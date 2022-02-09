Defiance men’s and women’s basketball each took on Anderson in HCAC play tonight with the men seeing a victory at home while the women dropped their road contest with the Ravens.
The men (9-9, 7-5 HCAC) started the game trailing 12-8, but a 12-0 run jumpstarted by a Marell Jordan three propelled them to a lead they never gave back.
They led 35-26 at the half and their lead swelled to as much as 13 after a Landen Swanner three put them up 41-28 with 17:38 left.
Anderson (15-7, 10-5 HCAC) threatened with a run midway through the second half that brought Defiance’s lead down to 50-48 with under eight minutes left.
Another run late in the second half put the game away for good as the Yellow Jackets walked away with a double-digit win over the second-place Ravens.
Tyler Andrew led DC with 14 points and nine rebounds. Jordan added 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.
The women (12-8, 7-6 HCAC) fell 77-64 at the hands of the Ravens (10-11, 7-7 HCAC) in large part due a poor shooting night, especially from beyond the arc.
The Yellow Jackets started the game 0-of-16 from three. They ended up catching fire a little bit at the end of the game as they finished 5-of-22 (18 percent), but it wasn’t enough to make up for the slow start that saw them trail 42-29 with seven minutes left in the third quarter.
Lexi Dellinger of Anderson and DC’s Taylor Steinbrunner led all scorers with 19 points.
Lexie Sparks added 18 points off the bench for DC.
Both teams are back in action on Saturday to take on Rose-Hulman.
Men
ANDERSON (55) — Ivanyo 11; Knight 15; Uzorh 12; Gadis 5; Shropshire 9; Durham 1; Bessick 0; Smith 2; Gentry 0; Lyons 0. Totals 22-49 10-15 55.
DEFIANCE (67) - Andrew 14; Edwards 6; Beamon 7; Jordan 13; Swanner 9; Awls 0; Heidelburg 4; Segulin 2; Jones 3; Johnson 9. Totals: 25-58 10-14 67.
Three-point goals: Anderson 1-10 (Knight), Defiance 7-13 (Johnson 3, Swanner 2, Beamon, Jordan). Rebounds: Defiance 33 (Andrew 9), Anderson 33 (Uzorh 11).. Turnovers: Anderson 13, Defiance 10.
Anderson 26 29 — 55
Defiance 35 32 — 67
Women
DEFIANCE (64) — Criblez 4; Brinkman 5; Day 2; Steinbrunner 19; Speed 2; Paul 0; Cooper 3; Linkous 0; Sparks 18; Francis 3; Hunt 0; Good 7; Barrett 1. Totals: 20-68 19-32 64.
ANDERSON (77) - Moore 16; Taylor 13; Dellinger 19; Pallett 7; Shipley 15; Smith 0; Beard 2; Parsons 0; Colclesser 0; Holley 0; Shaffer 5. Totals 28-62 15-20 77.
Three-point goals: Defiance 5-27 (Sparks 2, Brinkman, Steinbrunner, Good), Anderson 6-15 (Shipley 3, Taylor 2, Pallett). Rebounds: Anderson 40 (Moore 7), Defiance 47 (Sparks 9). Turnovers: Defiance 14, Anderson 14.
Defiance 6 15 20 23 — 64
Anderson 13 19 23 22 — 77
