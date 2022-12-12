Following three straight losses in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, it is time for Defiance College men’s basketball to reset.
And the Yellow Jackets (2-5, 0-3 HCAC), will have the chance to do that as they prepare for a non-conference slate starting with Olivet College on Wednesday at the Weaner Center in Defiance followed by a road contest against Mt. St. Vincent next Monday.
In the game against Olivet they’ll be hoping to shake off their rough start in conference play, the last result being a loss over the weekend on the road against Hanover. The Yellow Jackets dropped that one 73-46 and saw their super senior guard Marell Jordan score 27 of the team’s 46 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field. No one else on the team mustered more than three points or three rebounds as Jordan led the team in both with six boards as well.
As a team the Yellow Jackets shot 20-of-59 (34%) from the field and 4-of-19 (21%) from three in the contest.
“Unfortunately we weren’t effective offensively because we were really struggling to execute properly and to see the options within our offense, ‘’ DC head coach Josh Gibson said. “It was one of the weirdest box scores I’ve ever had as a head coach. We had four other guys that scored and the rest was Marell. That’s not a recipe for success.”
But now with Olivet coming to town donning a 2-4 record and coming off a 83-67 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater and two more non-conference games to follow to reset, the Yellow Jackets are hoping to reset before HCAC gets started again.
“I certainly hope so,” Gibson said of whether this non-conference stretch would help the Jackets reset. “We got enough guys where we are doing drill work on one side of the court and then live action on the other side. We are trying to immediately apply that drill work to the live action because that has been the problem, we do the right things in practice, and then we get to the game and we don’t do them.”
The Comets come into the contest averaging 76.7 points per game and are giving up 78.1 points per game. They shoot the ball at a 45% clip on the season from the field and at a 37% percent clip from long range. They average 38 rebounds per game -1.2 average rebound margin on the season.
Defiance, aside from their defeat against Hanover on Saturday, has had no problems putting the ball in the bucket, as they came into that game against the Panthers as the best scoring team in the conference but have since fallen to fifth at 73.7 points per game. Their defense is the worst in the conference at 84.7 points per game given up. The next highest average is Transylvania in ninth at 78.8.
They shoot the ball at a 41% overall clip from the field and at a 38.4% clip from three, the latter of which is the best in the HCAC. Their opponents, however, scored on 48% of their field goals attempted and the Yellow Jackets are getting outrebounded on the season by a margin of -2.4.
Against Hanover, the Jackets were outrebounded 40-29 and saw the Panthers score 44 points in the paint on the game which continues to be an ongoing weakness for a Defiance squad that lists five players taller than 6-foot-5, with four of them being true freshman and the other a sophomore with limited playing time from a year ago.
On the season so far for the Comets, they only sport nine players that have scored with them with the majority of their scoring from the four players in double figure averages on the season. Ryan Robinette and Derrick Johnson are each tied for the team lead with 16.3 points per game while Tevin Ali (12.5 ppg) and Lorris Upshaw (12 ppg) have each added some scoring as well.
Both Robinette (42% 3P) and Johnson (44% 3P) can shoot it,but outside of some shooters off the bench, most of the rest of their scoring comes from their bigs in Ali (6-6, Sr., 6.5 rpg) and freshman Haidyn Garrison (6-7, 7.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg) as well as point guard Noah Wiswary (Sr., 8.3 ppg, 5.8 apg).
“They score the ball really well and honestly they’ve played a pretty tough schedule and looking at them on film and comparing them to us they are similar to us. They have the ability to put the ball in basket and they give up a lot of points.”
Defiance will hope that why can combat that with a better all-around performance this time around as Jordan continues to lead the team with 20.6 points per game and no one else scoring more than nine a game. Clayton McCorkle is second at nine points a contest while Kiewaun Graham (7.6 ppg) and Landen Swanner (7.6 ppg) are both tied for third.
Jordan also leads the squad in rebounding at 5.3 boards a game with the next best being freshman and 6-foot-5 Liberty Center graduate Even Contrad at 4.6. Jordan’s 2.9 assists are also still a team-high on the season.
The tip is set for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night from the Weaner Center. Their game against Mt. St. Vincent will be on the road at 2 p.m. on Monday and is a game in which coach Gibson said he expects some of his players to sit out due to a strict COVID-19 vaccination policy at the school.
