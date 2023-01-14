The Defiance College men and women each saw losses on Saturday in a home double header at the Weaner Center as the men obtained their eighth Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference defeat in a loss to Rose-Hulman and the women dropped a non-conference battle to Miami-Hamilton.
The men dropped their fifth-straight contest with a 77-57 loss to Rose-Hulman that saw the Yellow Jackets start with a lead as high as 21-10 in the first half, but saw themselves outscored 67-36 from that point.
The loss not only makes it five-straight losses for DC and gives them a record of 5-10, 0-8 HCAC, it marks back-to-back brutal losses for the Yellow Jackets.
They first fell earlier this week at the buzzer in double overtime to the only HCAC undefeated team left in Anderson, and then saw a hot start and early lead slip away quickly in this one.
“I think when we do the things that we talk about, and do the things that we work on, twe have had tremendous potential all year to be a very strong team,” Defiance headh coach Josh Gibson said. “But like any other team when we don’t do the things we talk about, we can be beaten by anybody and Rose is a another strong team.”
Gibson does believe that the fact that Defiance is coming off a double OT loss to Anderson on Wednesday, had some effect on both the team’s mental and physical fatigue. Marell Jordan, Landen Swanner and Te Jones, the top three scorers for the Jackets all played a ton of minutes in both contests with Jordan going 48 minutes on Wednesdasy and then playing 32 minutes again on Saturday.
“I do think fatigue played a role … we had so many guys that played such heavy minutes the other night and those same guys (Jordan, Swanner, Jones) were in double figures scoring today,” Gibson said. “I think the inability to sustain offene wehn those three weren’t on the floor together really hurt us.”
Swanner led all scorers with 15 points, 11 coming in the first four minutes of the game. Jones added 13 and Jordan added 12. DC shot 23-of-56 (41%) from the field and 7-of-23 (30%) from three.
The Yellow Jackets started with a 7-0 lead thanks to two post buckets by Liberty Center product Evan Conrad and a three from Swanner.
That was just the beginning for Swanner, as the sophomore wing would go supersonic to start the game as he had 11 of the first 13 points for DC, on 3-for-4 shooting from deep as the Yellow Jackets got out to that early 21-10 lead.
Rose-Hulman (9-6, 6-2 HCAC), who now sit in second-place by themselves in the conference, had a response though and it came in large part from fifth-year senior guard Max Chaplin who paced the Fightin’ Engineers with 19 first half points of 5-of-10 shooting from three.
He was able to cut the lead to 21-15 with one of those five threes out of the second media timeout of the first half and that ultimately sparked the run that would give Rose-Hulman a 39-38 lead at halftime.
But even though the Yellow Jackets saw a hefty early lead slip from their fingers, they were still in it at halftime against one of the best teams in the HCAC for the second-straight contest.
“Early on we were really doing things at a high level and then they answered back because they are a good team and so it’s like I came to halftime and said ‘it’s a ball game,’” Gibson said. “Then in the second half they continued to answer the bell again and again. They are a veteran team.”
Defiance stared off well in the second half too, as Swanner was able to net his 13th point with a nice turnaround jumper to tie things at 39. He then answered a Miles McGowan layup, getting to the rim and scoring his 15th to keep things tied.
But as Gibson eluded too, the Fightin’ Engineers just kept answering the bell and Chaplin came down and untied it with his sixth three of the contest. Then McGowan got his fifth points of the second half to push it to five.
Defiance was able to keep it close, cutting the lead back to two with 14 minutes left to play. But
a 21-5 run to get to the under eight media timeout gave Rose-Hulman a 67-53 lead and essentially put the game out of reach.
Chaplin would end the game with a season-high 26 points to lead all scorers and give Rose-Hulman the win.
Defiance now moves on to Earlham, the final game of a three-game home stand where DC will hope to win their first conference game agaist a Quakers team that is just 1-7 in conference.
The women saw a much more closely contest matchup with Miami-Hamilton, as they saw a five-point fourth quarter lead slip away, falling to the Harriers 62-59.
The loss marks their fourth-straight as they drop to 6-9 on the season.
The five-point lead for the Yellow Jackets came their way because of a torrid shooting effort late in the second quarter and throughout the third quarter. With 7:43 to play in the first half, DC trailed 27-17 but an 18-7 run to close the first half and nine first half points from Lexie Sparks off the bench gave them a one-point lead at the first half break.
A’Vyonna Kinsey netted a three coming into the second half for her 12th point to immediately give the Harriers the lead back and that lead ultimately went to four. But this was the quarter where the veterans went to work as seniors Taylor Day and Taylor Steinbrunner took over in the quarter.
First Day socred back-to-back twos to tie the game at 39 then Steinbrunner would score seven-straight points for DC, two coming via the long ball to put them in front by two. Then it was Day’s turn again pushing DC’s lead back to four. A Cait Good free throw to end the quarter was the only point in the quarter not scored by Day or Steinbrunner.
“To be honest, to their credit, it was something that we’ve been lacking,” Defiance interim head coach Rod Hersha said of Day and Steinbrunner’s ability to step up late. “It was nice to have them step up like that.”
The Yellow Jackets saw their lead balloon to seven as Day made a jump shot to open the fourth quarter, but from here the Harriers responded well as Shalaya Heath countered with a layup and despite a couple of buckets from Sparks and Good, the Harriers went on an 11-3 run to take the lead back. Nicole Sims got her only bucket of the game on a nice drive to push the Jackets back in front but a Laci Reinhart three gave Miami-Hamilton the lead back with 2:17 to play and they never surrendered that lead.
Defiance did have chances to take the game late still as they trailed just 60-58 with under a minute to play and were able to get the ball back on a steal by Steinbrunner.
They drew up play to get Good, who was 2-for-3 already on the day from deep a corner three but the shot didn’t go. They sent the Harriers to the line and after two missed free throws the Jackets had another chance and Kylie Brinkman was able to get to the line with a chance to tie it.
She went just 1-of-2 though and that was all she wrote as Miami-Hamilton was able to steal a win.
Those missed free throws at the end were no doubt crucial, but the Yellow Jackets shot poorly all game from the charity stripe, going just 9-of-18 from the line in the game.
“First lets give them credit, they hit some big shots at the end of the game there but we were 5-of-12 shooting free throws in the first three quarters. If we shoot free throws the way we normally do, we win the game,” Hersha said. “They are a nice team, they play a strong schedule so this one definitely hurts.”
Day ended the game with a game-high 15 points. Good added 11 points and seven rebounds.
DC is back in action on Wednesday at home against Earlham.
Men
ROSE-HULMAN (77) - Hicks 11; McGowen 16; Stoudemire 0; Harden 6; Chaplin 26; Jackson 3; Farnsworth 6; Bowman 7; Simon 0; McGee 0; Olenick 2; Murphy 0. Totals: 29-62 9-12 77
DEFIANCE (57) - Conrad 6; R. Jury 0; Jordan 12; Jones 13; Swanner 15; Heidelburg 0; Segulin 0; J. Jury 0; Johnson 0; Martin 6; Graham 1; Beamon 4; Gelhausen 0; Lewis 0; Brooks 0; Trevino 0; Park 0; Johnson 0; McCorkle 0. Totals: 23-56 4-7 55.
Three-point goals: Rose-Hulman 10-24 (Chaplin 6-10, Harden 1-3, Hicks 1-3, Farnsworth 1-2, Bowman 1-4); Defiance 7-23 (Swanner 3-8, Jones 3-5, Jordan 1-2). Rebounds: Rose-Hulman 37 (Farnsworth 10), Defiance 32 (Conrad, Graham 5). Turnovers: Rose-Hulman 11, Defiance 18.
Rose-Hulman 38 39 - 77
Defiance 35 22 - 57
Women
Miami-Hamilton 62, Defiance 59
MIAMI-HAMILTON (62) - Reinhart 10; Kinsey 14; Abribat 5; Heath 8; Ngwa 6; Schenkel 0; Ware 2; Miller 2; Simpkins 3; Clark 7; Lockard 5. Totals: 21-58 14-22 62.
DEFIANCE (59) - Sims 2; Friday 2; Cooper 6; Day 15; Steinbrunner 9; Clark 0; Mowen 0; Allen 0; Brinkman 4; Sparks 10; Criblez 0; Good 11. Totals: 22-57 9-18 59.
Three-point goals: Miami-Hamilton 6-22 (Reinhart 2-6, Kinsey 2-4, Abribat 1-5); Defiance 6-20 (Steinbrunner 2-4, Good 2-4, Brinkman 1-2, Cooper 1-3). Rebounds: Miami-Hamilton 40 (Kinsey, Abribat 7), Defiance 42 (Good 7). Turnovers: Miami-Hamilton 15, Defiance 15.
Miami-Hamilton 22 12 10 18 - 62
Defiance 17 18 14 10 - 59
