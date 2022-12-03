Both the Defiance College men’s and women’s teams dropped their second-straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchups on Saturday in a doubleheader at the Weaner Center with Franklin.
The men were blitzed by a Franklin squad (4-3, 1-0 HCAC) that seemed as if it could not miss at times, especially from beyond the three-point line as they fell 111-77. It’s the first time the Yellow Jackets (2-4, 0-2 HCAC) have given up 100 points in a game since their HCAC tournament defeat against Hanover in 2020 and it’s the most they’ve given up in a game since a 139-133 loss to Greenville in 2017.
Head coach Josh Gibson’s squad sat in a zone the entire game, which is something that he says they’ve tried to implement lately being that man-to-man early in the season wasn’t working. Coming into the game, they’d given up an HCAC second-worst 81 points per game on the season. Franklin was averaging just 67 points per game on offense coming in.
“They are a very direct, good-shooting team and I think for us right now the issue is less about what defense we run and more about how committed we are to it and how well we can do it,” Gibson said. “We decided to stay in that zone because there were lessons we needed to learn and things we needed to do … they didn’t run anything that we didn’t work on guarding, we just didn’t guard it the way that we worked on guarding it the last few days.”
That lapse in defensive pressure allowed Franklin to find open shooters along the perimeter all game and it ended with a 23-of-44 shooting day from three (52%) and a 41-75 shooting day from the field (55%).
Carter Crow, the Grizzlies leading scorer coming in was the main benefactor of that as he made eight triples and dropped in 30 points while also coming up with nine rebounds and six assists. Four others had at least three triples in the game as well as Trey Flatt was 3-of-10 from three for 16 points, Logan Hudgins was 3-of-6 from three for 13 points and Ryan Bostic came off the bench to score 17 points on 3-of-3 shooting from three. In total, eight Grizzlies connected from three at least once.
The offensive onslaught started from the jump as Flatt converted an and-one to start the scoring while Nathaniel Hoffman and Flatt knocked down threes on the next two times down the floor. Later Crowe knocked down back-to-back threes that stretched the lead to 17-5 at the first media timeout.
Ultimately, the Grizzlies saw their lead balloon to as much as 32 before Landen Swanner knocked down a three just before the first half buzzer to make it 62-33 headed to halftime.
Defiance played better in the second half, but it wasn’t before the Grizzlies knocked down two three more triples and saw their lead as high as 73-36 with 17:30 left to play in the game.
From this point, Defiance was able to find their stride offensively. Te Jones, who had 11 points off the bench in the first half, was able to find holes in the offense as was Marell Jordan. Jones led the team with 19 points on the night while Jordan had 18 on 7-of-16 shooting from the field.
Landen Swanner and Clayton McCorkle each had nice shooting nights as Swanner had 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting from distance while McCorckle had nine points, all on 3-of-3 shooting from three.
“They switched to their zone and we did a good job executing against that, we were able to get some more stops in the second half and in turn get some transition buckets,” Gibson said. “I think it easy to play hard on defense when you see the ball go in but what great teams do is find a way to have some consistency and pride in their defensive approach no matter if you are making shots or not.”
The Jackets were cut the lead to under 19 after a Dejsani Beamaon and-one with 9:43 left to play, but that’s as far as the lead would be cut as Franklin went on a 26-11 in the final 10 minutes.
“There’s a maturation and growth that as a team has to take place, and has to take place relatively quickly,” Gibson said. “It's still early and there’s a lot of season left but it will get real late too and so I think we still have to take some drastic steps to get to where we want to go.”
The Defiance men are back in action on the road against Hanover next Saturday, Dec. 10 in the first game of a men’s and women’s doubleheader. Tip is set for noon.
The Defiance women only trailed for nine minutes of their 40 minute contest against Franklin but still came out on the losing end, falling 58-51.
It was a story of rebounding, and a failure to convert close range buckets for the Yellow Jackets, who fell to 1-4, 0-2 HCAC with their second-straight loss.
“There were two things for us today. Finishing defensive possessions, they had too many second chance points, and then we got some real good looks around the basket and weren’t finishing them,” Defiance interim head coach Rod Hersha said. “It’s just a matter of execution.”
The Yellow Jackets were out-rebounded in the contest 47-29, 13-8 on the offensive boards. And then on offense, they shot just 14-of-55 from the field (25.5%) and 2-of-16 from three (12.5%).
It was back and forth to start the contest as the two were tied at six when the game went to a media timeout.
Out of that timeout the Yellow Jackets caught fire though, going on a 10-0 run that saw McKenzie Cooper get an and-one on the first possession followed by a Cait Good layup, a Cooper layup and then a three that saw Taylor Steinbrunner walk to the line, can the three and force Franklin to call a timeout.
From that point, Defiance did not trail until there were seven minutes left in the fourth quarter as throughout the first three quarters the team consistently traded buckets and neither was able to get away from the other.
Headed into the fourth quarter, Defiance was leading 47-43, with guard Lexi Sparks leading the way with 12 points. But just a minute into the final stanza, she obtained her fifth foul as she got caught on a switch with forward Cici Bailey and was called for a block.
Sparks had been integral to the DC offense all game, as despite poor overall shooting, she was 4-of-9 from the field. At that point in the game Defiance still led 47-43, but once Sparks went to the bench they scored four points for the rest of the game, going 0-for-14 from the field to finish the contest.
“We feel like we have a pretty deep bench,” Hersha said of his squad that saw 14 different players get into the game. “But on any given night you have players that are obviously playing a little better than others and Lexie was having a nice night. She was one of the people that was giving us some offensive consistency.”
Sparks ended the game as the leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets with McKenzie Cooper also adding 11. Sparks and Steinbrunner were the only two that connected from deep in the game.
Despite it being the second-straight loss for the Jackets, it wasn’t all bad, as the reason that they were ahead for much of the game was their defensive showing. Defense was something coming in that Hersha knew his team needed to get better at after giving up 80 points to Manchester this past Wednesday.
Defiance came up with 15 steals in the game and forced 25 turnovers compared to just 12 from themselves which gave them extra possessions all night to offset the extra possessions that Franklin was getting on the offensive boards.
“That was the best that we have played on defense,” Hersha said. “I give the girls a lot of credit because it has been a focus for us. We felt we really struggled defensively against Manchester and we’ve tried to address that the last few days. So yeah there were some real positives, we just have to do a better job of finishing the game in the fourth quarter.”
For Franklin (2-3, 1-1 HCAC) they saw two players in double figures with Taylor Cooney getting a game-high 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from three. Lauryn Bates added 12 points off the bench. Both players notched double-doubles on the night as they each had 12 rebounds while Cooney was two assists away from a triple-double.
The Yellow Jackets are back in action next Saturday as they’ll travel to Hanover to take on the Panthers following the conclusion of the men’s game which tips at noon.
Women
Franklin 58, Defiance 51
FRANKLIN (58) - Bailey 7; Coon 8; Cooney 13; Hanauer 3; O’Day 4; Baker 0; Torrance 0; Barnes 4; Walker 7; Bates 12. Totals: 21-50 9-18 58.
DEFIANCE (51) - Criblez 5; Sims 4; Sparks 12; Day 6; Steinbrunner 5; Friday 0; Paul 0; Cooper 11; Mowen 0; Allen 0; Linkous 0; Brinkman 0; Hunt 0; Good 8. Totals: 14-55 21-26 51.
Three-point goals: Franklin 7-14 (Cooney 3-6, Coon 2-2, Hanauer 1-1, Bates 1-2), Defiance 2-16 (Sparks 1-3, Steinbrunner 1-2). Rebounds: Franklin 47 (Cooney, Bates 12), Defiance 29 (Criblez 5). Turnovers: Franklin 25, Defiance 12.
Franklin 11 15 17 15 - 58
Defiance 16 12 19 4 - 51
Men
Franklin 111, Defiance 77
FRANKLIN (111) - Crowe 30; Hoffman 7; Flatt 16; Samples 7; Hudgins 13; Woodson 0; Falconberry 0; King 7; Archey 3; Love 0; Bostic 17; Arens 2; Hendricks 9; Deer 0. Totals: 41-75 6-6 111
DEFIANCE (77) - Segulin 1; McCorkle 9; Jordan 18; Graham 3; Swanner 11; Trevino 0; J. Jury 0; R. Jury 0; Beamon 3; Martin 0; Johnson 0; Gelhausen 2; Heidelberg 5; Lewis 0; Conrad 0; Wojeiechowski 0; Park 0; Jones 19; Johnson 3; Brooks 3. Totals: 29-67 6-10 77
Three-point goals: Franklin 23-44 (Crowe 8-11, Flatt 3-10, Hudgins 3-6, Bostic 3-3, Hendricks 3-3, Hoffman 1-1, Samples 1-3, King 1-1), Defiance 13-26 (McCorkle 3-3, Swanner 3-3, Jones 2-5, Jordan 1-4, Graham 1-2, Heidelburg 1-1 Johnson 1-3, Brooks 1-2). Rebounds: Franklin 38 (Crowe 9), Defiance 35 (Jordan 5). Turnovers: Franklin 16, Defiance 9.
Franklin 62 49 - 111
Defiance 33 44 - 77
