Defiance College men’s basketball snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday as they saw two players score 30-plus in an 85-73 home win over Olivet (Mich.).
Sophomore wing Landen Swanner piled in a career-high 33 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field, and an unconscious 5-of-9 shooting from three. Fifth-year senior Marell Jordan added a season-high 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field, 3-of-4 shooting from distance and 5-of-6 shooting from the free throw line. It’s the second most Jordan has ever scored in his five-year Defiance career.
The Yellow Jackets (3-5) were on point from the jump in this one as Jordan gave them their first four points and Swanner their next four to jump out to an 8-2 lead. Jordan’s first three of the night stretched it to an 11-2 contest before Olivet made a 13-3 run to take the lead back.
It wasn’t until a Kiewaun Graham made layup with 13:12 left to play in the first half that someone not named Swanner or Jordan scored for the Yelllow Jackets. Only six total players scored for Defiance in the contest.
Te Jones was one of those as he hit a three with a little under 13 to play to put the Jackets back up six. He had 11 points off the bench. Once DC snatched the lead back they did not give it up for the rest of the game as they cruised to a 46-34 halftime lead.
Swanner had the first 12 points of the second half before two free throws were sunk by Jordan with 15:48 left to play to give DC at 60-47 lead. Swanner had 20 points in the second half.
Liberty Center graduate Evan Conrad led the team in rebounding with seven. Dejsani Beamon totaled a team-high four assists. Haidyn Garrisoin led Olivet with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.
Defiance will now start a four-game road trip starting with a non-league contest on Dec. 19 at Mount St. Vincent (N.Y.)
OLIVET (73) — Garrison 14; Upshaw 13; Ali 12; Johnson 8; Robinette 7; Wiswary 7; Bart 6; Vos 4; Hignite 2; Wichman 0; Finkbeiner 0; DuFore 0. Totals: 25-54 17-19 73.
DEFIANCE (85) — Swanner 33; Jordan 32; Jones 11; Graham 6; Park 2; Martin 1; Jo. Jury 0; Beamon 0; McCorkle 0; Lewis 0; Conrad 0; Wojciechowski 0; Johnson 0; Brooks 0. Totals: 32-68 11-17 85.
Three-point goals: Olivet — 6-19 (Bart 2-4, Upshaw 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Robinette 1-3, Wiswary 1-3), Defiance 10-21 (Swanner 5-9, Jordan 3-4, Jones 2-3). Rebounds: Olivet 38 (Ali, Bart 7), Defiance 30 (Conrad 7). Turnovers: Olivet 19, Defiance 8.
Olivet 34 39 — 73
Defiance 46 39 — 85
