The Defiance College men and women were both in action in a home doubleheader against Hanover on Saturday and they both stayed with the Panther squads’ early before late runs derailed their upset efforts at the Weaner Center.
Women
The women battled gamely but fell 67-55 to Hanover in a contest that saw the Yellow Jackets within one possession of the Panthers late in the fourth quarter.
Coming in Defiance (6-13, 1-10 HCAC) knew they had a tall task against a Hanover team (12-5, 11-1) that had only lost once inside the conference to nationally second-ranked Transylvania on the season.
But with 3:31 left to play in the game, a DC team that has now lost eight-straight found themselves down just 56-55 after a Taylor Day and-one fell. But it was right here that the game unwraveled itself for the Yellow Jackets as Anna Bauer went right down the floor and got a fast break bucket to make it 58-55.
That was followed by three-straight unsightly possessions from DC that warranted no points while Grace Bezold got to the rim and then got an offensive putback on back-to-back possessions push it back out to a seven point lead.
The Jackets were forced to foul at this point and Hanover, one of the best free throw shooting teams in the conference, stepped up to the plate and put the game out of reach.
“Before the game I thold them our goal was to get to the last four minutes in a position to win the game and we did that,” Defiance interim head coach Rod Hersha said. “We had three bad possiessions in a row and all of a sudden we are down six or eight and they are very good free throw shooting team.”
The Panthers went 21-of-37 from the line the game (78%) which helped them get over the finish line as they didn’t shoot it particularly well from the field, going just 22-of-59 (37%). They shot just seven threes in the game, making two.
“They are not really that much of a three-point shooting team. They’ll usually shoot less than 10 threes, then from there they attack the basket and get to the free throw line,” Hersha said.
Defiance was able to mitigate the damage that Hanover likes to do on the inside for a lot of the game, but they just weren’t able to put enough offensive possessions together late to pull off the upset.
DC was able to stay in the game thanks to a few key contributions, especially late that stopped the game from getting completely out of hand. They shot 21-of-56 (37.5%) from the field and 3-of-19 (16%) from three in the game.
Freshman Kalista Friday, who has been receiving the most minutes on the team for the last couple of weeks, led the team with 15 points, 11 of which game in the second half. On several occasions she was able to bail out the DC offense after it stalled by getting to the rim or creating for others. She tied for the team lead in assists with Lexie Sparks at three.
“She’s a competitor, she’s skilled and she seems to like those situations,” Hersha said of the freshman. “We’ve had other games where she stepped up and she’s been able to hit big shots for herself. That’s kind of the pattern she’s established and why she has played so much here as of late.”
The two Taylor’s in Taylor Day and Taylor Steinbrunner each were second on the team with nine points. Day coming alive especially in the post in the fourth quarter. Friday and Cooper tied for the team led in rebounds with seven.
From the beginning of the game, Hanover set the tone in that they wanted to attack a small Defiance lineup inside and push the tempo, often opting for transition offense after a made DC basket.
Defiance was able to adjust well in the first half though, forcing 12 turnovers that often came in the quick transition scenarios for the Panthers.
“We’re not used to playing that fast, it woke us up,” Hersha said.
The Panthers had four players in double figues and saw those players combine for 59 of their 67 points. Kady Clancy led the way with 17 with Katherine Benter just behind her at 16. Taylor Heath was 9-of-10 from the line and added 123. Bezold had 11.
The loss is one that continues to put Defiance at the bottom looking up and they’ll need some help to find their way in the HCAC tournament at season’s end. But a game competitive game like this one against an elite conference opponent goes a long way for confidence as they try to end the year strong.
“Bottom line is, take Transylvania out of the picture, and we can beat anyone in this league. I think we proved that today,” Hersha said. “So for us comes down to the fourth quarter specifically, making plays … Hopefully that’s something we can build on as we go forward. I know we need some help to get ot the playoffs but the bottom line is I think we are going in the right direction.”
The women will be back on the road for their next contest next Wednesday against Manchester. Tip is at 7:30 p.m.
Men
The men also fought gamely in their matchup with a streaking Hanover team that had won three-straight coming in, but they too fell as a fourth quarter run put the game out of question and they fell 95-82.
The loss puts them at 3-16, 1-11 HCAC while Hanover moves to 12-7, 8-4 HCAC with the fourth-straight victory.
The final scoreline tells the story for the Jackets in the game who were looking for their second-straight win after a win on their home court against Mount St. Joseph two days prior.
They were able to find spurts of good offense, with their top three scorers in Marell Jordan, Te Jones, and Landen Swanner able to score at will at times.
But like it has before their defense let them down as they let the Panthers shoot a torrid 33-of-60 (55%) in the game and 16-of-36 (44%) from three. Five players scored in double figures and all but two players that touched the court for Hanover canned at least one from long distance.
“Offensively we had 18 assists, nine turnovers and 82 points in a conference game, that’s got to be enough to win,” Defiance’s second-year head coach Josh Gibson said. “With the weather we just played on Thursday, so we only had yesterday to prepare and Hanover does a lot of things really efficiently and we just didn’t get enough time to work with them on that coverage when the big pops off the ball screens.”
The big popping off the ball screen was 6-foot-7 senior center Jack Wininger and he often made the Jackets pay off those ball screens knocking down five of his 12 three-pointers for 17 points. The Panthers were also effective at shooting the ball in transtion as well as Max Greenamoyer led the team with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting from deep.
For a majority of the game though the Yellow Jackets were able to match the Panthers’ offensive prowess as they shot 36-of-61 (57%) from the field, 6-of-15 (40%) from deep, drew even with them on the boards and turned the ball over just nine times.
They trailed by eight at halftime but immediately came out in the second half and made a concerted effort to attack the basket as Swanner, who got in foul trouble early, attacked the basket for a layup off an assist from 6-foot-9 freshman big man Cole Wojciechowski.
Wojciechowski then went on a scoring run of his own pairing an and-one with a layup for a personal 5-0 run that cut the lead to 48-44.
But it didn’t matter because for however close that Defiance got, there was always a response waiting for them on the other end of the floor. Swanner continued to attack the rim and with 12:08 left in the game, he scored his 10th point of the first eight minutes of the second half, continuing to stay with the Panthers down just four.
“Landon has been around the league for two years now and teams really want to take away that three from him because if he gets hot, he can put a lot of points on the board,” Gibson said. “We are trying to encourage hime to keep the defense honest, get down hill and I thought he did a nice job of attacking the rim in that second half.”
Swanner’s efforts, however, were responded with by a Greenamoyer three that sparked a 10-0 run that put the Panthers up double digits. They wouldn’t let their lead get back under 10 points for the rest of the game either, running away with the victory late.
The loss is a gut punch to a Defiance defense that thought they had started to figure out their defense after holding Mount St. Joseph to 57 on Thursday, but with young players like Ayersville product Jakob Trevino, their three freshman big men in Wojciechowski, Evan Conrad and Evan Park and 6-foot-7 wing Cam Martin getting extended minutes late in the season, Gibson feels that a foresight for the future is needed and his young players are heading in the right direction.
“We have so much opportunity in front of us and I think we are taking big steps in terms of learning how to compete, and learning how to execute offensively,” Gibson said. “I’ve kind of made the switch over to the big picture, giving our freshman more time and I think they are responding.”
It was still the main players leading the way in scoring for DC though, with Jordan scoring a game-high 25 and Te Jones grabbing 21. Swanner finished with 17. Trevino had six points off the bench.
Defiance will be back in action in the new month as they’ll take on Manchester next Wednesday, Feb.1 at the Weaner Center. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.
Women's
HANOVER (67) - Bezold 11; Bauer 4; Heath 13; Clancy 17; Benter 16; Sexton 2; Lawson 0; Wines 0; Wilder 2; Sears 2; Ernstes 0. Totals: 22-59 21-27 67.
DEFIANCE (55) - Sims 0; Friday 15; Cooper 2; Day 9; Steinbrunner 9; Mowen 0; Allen 1; Brinkman 6; Sparks 6; Criblez 4; Good 3. Totals: 21-56 10-13 55.
Three-point goals: Hanover 2-7 (Benter 2-5), Defiance 3-19 (Brinkman 2-4, Friday 1-4). Rebounds: Hanover 41 (Benter 9), Defiance 36 (Friday, Cooper 7). Turnovers: Hanover 12, Defiance 20.
Hanover 15 15 18 19 - 67
Defiance 14 11 17 13 - 55
Men's
HANOVER (95) - Sater 7; Wininger 17; Gilman 13; Houston 8; Greenamoyer 20; Munoz 19; Donoho 11; Crim 0. Totals: 33-60 13-17 95.
DEFIANCE (82) - Wojciechowski 7; R. Jury 0; Jordan 24; Jones 21; Swanner 17; Martin 2; Conrad 1; Trevino 6; Johnson 0; J. Jury 2; Park 2; McCorkle 0. Totals: 35-61 6-9 82.
Three-point goals: Hanover 16-36 (Greenamoyer 6-12, Wininger 5-12, Gilman 2-6, Houston 1-3, Munoz 1-2, Donoho 1-1), Defiance 6-15 (Jones 3-4, Jordan 1-3, Swanner 1-3, Trevino 1-2). Rebounds: Hanover 29 (Wininger 7), Defiance 29 (Jones 6). Turnovers: Hanover 6, Defiance 9.
Hanover 45 50 - 95
Defiance 37 45 - 82
