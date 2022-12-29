After nearly two week breaks, both the Defiance men’s and women’s college basketball teams are ready to jump back into Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play as they prepare to square off against Mount St. Joseph on New Year’s Eve Saturday.
Both Jacket squads come in on winning streaks, with the men on a three-game boost and the women a four-game boost. But both of those streaks came off the backs of losing streaks inside the HCAC that see both of them at 0-3 inside the conference right now.
The women (5-5, 0-3 HCAC), who will play at home on Saturday in a 2 p.m. start, are hoping this break, combined with the four-game win streak before it, will rejuvenate a team hoping to start a comeback in the league standings a day before the new year kicks off.
“It helps us as far as our confidence is concerned,” Defiance interim head coach Rod Hersha said of the win streak. “When we broke for Christmas we said when we come back we have to get back going in the league. Our first primary goal is to get into the conference tournament.”
Their opponents in the Mount St. Joseph Lions out of Cincinnati (4-5, 1-1 HCAC) come in on a two game win streak after wins over North Park last Tuesday and Asbury on Wednesday.
The Lions come in averaging 64 points per game (4th HCAC) on the season and are giving up 66 points (9th HCAC), they sport a rebounding margin of negative 7.6 (8th HCAC) and a turnover margin of plus-one (7th HCAC).
They are team with a mix of veterans and fresh faces led by 5-foot-11 junior forward Madison Drummonds who ranks third in the HCAC in scoring (15 ppg), rebounding (8 rpg) and field goal percentage (44%), but is flanked on the team in scoring by two freshman in 5-foot-3 guard Karlee Mils (13.4 ppg) and 5-foot-10 guard Morgan Jenkins (10.6 ppg).
Their offense is run, however, by senior 5-foot-7 guard Chloe Jansen who leads the team in minutes per game (29.6) and is fourth in the conference in assists per game at 3.3.
Drummonds, Mills and Jansen have all started seven of their eight games played this season, with Jenkins coming off the bench in seven contests. Junior, 5-foot-9 senior wing Carlee Daulton is the only player that has started all eight games for the Lions averaging three points and three rebounds a game.
“They are a team that plays hard so that is the thing that you have to be concerned about and respect them for,” Hersha said. “We are going to be undersized but we are undersized in just about all of our games. So when we go against one of the best rebounders in the league (Drummonds), we have to keep her away from the basket and have our other four players come in and help us rebound.”
In Defiance’s four-game win streak, the last three have been by at least 14-points with their last The Yellow Jackets are on this streak because of their defense, which has held teams under 60 points in all four games and under 50 in the last two to give them an HCAC second-best 58.3 points per game given up. Their offense, at 63.3 points per game is fifth best in the conference.
Their active hands on defense, and ability to turn that into points on the other end have been a big reason for the success on that side of the ball as they are currently averaging an HCAC third-best 12 steals per contest. Freshman Kalista Friday leads the team with two steals a game but seniors Taylor Steinbrunner (1.7 spg) and Taylor Day (1.4 spg) as well as juniors McKenzie Cooper (1.5 spg) and Kylie Brinkman (1.4 spg) have all made a significant impact as well.
Hersha also believes that an improvement on the boards has helped the Jackets with them sporing a plus-17 rebounding margin over their win streak. Day’s 5.2 rebounds per game is first on the team with Steinbrunner’s 4.5 second.
Offensively, it continues to be a bit of mixed bag for DC as Steinbrunner (10.4 ppg) is the only player averaging double figures on the season for the Jackets but Day (8.9 ppg), Lexie Sparks (8.2 ppg), Friday (6.7 ppg), Cooper (6.6 ppg) and Cait Good (6.1 ppg) all average at least six points a game on the season.
And others such as Brinkman (4.7 ppg) and Lauren Criblez (4.9 ppg) have shown the ability to score with Criblez leading the team with 15 points in their HCAC-opening loss to Manchester and Brinkman cashing in six three-pointers and 18 points in their win over Adrian which started this four-game win streak.
The unpredictability of the Jacket offense has been a continued noted strength for Hersha and one that he personally likes better than a go-to scorer.
“I’ve coached more than a couple of teams and I think this team is very hard to guard because we have a number of people who are capable scorers,” Hersha said. “The difficulty of playing through one or two people is that the other team always knows what you are going to do. Ideally in our situation, it works to our benefit because if teams decide to gear their defense towards guarding a particular player, we have three or four other players that are capable of stepping up.”
The men will hope to get their HCAC season back on track on the road as they’ll make the trek down south to Mount St. Joseph for a 3 p.m. tip on Saturday.
The Lions (2-8, 1-2 HCAC), come into the game in an exact opposite trend to that of the Jackets as they are currently on a three-game skid with losses to Asbury, Albion and Trine. Their last win was their only conference win, a 66-63 home win over Rose-Hulman.
They are a team led by their defense, which gives up an HCAC third-best 67 points per game despite being last in the conference in both blocks (0.7) and steals (3.7) per game.
Their offense has left a little bit to be desired as they average an HCAC eighth-best 63 points per contest.
It’s led on the inside by 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Luke Collinsworth who leads the team with 15.3 points per game, most of which come from the inside as the big man is just 5-of-20 from long range (25%) on the season. He’s deadly on the inside though with a 51% shooting clip overall.
The youth movement continues with 6-foot freshman guard Kelvin Turner who is the only other player on the squad that scores in double figures on the season at 11.6 points per game. Turner as well as veteran senior 6-foot-2 guard Jack Kolar (8 ppg) are deep threats with Turner shooting the three-ball at a 39% clip (22-56) and Kolar a 41% clip (24-59). Paired with threats such as 6-foot-2 senior guard Evan Wiche (5.6 ppg, 39% 3P), the Lions are a team to watch from the outside. Their point guard in 6-foot-4 sophomore Dayne Gardner leads the team with 2.6 assists per game.
“I think for them as a team, they take a lot of perimeter shots and then Collinsworth does a nice job with his size. I think from a size perspective though, we match up well.” Defiance head coach Josh Gibson said. “We’ve got a couple of guys, a couple of our young bigs that I think will have an opportunity to shine in this game.”
For Defiance, they are coming off two nail-biter wins with a 75-72 win over Mount St. Vincent and an overtime victory that saw Landen Swanner net the game winning layup in a 70-69 win over Immaculata.
Their defense has steadily improved since early in the season where in four of their five losses they gave up at least 80 points, including 111 to Franklin in a game that saw the Grizzlies nail 23 threes.
In their last three contests, they’ve held their opponents under 70. They still have work to do though, as they still sport the worst defense in the HCAC at 80.7 points per game given up.
Their offense, though, is the opposite at second in the HCAC (74.6 ppg).
Senior Marell Jordan is the conference’s leading scorer by nearly two points a contest at 21 points per game. In the last few weeks, however, sophomore wing Landen Swanner has come on strong and is second on the team with 10 points a contest. He had a career-high 33 points in the win that started their streak over Olivet and that production is something that Gibson hopes will become a trend.
“We’ve seen him take over practices for two years now,” Gibson said of Swanner. “If you look back at his freshman year, statistically he took about six shots per game and averaged about eight and he’s doing the same this year. So for him I think it is just a matter of him deciding ‘yeah I belong here, I can do this at a really high level and I want to continue to be aggressive.’”
Senior Te Jones is third on the team in scoring at 9.9 per contest and has played all but one game coming off the bench. Senior transfer Kiewaun Graham (7.6 ppg) is the only other player averaging more than five points a contest.
Jordan also leads the team in rebounding (5.3 rpg) with one of those freshman to be looked at to step up in Liberty Center product Evan Conrad flanking him at 4.9 boards a game. Jordan also averages a team-best 2.9 assists per contest.
