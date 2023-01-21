FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Defiance College men's and women's basketball teams traveled to Franklin, Indiana on Saturday afternoon to kick off the second half of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season and both fell to the Grizzlies.
The men were trying to exorcise the demons of a 111-77 loss to the Grizzlies earlier this season in which Franklin downed 23 threes. The Yellow Jackets only gave up 67 points and Franklin went just 3-of-16 from three this time around but Defiance scored just 40, dropping their seventh-straight.
DC shot 17-of-61 (28%) from the field and 4-of-26 (15%) from three. Marell Jordan led the way with 11 points and six rebounds. Cole Wojciechowski was second with seven points and had three assists from the post.
Franklin saw Trey Flatt lead the way with 16 points. Ryan Bostic poured in 13 points off the bench.
The women were only able to muster 14 points in the first half and trailed 39-14 at half before falling to Franklin 62-49. Fifth-year senior Taylor Day poured in a career-high 29 points in the win and tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven. McKenzie Cooper also added 13 points.
Franklin saw three in double figures with Joran Coon leading the way with 19 points.
The men will be back at the Weaner Center on Wednesday to take on Mount St. Joseph. The women will play the Lions on the road. Both tip at 7:30.
Men
DEFIANCE (40) - Wojciechowski 7; Jury 0; Jordan 11; Jones 2; Swanner 7; Trevino 4; J. Jury 0; Martin 0; Johnson 0; Gelhausen 1; McCorkle 3; Conrad 0; Park 2; Graham 0; Segulin 0; Johnso n 3. Totals: 17-61 2-4 40.
FRANKLIN (67) - King 7; Crowe 5; Flatt 16; Samples 3; Hudgins 5; Woodson 0; Falconberry 0; Archey 4; Love 3; Bostic 13; Arens 0; Hendricks 7; Deere 0; Hoffman 4. Totals: 25-49 14-26 67
Three-point goals: Defiance 4-26 (Jordan 1-3, Swanner 1-7, McCorkle 1-2, Johnson 1-6), Franklin 3-16 (Flatt 1-3, Love 1-1, Bostic 1-3). Rebounds: Defiance 37 (Jordan 6), Franklin 36 (Hudgins 9). Turnovers: Defiance 16, Franklin 10.
Defiance 19 21 - 40
Franklin 30 37 - 67
Women
DEFIANCE (49) - Hunt 0; Sims 0; Cooper 13; Day 29; Steinbrunner 4; Clark 0; Friday 2; Mowen 1; Allen 0; Brinkman 0; Criblez 0; King 0. Totals: 17-58 14-18 49.
FRANKLIN (62) - Bailey 2; Coon 19; Cooney 5; O'Day 8; Barnes 0; Perry 0; Breeden 0; Hanauer 11; Clendenen 3; Walker 12; Bates 2. Totals: 23-53 8-11 62.
Three-point goals: Defiance 1-15 (Cooper 1-4), Franklin 8-20 (Coon 3-6, Hanauer 3-3, Cooney 1-3, Clendenen 1-1). Rebounds: Defiance 31 (Day, Cooper 7), Franklin 40 (Bailey, Coon, Walker 7). Turnovers: Defiance 14, Franklin 22.
Defiance 10 4 22 13 - 62
Franklin 10 4 22 13 - 49
