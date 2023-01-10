Last week didn’t go to plan for either the Defiance College men’s or women’s basketball squads as they each fell to their rivals Bluffton on Wednesday then both saw sizable losses to Transylvania over the weekend.
Those results have both teams on the bottom looking up at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings through six games.
And this week won’t get any easier for either squad as they now both prepare for a matchup with a couple of streaking Anderson teams on Wednesday, before the men will take on Rose-Hulman on Saturday, who sits at tied for second in the HCAC, and the women will take on non-conference foe Miami-Hamilton, both at the Weaner Center in Defiance.
Men
Head coach Josh Gibson and the Defiance men’s squad aren’t shy about where they sit currently on the season.
They know that starting the season 0-6 in conference play, their worst since starting 0-12 in 2018-19, is nothing short of a disappointment. But they also know that it doesn’t mean their season is over. There are still 13 conference games left to play.
“For me as a coach, I still believe that we can get to where we want to go, because ultimately we still control our ability to make the postseason right now. But we’ve got to start making some strides,” Gibson said following their weekend loss to Transylvania. “We’ve got to recognize that we’re at that halfway point in the season and in non-conference there were some things we got away with. I think teams are doing a great job of taking advantage of that in conference play. So we just have to make that adjustment and translate.”
Luckily enough for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 5-8 overall with their two-straight losses, they aren’t the only team without a win in conference as Earlham currently sits at 0-6 as well. Everyone else, however, has at least two games on them with Bluffton sitting in eighth place at 2-4.
They know that they have the talent to matchup with anyone in the league as they still hold the conferences best scorer in super senior Marell Jordan at 19.4 points per game. But even Jordan’s reliability has come to question after a collision in loss to Mount St. Joseph gave Jordan a bone bruise on his knee, causing him to miss the game against Bluffton and play tenderly against Transylvania, scoring just nine points.
Though with more rest and the fact the Jackets will play both games at home this week, Gibson believes that Jordan will only improve.
But even outside of just Jordan, Gibson has seen flashes from players this season, but consistency has troubled them. Landen Swanner showed that he was capable of being an elite scorer with a 36-point output against Olivet back on Dec. 14, but averages just 10 points per game. Te Jones has been explosive off the bench, providing a spark to the team with 9.6 points per game. Even younger players like 6-foot-8 freshman center Cole Wojciechowski have shown flashes, scoring seven in their loss to Mount St. Joseph and eight against Transylvania, but only Jordan has consistently put in notable scoring performances.
This week they’ll need to find that consistent scoring if they hope to compete as Anderson comes in as the only undefeated squad left in HCAC play and have won five-straight.
Their last victory was a 72-61 win over Franklin in which they held the Grizzlies to 23-of-74 shooting from the field (31%) and 3-of-28 shooting from three (11%). As a team the Ravens currently are the second highest scoring team in the HCAC (77.2 ppg) and the sixth-best defensive squad (73.5 oppg).
They are led in scoring by 6-foot-4 sophomore guard Tate Ivanyo, who had just nine points in their last win but leads the way with 15.8 points per game this season, good for fifth in the HCAC. Camden Smith, a 6-foot-1 junior, is seventh in the conference at 14.8 points per game.
Anderson is also one of the best rebounding teams in the conference at 37.3 rebounds per game and see 6-foot-5 freshman wing Bryson Huckeby leading the way at 6.7 boards per game while 6-foot-6 sophomore Gavin Dowling and Ivanyo are each tied for eighth at 5.8 per game.
Then on Saturday the Yellow Jackets will be at the Weaner Center once again for the first game of a doubleheader as they’ll take on Rose-Hulman (7-6, 4-2 HCAC), who come in on a two-game winning streak with wins over Franklin and Bluffton last week.
The Fightin’ Engineers are one of the best defensive squads in the conference at third (66 oppg) and they are the best rebounding team in the HCAC at 39 boards per game.
They can score from the inside and out with 6-foot-2 senior guard Max Chaplin leading them with 12.3 points per game on 21-of-68 shooting from three (31%) and 6-foot-7 sophomore Miles McGowen scoring 12.1 points a contest on 68-of-127 shooting from the field (54%). McGowen is also the league’s best rebounder at 8.8 boards per game
The men will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 1 p.m on Saturday, both at DC inside the Weaner Center.
Women
The women (6-7, 1-5 HCAC) were riding into last week high on a five-game winning streak, having just won their first game inside the HCAC.
They were quickly humbled a bit by Bluffton and Transylavnia though, as in their two contests last week the Jackets were outscored by a combined 63 points with their most recent faltering a 70-40 loss to second ranked in Division III Transylvania.
For Hersha, the step backwards last week can be attributed to the Yellow Jackets being pushed into their old poor rebounding habits by the best two rebounding teams in the HCAC and by poor shooting.
“It was like two steps forward and three steps backwards,” Defiance interim head coach Rod Hersha said of his team’s performance last week. “Our rebounding last week wasn’t great and the other thing was we struggled shooting. We don’t have to come out every game and necessarily burn the nets, but we’ve got to find some middle ground.”
In those last two contests DC shot a combined 36-of-110 (33%) from the field 3-of-27 from three (11%) which is much under their season averages of 37% from the field and 27% from three.
The Yellow Jackets have proven that they have shooters all over the court this season, with eight different players attempting at least a three per game and half of them shooting above 30% on the season. Taylor Steinbrunner is their leading scorer at 9.1 points per contest and is shooting 32% from three. Kalista Friday has the best long distance percentage on the team at 36% and is fourth on the team in points per game at 7.2. Senior Taylor Day is second in scoring (8.7 ppg) and leads in rebounding (4.8 rpg). Lexie Sparks is third on the team with 8.1 points per game.
The Jackets will need as good of shooting and as much shooting as they can get on Wednesday as they’ll go up against the top offensive team in the league in Anderson (8-5, 4-2 HCAC) who are scoring at an average of 76.4 points per game on the season.
They are able to do this because of an aggressive style of defense that leaves them vulnerable and has made them the worst defensive team in the conference (73.8 ppg), but gives them the best turnover margin at plus-8, five higher than anyone else.
“They speed up the game because they play a very aggressive game defensively,” Hersha said. “It is one of those defensive strategies that creates an up-tempo game, they want to shoot the ball quickly and they want you to shoot the ball quickly.”
As a result, the Ravens shoot the third most threes in the nation in Division III at 33.7 per game and make more than anyone else in the nation at 10.8 per contest.
5-foot-5 graduate senior guard Lexi Dellinger is a big part of that as she makes three triples per game on seven attempts per game and makes them at a 39% clip while leading the HCAC in scoring at 20.7 points per game. As a whole, 13 players attempt at least a three per game on the season for the Ravens.
Over the weekend, DC will welcome in Miami-Hamilton (7-9) in a non-conference showdown to fill in for their scheduled game against Rose-Hulman, who announced they would be cancelling their season due to low roster numbers back on Dec. 3.
The Harriers have won three of their last five games, the most recent being a 105-32 drubbing of Lorain Community College last Thursday. In their most recent 71-67 loss to Wittenberg, 6-foot-1 junior Shalya Heath had 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while guards A’Vonna Kinsey and Laci Reinhart combined for 22 points on 4-of-13 shooting from three.
Their game against Anderson will start on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Miami-Hamilton contest at the Weaner Center on Saturday will begin after the conclusion of the men’s game at 1 p.m.
