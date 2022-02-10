With just three games left a piece between the Defiance men’s and women’s basketball teams, both are looking to end the season strong and earn a home game in the first round of the HCAC tournament later this month.
That will start with a home senior day doubleheader, the last of the season, against Rose-Hulman this weekend, both of who stand ahead of the Yellow Jackets in the conference standings.
The Defiance men (9-9, 7-5 HCAC) come into this game following a big 70-67 win over Transylvania last weekend and they’ll be up against a Rose-Hulman squad (11-8, 7-6 HCAC) who had lost three straight games against Hanover (55-43), Mount St. Joseph (69-57) and Earlham (66-55) before defeating Bluffton on Saturday 70-60.
The Fightin’ Engineers have been reeling ever since they had a game canceled on Jan. 8 against Bluffton. Since that date the team is 3-5, before that game was canceled, they were 8-3.
But it still isn’t a team to take lightly, as they currently hold a tournament spot in the HCAC and under eighth-year head coach Rusty Lloyd have been one of the top teams in the conference over the last six years tallying three 17-win seasons since 2016.
“They play really well together. And they really are well coached and do a nice job getting together as team and playing their roles,” Defiance first-year head coach Josh Gibson said.
Rose-Hulman is 20-13 all-time against the Yellow Jackets, including sporting a 10-5 record on the road. They’ve won nine of the last 10 meetings between the two schools.
They also defeated Defiance less than a month ago in a home 78-75 win over the Yellow Jackets back on Jan. 15 that was their highest single-game scoring output of the season so far.
Defiance shot 54% from the field (RH 48%), outrebounded Rose-Hulman 30-29, and out assisted them 21-16 and still lost. Marell Jordan tallied 22 points and seven assists while freshman Landen Swanner was 4-of-4 from three notching 16 points.
So it’s needless to say that the offense wasn’t the problem in the game earlier this season and Gibson knows that heading into this one.
“We’ve got to do a better job of defending the three than we did against them the first time,” Gibson said of his team who let Rose-Hulman shoot 12-of-22 from three in the first meeting. “They’ve also got a couple of good post players though so working hard for position early is going to be key as well.”
The Fightin’ Engineers are led by junior guard Max Chaplin, whose 13.5 points per game are good for No. 16 in the HCAC and also leads the conference in free throw percentage at 90 percent.
Junior forwards Terry Hicks (10.6 ppg, 8.3 rpg — 3rd in HCAC) and Vuk Djuric (6.4 ppg, 6 rpg) as well as senior forward Trey Wurtz (6.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg) are the size inside for Rose-Hulman and who Defiance will be tasked with keeping off the boards.
Being outsized has been a problem all season for Defiance, who only roster two players 6-foot-5 or taller. That problem will continue this Saturday as Rose-Hulman sports eight players over the same height and five over 6-foot-7.
“Being outsized is something that we are kind of used to in a way, but there’s never a substitute for effort and energy and we’ve got to be the team with more energy on Saturday,” Gibson said.
Jordan is the team leader at 18.8 points per game, good for No. 3 in the HCAC while also being tied for the team lead in assists at 3.4 per game. Dejsani Beamon is also tallying 3.4 assists per game this season while being third on the team in scoring with 9.6 per game. Tyler Andrew is second on the team with 10.8 points per game in eight contests.
But players like Cameron Awls (6.3 ppg, 52.5 percent from the field), Avonte Jones (5.1 ppg), and Jerome Johnson (5.8 ppg, 41 percent from three) have been huge boosts for the Yellow Jackets off the bench.
And with teams obviously putting a large emphasis on Jordan when he’s in the game, getting contributions from the second unit has been a huge boost to the Yellow Jackets and it will need to continue down the stretch.
“The guys coming off the bench are just playing with a lot of confidence right now and it has been huge for us because we need everybody to be ready to max out in their role.” Gibson said.
The Defiance women (12-8, 7-6 HCAC) are in a similar situation to that of the men as they sit in fourth place in the HCAC, though they are more comfortable being two games ahead of seventh place Franklin with three games left to play.
Rose-Hulman (8-7, 6-4 HCAC) is just ahead of them in the conference standings and a win over the Fightin’ Engineers on Saturday would catapult the Yellow Jackets into third place.
But it won’t come easy against a team led by 16th-year head coach Jon Prevo, whose teams have won nine of the last 10 games against Defiance and hold a 16-13 lead in the overall series.
“They have height and they use their length, playing a traditional pack line defense,” Defiance head coach Allan King Jr. said. “They put pressure on the basketball and then they’re not going to give you anywhere to get into drives or seams. They make you settle for shots.”
But if any team might be okay with settling for shots around the arc, it’s probably going to be Defiance who’s coming off a 9-for-19 performance from beyond the arc in their 84-67 win over Manchester on Monday.
Nysha Speed has been the main culprit for the Yellow Jackets at tracking down those long rebounds as she leads the team with nine rebounds per game. She also leads the team in scoring with 12.2 per game in large part because of her ability to track down and get easy putbacks on offensive rebounds (4.3 rpg).
Steinbrunner is second on the team averaging 12.1 a game with Taylor Day in third averaging 9.4. Defiance has also gotten great contributions off the bench with Lexie Sparks averaging 8.2 points per game and Cooper 7.5
Rose-Hulman will be led by a freshman in Jamie Baum who can do a little bit of everything. She averages 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one block per game. The scoring and passing are second among all freshmen in the conference, the rebounds are sixth overall.
The women are set to tip from the Weaner Center first at 1 p.m. with the men to follow at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.