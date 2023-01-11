The Defiance College men’s and women’s basketball teams each fell in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Wednesday night with the women dropping a contest on a road and the men dropping a double overtime heartbreaker at home to Anderson.
The men (5-9, 0-7 HCAC) saw Tate Ivanyo’s shot lift Anderson (9-5, 7-0 HCAC) over them at the double overtime buzzer just seconds after Marell Jordan downed a three from way out to tie the score at 88.
The Yellow Jackets trailed for almost the entire game aside from Landen Swanner’s layup to start the scoring in the contest and late when the Yellow Jackets made a 16-0 run down 11 with 5:50 left to play in the game.
It was a Swanner three that followed a Te Jones three that put the Jackets in front 69-67 with 3:22 left to play. Jones streched the lead to four with two left to play. Anderson, however, was able to stop the bleeding with a 4-0 run thanks to two Ivanyo layups, the tying bucket coming off the backs of two-straight DC turnovers.
Defiance led by two again in the first overtime but a Camden Smith layup with three seconds remaining tied it again and sent it to a second overtime where DC would ultimately see their upset hopes dashed.
Marell Jordan led all scorers and notched his second double-double of the season with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Landen Swanner added 25 points on 5-of-9 shooting from distance along with seven assists. Te Jones scored 22 off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting from three.
The women (6-8, 1-6 HCAC) competed with Anderson (9-5, 5-2 HCAC) the entire way but saw a fourth quarter in which the Ravens out scored them 25-14 hand them their third-straight defeat, 87-73.
The win gives Anderson their sixth-straight victory.
DC saw freshman Kalista Friday garner her first start of her career and score 17 points in the loss while Taylor Steinbrunner led the Jackets with 20 points off the bench. Taylor Day led all rebounders with 13 boards while Nicole Sims added four assists.
The Ravens proved why they have made more threes per game than any Division III team in the country going 15-of-32 (47%) from deep in a game that saw the HCAC’s leading scorer Lexi Dellinger garner a double-double with 37 points and 11 rebounds. She was 7-of-12 from three in the contest.
Both Defiance squads will be back in action on Saturday where they will play a home doubleheader. The men will tip off at 1 p.m. against Rose-Hulman and the women will follow with a non-conference matchup against Miami-Hamilton.
Men
ANDERSON (91) - Hunt 20; Ivanyo 22; Dowling 1; Gadis 11; Smith 18; Cain 0; Huckeby 9; Shropshire 4; Mattingly 6. Totals: 34-65 14-34 91.
DEFIANCE (88) — Wojciechowski 4; J. Jury 0; R. Jury 0; Jordan 28; Swanner 25; Trevino 0; Beamon 0; Martin 0; Heidelburg 1; Lewis 0; Conrad 2; Park 0; Jones 22; Johnson 6. Totals: 34-67 8-11 88.
Three-point goals: Anderson 9-26 (Ivanyo 4-9, Hunt 2-3, Gagis 1-5, Huckeby 1-5, Mattingly 1-1); Defiance 12-23 (Swanner 5-9, Jones 4-5, Johnson 2-6, Jordan 1-2). Rebounds: Anderson 41 (Huckeby 9), Defiance 38 (Jordan 11). Turnovers: Anderson 16, Defiance 19.
Anderson 40 31 8 12 — 91
Defiance 36 35 8 9 — 88
Women
DEFIANCE (73) - Good 3; Sims 4; Friday 17; Brinkman 6; Sparks 13; Cooper 0; Mowen 2; Criblez 2; Day 6; Steinbrunner 20. Totals: 31-78 6-7 73.
ANDERSON (87) — Taylor 7; Dellinger 37; Shipley 15; Marshall 0; Toliver 0; Beard 3; Smith 17; Stansberry 2; Davis 4; Larrison 2. Totals: 29-59 14-17 87.
Three-point goals: Defiance 5-22 (Brinkman 2-6, Friday 1-4, Steinbrunner 1-4); Anderson 15-32 (Dellinger 7-12, Smith 4-7, Shipley 3-8, Taylor 1-1). Rebounds: Defiance 40 (Day 13), Anderson 37 (Dellinger 11). Turnovers: Defiance 12, Anderson 17.
Defiance 20 18 21 14 — 73
Anderson 20 23 19 25 — 87
