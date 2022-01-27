After a sweep of Franklin last weekend and Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday, Defiance men’s and women’s basketball is back in action for a road doubleheader this weekend against Hanover.
The men (7-8, 5-4 HCAC) will be up for a tough battle as they take on first place Hanover (14-2, 10-1 HCAC), who are winners of their last seven games.
The one league loss for the Panthers, however, came to Defiance in a 74-73 victory for Defiance as Marell Jordan went coast-to-coast and layed one in as time expired. It was the biggest victory of the season for the Yellow Jackets, but what followed was four-straight league losses.
“I think the best way to sum up our season in one sentence might be we gave the first place team their only loss and we gave the last place team their only win. We’ve played our competition a lot this season,” Head coach Josh Gibson said.
But the Defiance men seem to be getting back on track to that form that fans saw in 2021 in their 65-52 home win over Franklin this past weekend.
The Yellow Jackets controlled the entire way, using a 14-0 run midway through the first half to propel themselves to a 18-point lead and never letting the lead get below double digits.
Sylvania native and Toledo Central Catholic graduate Cameron Awls had a great game in his return from a three-game absence as he led the team with 13 points off the bench. Tyler Andrew got his second start of the season after returning from an offseason injury and scored 12 points in the win.
But despite the great offensive production at times from Defiance in the game, Gibson believes that they were successful because they executed on the defensive side of the ball, something that he preached they needed to get back to throughout their losing streak.
“During that losing streak, we were playing a lot of zone because we were really struggling in man to man,” Gibson said. “But the guys came up to me and said ‘coach, we think the man to man can get it done, we proved it earlier on in the season.’ And that boosted our confidence, seeing ourselves as a team execute on the defensive end again.”
They’ll need to execute again defensively this weekend as Hanover boasts four players that score more than 11 points per game with 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Matt Munoz leading the way with 16.1 and Ty Houston, who didn’t play in the first matchup with Defiance, averaging 14.6.
The Panthers are also shooting at an outrageous clip averaging nearly a 50 percent field goal percentage and a 41 percent three-point percentage as a team.
Defiance scored 74 in their win over the Panthers but that was because of a good first half where they scored 42 points as opposed to just 32 in the second half.
“Looking back to when we played them the first time, I feel like the second half was a lot more of a struggle because they switched to their matchup zone and since we played them, they’ve really been running that matchup zone a lot. It’s difficult to score against, it makes you slow, it slows the game down,” Gibson said.
The Yellow Jackets will tip with Hanover and look to sweep the Panthers following the tip between the women at 1 p.m.
The Defiance women (10-6, 5-4 HCAC) are coming off a weekend in which they defeated Franklin in a close 65-60 win but then fell to Hiram the next day 70-69 at the buzzer.
But they picked up their third-straight conference victory on Wednesday and this weekend they’ll take on Hanover (8-5, 5-5 HCAC), who they defeated in overtime earlier this season, in the first game of the doubleheader.
The win by the Yellow Jackets over the Panthers earlier in the season was one of many that have come down to the wire for them. And as it gets closer to the end of the season where they are fighting for playoff positioning, head coach Allan King knows how beneficial those types of games can be.
“The kinds of games that we’ve played lately where they’ve come down to the wire and we’ve had all kinds of different situations pop up, whether we were successful in them or not, those are great teachers moving forward,” King said.
Defiance will obviously hope for a little bit more comfortable win this weekend, but no things are guaranteed, especially with this Hanover team that currently sits at 5-5 in the HCAC and is coming off a 75-63 win over then 4-2 Rose-Hulman.
The Panthers are balanced in the scoring department, boasting six players that average at least seven points per game. Grace Bezold leads the way in scoring with 11.2 per game and Katherine Benter is just behind her with 11.1. Benter dropped in 22 in the two teams’ first meeting back in December.
“What’s difficult about them is that no one is averaging a ton but they have six girls that are capable of scoring 20 on any night,” King said. “So you want to slow down all six of them and to do that it takes a lot of energy away and it can really bother you in that way.”
Defiance on the other hand has been getting a lot of their scoring from Taylor Steinbrunner as of late as the junior guard has led the team in scoring the last four contests and has scored in double digits for the last six.
Nysha Speed, who has led the team in scoring for most of the season (12.5 ppg) is now second on the team to Steinbrunner (12.8).
“You always need that go-to scorer right? She’s been that for us of late,” King said after Steinbrunner scored 18 points to down Mount St. Joseph.. “Nysha had been feeling her way back after that time off and Taylor has been huge in that way. But that’s who she was in high school, she was a great scorer and she’s finally putting it all together this year and becoming a more consistent scorer.”
Tip from Collier Arena in Hanover is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.