With both the Defiance College men’s and women’s basketball teams having been eliminated from Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference contention heading into the final week, postseason play has been put out of their minds. But with two games left to play and one against their rivals, there is still plenty to play for.
Men’s
After finally being able to get on the winning side of things in the league against Mount St. Joseph back on January 26, the Defiance men (6-17, 1-15 HCAC) have fallen back into their old habits as they’ve now dropped five-straight heading into the final two games of the season.
But those final two games are contests against the two other bottom feeders in the league as they’ll look to split the season contests with Earlham (5-18, 4-12 HCAC) on Tuesday and rival Bluffton (5-18, 3-13 HCAC) on Friday. Both contests will be at home.
Entering the back half of this season, getting younger players, specifically their seven-man freshman class increased time has been a big focus for the Yellow Jackets. In their Wednesday 102-84 loss to Anderson, DC saw freshman forward Evan Park score a career-high 14 points off the bench.
Then in their Saturday 85-56 loss to Rose-Hulman freshman guard and Ayersville High School product, Jakob Trevino led the way with a career-high 12 points.
“We just want to get better,” Defiance second-year head coach Josh Gibson said. “It would be nice to end on a positive note, find a way to get one or both of these for the win column and that will take playing at a higher level than we’ve been able to consistently ... Obviously this season hasn’t gone the way we want it to go, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t still working on things that foundationally will be important for the future.”
Marell Jordan still leads the team and the conference at 18.3 points per game, while also still leading the team in rebounding (5 rpg), assists (3.1 apg), blocks (1 bpg) and steals (1.9 spg). Landen Swanner (11.4 ppg) and Te Jones (10.3 ppg) have also continued to be significant factors in scoring as well.
The Quakers come into the contest off of a 75-67 road win over Mount St. Joseph after three-straight losses leading into that one. They are in the bottom half of the league in both scoring offense (66 ppg, 9th) and scoring defense (72.3 oppg, 6th) and are led by the HCAC’s 5th leading scorer in Jaden Terry (16.3 ppg) while Tommy Makabu is second on the team (14.3 ppg). No one else on the team averages more than eight points per contest.
Earlham likes to cause havoc as despite being in the bottom half of the league in defense, they are second in turnovers margin. That proved effective in their 74-66 win over Defiance earlier this season as they caused 20 turnovers.
As for their rivals Bluffton, the Jackets will look to avoid a season sweep against the Beavers for the second time in the last three seasons. Bluffton comes in having lost 10 of their last 11, ending a nine-game skid that started following their win over Defiance in January, with a 66-60 win over Earlham last Wednesday. Over that 11-game stretch, Bluffton is averaging just 53 points per game and that has carried over the entire season as they are last in the HCAC at 56.8 points per contest. Where their little success has come, has been on the defensive end where they are fifth in the conference in scoring defense (70.5 oppg).
The game will be the last as head coach for Bluffton head man Guy Neal, who has been at the helm for the Beavers for the last 32 seasons after he announced his retirement earlier this year.
“Obviously we are aware of the rivalry and when we beat them last year on their senior day, none of our guys had ever beaten Bluffton before and now they get us on senior day so we know that they are going to be motivated both from a rivalry standpoint and from the standpoint that it will be their coach Neal’s last game,” Gibson said. “Both teams have plenty to play for and we definitely think that it will be played at a high level. Should be a fun environment.”
The first time they played them this season is was without Jordan, the only game he’s missed all season, and Jackets still just narrowly fell 70-69. Swanner had 22 points in the loss for DC.
Jordan played the first 12 minutes of their loss on Saturday but left the game in the first half and didn’t return after reaggravating a bone bruise that he got all the way back on New Year’s Eve. Jordan hasn’t practiced since suffering that bone bruise and is considered day-to-day this week.
Their leading scorer is Kegan Owen at 12.2 points per contest while freshman Brady Wheeler is second on the team at 10.8 points per game. Both can shoot from the outside but they also get 9.4 points per game from Micahel Stammen who does a lot of his work on the interior.
Women’s
The DC women (7-16, 4-12 HCAC) should be well rested headed into their final week as their last game came the previous Wednesday in an 88-81 home loss to Anderson. It was a game that saw conference standout and leading scorer Lexi Dellinger drop a 30-bomb for the second time this season against the Yellow Jackets.
But now as they enter the final two games of their season, with a road matchup at Earlham (2-19, 3-13 HCAC) on Tuesday and senior night at the Weaner Center against rival Bluffton (14-8) on Friday, there is still plenty left to motivate the lady Yellow Jackets.
First is their matchup against the Quakers as Defiance is the only team this season that has given the Quakers a conference win outside of their two forfeit wins over Rose-Hulman. That loss that saw the Yellow Jackets control it for much of the way, but it slipped out of DC’s hands late.
It was also a game where they were bruised as both Lexie Sparks and Cait Good were sitting out with injuries. Interim head coach Rod Hersha and the team are eager to get another shot at them.
“We just want to finish strong,” Hersha said of the final week of the season. “We’ve been involved in a lot of games that could have possibly ended up in wins but we still think we have something to achieve. We lost to Earlham earlier with a couple of injuries so we will go there and hope we can turn that around.”
That loss to the Quakers was one where the Yellow Jackets scored just 50 points against the second-worst defense in the HCAC (69.8 oppg). They shot just 32% (18-57) from the field and 18.5% (5-27) from three as they missed some key scoring threats in Good and Sparks. No one scored in double figures for the Yellow Jackets in the contest.
All season, the Yellow Jackets have been looking for more consistency on the offensive end. It was something that they struggled with early on in the season, but in the back half of this season, seniors Taylor Day and Taylor Steinbrunner have begun to give some more consistent scoring performances.
Day scored 22 in their loss to Anderson and the two combined to score 51 in their last win over Manchester on Feb. 1. For the season, Day leads the way at 11 points per game while Steinbrunner is averaging 9.8 points per contest.
“I don’t think we’ve done anything consistently and that’s one of the things that’s distinguished our season,” Hersha said. “We definitely have gotten a little more consistency lately from the two Taylors but we still feel like we have a lot of people that can score.”
Freshman Kalista Friday has been a welcome surprise this season, scoring eight points a contest to take third on the team. Lexie Sparks is just behind her at 7.9 points per contest.
Earlham comes into the game on a six-game skid with their last win coming over Defiance. They are bottom of the league in points per game at 54.4, six points below Defiance.
Jay Bright leads the team with 12.8 points per game while Amari Bradford (11.5 ppg) and Alexis Gibson (10.3 ppg) round out their top three scorers.
As for the rivalry game against the Beavers on Saturday, Defiance is hoping to wash away a crushing 81-48 loss on the road back at the beginning of the year that saw Kya Columber come off the bench and go 8-of-9 from distance, setting a school record for threes made in a game.
“They are normally an okay three-point shooting team and they set some records against us. They obviously had a special night,” Hersha said. “So we’ve got to take that away early but they’ve got some inside capabilities too and they’re a really tough team to defend because they have some size inside and are relatively skilled inside.”
Senior 6-foot-1 forward Morgan Smith is the most prominent of that size on the inside as she leads the team in scoring by a wide margin at 13.7 points per game and has shot an efficient 47% from the field on the said.
After Smith, the Beavers are balanced as Patrick Henry product Kayla Prigge (8.3 ppg, 30.2 3P), Sammy Shardo (7.3 ppg, 32.4% 3P), Maddie Fitzpatrick (6.9 ppg, 39.1% 3P) and Olivia Zender (6.4 ppg, 35.1 3P%) are guards can shoot and score in multiple ways. 6-foot-1 freshman forward Katie Neuhart comes off the bench and gives them 5.2 points per contest.
“There are at least three things going on there. Number one it’s a traditional rival, Bluffton and Defiance goes even back to the stone age when I was in school, it’s always been an important game. The second thing is it’s senior night, and the third is when we went there, they spanked us so that stings and hopefully that’s something that we can turn around and manage this time,” Hersha said.
