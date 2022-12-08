HANOVER, Ind. — Both the Defiance College men’s and women’s basketball squads are in search of their first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference wins and it won’t get any easier for either of them as they travel to Hanover this weekend for a doubleheader.
The men (2-4, 0-2 HCAC) are coming off a 111-77 loss to defending HCAC tournament champions Franklin that saw the Yellow Jackets give up the most points in a non-exhbition game since 2017.
Defensively DC opted for a zone that allowed a hot-shooting Grizzlies squad to feast to the tune of 23 threes in the contest. The game was an awakening for a Defiance squad that is now the worst team in the HCAC in points per game given up at 86.7, which is five less than the next worst Transylvania.
“I think we had to look ourselves in the mirror and little bit differently and start getting back to basics, getting back to fundamental things that have led us to success in the past,” Defiance second-year head coach Josh Gibson said. “We’ve had some meetings that are tactical and some meeting that are more like what are we committed to doing and making sure that actually carries over in to the game.”
And if a team is asking for an opponent to help them figure themselves out, Hanover (4-2, 1-0 HCAC) would be at the bottom of the wishlist as while they come in averaging an HCAC seventh-best 64.7 points per game, but they are giving up a league-best 57.7 points per game.
“Hanover is a tough team to play in this situation. “They are always the standard for the league based on the way that they play and the program that coach Miller has built there,” Gibson said of a Hanover program that has won three HCAC tournament titles in the last six seasons.
They’ll be led specifically by three players, all upperclassmen, who have really carried the team through most of the season thus far in scoring. Max Greenamoyer, a junior guard and Ty Houston, a senior guard, are the top two scorers on the team and can shoot the ball from almost any where on the court.
Greenamoyer averages a team-best 14.2 points per gam and Houston averages 13.3 points per game.On the inside they’ll sport a 6-foot-7 senior center in Jack Wininger who nearly averages a double double with 10.3 points a game and 9.7 rebounds per game. Dealing with experienced size has been a struggle for Defiance this year, mainly because they don’t have just that with all three centers listed on the roster being freshman.
“We’ve got a whole lot of enthusiastic young guys that need some experience and we are going to give them that opportunity,” Gibson said. “It will be kind of a committe approach but we focused a lot this week in practice on competing and our lineup may look a little different because we’re going to try to reward the guys that compete the hardest in what we are trying to do.”
One player that will surely continue to see time on the court though is fifth-year senior guard Marell Jordan, who is tied for second in the HCAC with 19.5 points per game. Everyone else, though is likely fair game as no while Jordan leads the team with 32.5 minutes per game, no one else on the team averages more than 21 minutes a game.
So far sophomore wing Landen Swanner (8.5 ppg, 46% FG, 43.5% 3P) and senior transfer guard Kiewaun Graham (8.5 ppg, 54% FG, 39% 3P) are the only other two players that have started all six games. Clayton McCorkle (7 ppg, 42% FG, 46% 3P) has started the last four games in favor of senior guard Dejsani Beamon (4.5 ppg), who started all 23 games for the Yellow Jackets a season ago. Te Jones is averaging a team second-best 10.5 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 39% shooting from three, all off the bench.
All of this scoring will likely face their toughest tough yet this week.
“With Hanover they do a couple of different things. Their man is strong but they also have a tough matchup zone that they run so it is difficult to get what you want,” Gibson said. “But I think the key is against whatever they throw at us, is not settling for the shots that are just okay, we’ve got to get great shots.”
The tip will be at noon at Collier Arena and will be the first game as the women will also look to end a skid against the Panthers following the conclusion of the first contest.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (1-4, 0-2 HCAC) also dropped both of their league games last week and like the men will not get a break as they play a tough Hanover team (5-2, 2-0 HCAC) that are the winners three straight including coming off a 74-50 road win at Bluffton last week.
It’s a completely different story for the women as compared to the men though as they come in off of what head coach Rod Hersha believes was their best defensive performance in a 58-51 loss to Franklin on Saturday.
They came up with 15 steals and won the turnover battle 25-12 but were outrebounded 47-29 and shot 14-of-55 from the field and 0-of-17 in a fourth quarter that saw them blow a lead that they had held for most of the game.
“Our rebounding has got to get better. If we had rebounded even a little bit better against Franklin we would have been in a better place,” Hersha said. “And then offensively we have to make some shots and some of the key for that is we have key people that we put on the floor and we depend on them and we just have to have some people step up.”
Those key players will be their upperclassmen as seniors Taylor Day (11.2 ppg) and Taylor Steinbrunner (10.6 ppg) have led the team in scoring while others like seniors Lexie Sparks (8.2 ppg) and Lauren Criblez (5.6 ppg) as well as juniors McKenzie Cooper (5.8 ppg) and Kylie Brinkman (4.2 ppg) have been some of the top scorers for DC thus far. Freshman Kalista Friday (4.6 ppg) has also given them a nice boost. Nicole Sims, their senior point guard is the director of the offense averaging 2.5 assists per game.
Rebounding wise the Yellow Jackets are just the seventh-best team in rebounding margin (-8.6) in the HCAC and they’ll have their hands full against Hanover (3.3), who is third-best.
The Panthers are led by their 5-foot-10 sophomore forward Grace Bezold, who is currently second in the HCAC in both points (19) and rebounds (9.4) per game. Katherine Benter, a 5-foot-9 wing, who is second for the Panthers in scoring (10.1 ppg, 37% 3P), is sixth in the HCAC in rebounding (7.1 rpg).
“She’s pretty athletic, she can post up on you and she has some nice moves,” Hersha said of Bezold. “She has good footwork and she also can handle the ball, take you away from the basket, catch the ball in the high post area and beat you to the basket.”
The Panthers will also support a couple of perimeter threats though as well that have come alive in the last few games with Taylor Heath (9.6 ppg) scoring 15 in a 79-71 win over Anderson last Wednesday while Callie Wilder (6.7 ppg) dropped in 10 points in that win as well.
