The season came to a bittersweet end for Defiance College men’s basketball on Sunday as they fell 81-69 to Franklin in a home HCAC tournament game, their first tournament game since 2016.
Obviously nobody wanted the season to end with a first-round tournament loss, but first-year head coach Josh Gibson knew there was a silver lining.
“Certainly in the moment we’re disappointed in the outcome,” Gibson said. “But there is a difference between a team and a program. You can build a team every year but if you build a program, you have expectations and standards and good teams will be the result of that. So hopefully we laid that foundation with this team.”
After being picked to finish dead last in the conference the Yellow Jackets finished the season 11-11 and earned their best regular season conference record since the 2015-16 season at 9-6.
The seniors, Marell Jordan and Tyler Andrew, who just played their last game for the Purple and Gold, were a big part of the reason for the turnaround.
“They are tremendous players and good people as well,” Gibson said of his two seniors. “They really bought into the things we asked of them this year. I’ve heard from other coaches around the league that they have really seen a difference in the way they led this year so that’s really just a credit to them.”
Defiance fell down early in this one and Gibson attributes the slow start to nerves being that no one on the team had played in a conference tournament game before.
They started the game 0-for-6 and as a result, Franklin opened up an 8-0 lead before bench spark plug Cameron Awls entered the game hitting a shot from midrange to end the run.
“I think it was a case of nerves early on, we had a couple of good shots and they just didn’t fall for us,” Gibson said.
The run continued after the Awls bucket though with Matt Krause, who finished the game a point away from a double-double with 16 rebounds, got an offensive put back. Then Cody Samples knocked down a three-point shot to make it a three-point lead.
Jordan knocked down a three to respond, but the Grizzlies came back down and dropped another three, keeping the lead at 16-5.
This ended up being a theme for the entire game as everytime Defiance seemed like they wanted to make a run, Franklin responded, usually from beyond the arc.
“They just hit big shot after big shot,” Gibson said. “Everytime we made a run they had an answer for it so you’ve got to give them credit for getting the job done.”
For most of the first half, however, Franklin wasn’t able to find their long distance shot after those two fell, starting the game 2-of-9 from long range.
But they found other ways to score and that combined with a poor shooting first half by the Yellow Jackets (8-of-25, 32 percent), the Grizzlies’ lead stretched all the way to 16 before Awls’ second bucket of the half cut it to 34-20 headed to halftime.
The second half began with the two teams trading buckets. Dejsani Beamon knocked down a three with 17:56 left in the game to cut the lead to 11, but less than a minute later the Franklin lead was at its largest of the game at 42-26.
But that didn’t deter the Yellow Jackets as out of the half, they put a clear focus on getting to the basket after Franklin was daring them to shoot the ball in the first half.
“If you go back and watch that first 10 minutes where we were struggling to make shots it was because we were settling,” Gibson said. “They were really packing the paint and daring us to make shots from the outside and the shots just weren’t falling for us.”
Jordan, who finished with a game-high 24 points in his final game, took a lot of that attacking the paint on his shoulders, including a really nice reverse layup that cut the Franklin lead to 42-30.
15:14 left in the game:Franklin 42, @Defiance_BBall 30.Back-to-back bucket including this sweet reverse layup by Marell Jordan has the deficit to 12. pic.twitter.com/koIMmHnNcQ— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) February 20, 2022
That reverse layup was a part of an 8-0 run for Defiance that cut the lead to 42-34, but Franklin continued to answer with a two-point bucket followed by a Carter Crowe three.
The Grizzlies went 6-of-9 from beyond the arc in the second half and that was in large part what let them keep a distance on Defiance, who never really got back into the game. That eight-point deficit was the closest they got.
“They are a team that does a good job in the post and they can do it in any form,” Gibson said. “We fronted the post and any team that fronts the post is vulnerable to that backside skip in the corner. Our recoveries weren’t quick enough on a couple of those late threes but we had some where we defended them about as well as we could have so credit to them.”
Franklin now moves onto the HCAC semifinals where they’ll take on Rose-Hulman on Friday.
The Grizzlies only played seven players total in the game. Crowe and Krause played the entirety of the game. Four players saw double figures but they were led by 20 points from Lynn King off the bench.
Jordan’s 24 led the way for Defiance while Andrew finished with 17 points and nine rebonds in the final game of his college career. Cameron Awls added 13 points and four assists off the bench. He was the only player that scored off the bench for the Yellow Jackets.
FRANKLIN (81) - Crowe 16; Wiggins 8; Krause 9; Flatt 17; Samples 11; Hudgins 0; Kings 20. Totals: 28-57 11-24 14-19 - 81.
DEFIANCE (69) - Andrew 17; Edwards 6; Beamon 5; Jordan 24; Swanner 4; Awls 13; Heidelburg 0; Segulin 0; Jones 0; Johnson 0. Totals: 24-57 5-18 16-23 - 69.
Three-point goals: Franklin - Flatt 4, Samples 3, Crow 2, King 2. Defiance - Jordan 2, Beamon, Awls. Rebounds: Franklin 40 (Krause 16), Defiance 23 (Andrew 9). Assists: Franklin 14 (Crowe 5), (Defiance 9 (Awls 4). Steals: Franklin 4 (Samples 3), Defiance 7 (Swanner 3). Turnovers: Defiance 6, Franklin 13.
Franklin 34 47 - 81
Defiance 20 49 69
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.