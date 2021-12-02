The Defiance College men’s basketball team got off a four-game skid and five-loss streak overall thanks to a hot-shooting offensive attack in its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener against Manchester on Wednesday with an 80-74 win at the Karl H. Weaner Center.
Meanwhile, the DC women were unable to hold onto a 22-12 lead after one quarter as the Jackets managed just nine second-stanza points in a 68-58 loss at Manchester.
The men’s tilt saw Desjani Beamon and Marell Jordan each eclipse the 20-point mark. Beamon shot a stellar 10-of-13 from the field for 25 points with six assists and four rebounds while leading scorer Jordan had 27 points on 11-of-23 shooting with 10 rebounds and three assists.
The Yellow Jackets (2-4, 1-0 HCAC) shot 50 percent (33-of-66) from the field in the victory over the 1-6 Spartans (1-1 HCAC) but had to face some adversity along the way, blowing an eight-point first-half lead and trailing 39-38 at halftime before taking the lead for good on a Beamon jumper to make it 67-65 with 6:36 left.
In the women’s contest, DC (4-2, 1-1 HCAC) got off to a hot start, shooting 9-of-14 from the field in the first quarter, including three makes from long range, while out-rebounding Manchester (4-1, 1-0 HCAC) 12-4.
From there, the Jackets went cold, shooting 13-of-38 (34 percent) from the field in the final three quarters. DC still found itself in shouting distance with a 46-46 tie with 9:25 left in regulation but Manchester ripped off a 10-0 run for the separation they needed to claim a conference victory.
McKenzie Cooper tallied 14 points off the bench to lead the Jackets while Taylor Steinbrunner hit three treys and scored 13 points. Lexie Sparks added 10 points and six rebounds.
Both DC squads will travel to Franklin Saturday with the DC women playing at 2 p.m. and the men at 4 p.m.
DC Men
MANCHESTER (74) — CJ Hampton 7; Mendenhall 2; Christlieb 13; Columbus 18; Smith 17; Snelling 4; Perlich 12; C. Hampton 1. Totals 29-65 7-11 74.
DEFIANCE (80) — Edwards 8; Beamon 25; Jordan 27; Swanner 7; Johnson 6; Wittenbaum 0; Heidelberg 0; Segulin 0; McCorkle 0; Jones 7. Totals 33-66 8-10 80.
Three-point goals: Manchester 9-27 (Smith 5-11, Perlich 2-2, CJ Hampton 1-5, Christlieb 1-5), Defiance 6-20 (Johnson 2-5, Jones 1-2, Beamon 1-2, Jordan 1-2, Swanner 1-7). Rebounds: Manchester 34 (CJ Hampton 8), Defiance 36 (Jordan 10). Turnovers: Manchester 10, Defiance 10.
Manchester 39 35 — 74
Defiance 38 42 — 80
DC Women
DEFIANCE (58) — Criblez 4; Sims 2; Birnkman 3; Steinbrunner 13; Speed 8; Cooper 14; Sparks 10; Francis 0; Good 4. Totals 22-52 8-10 58.
MANCHESTER (68) - Miller 17; Pfeil 7; Bieghler 15; Nash 13; Stamm 9; Porter 4; Sanchez 1; Walker 2. Totals 23-54 17-22 68.
Three-point goals: Defiance 6-16 (Steinbrunner 3-6, Cooper 2-3, Brinkman 1-4), Manchester 5-15 (Bieghler 3-6, Nash 1-1, Stamm 1-4). Rebounds: Defiance 35 (Criblez 7), Manchester 30 (Bieghler 6). Turnovers: Defiance 18, Manchester 8.
Defiance 22 9 13 14 — 58
Manchester 12 17 17 22 — 68
