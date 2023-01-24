The new year has not been kind to either the Defiance College men’s or women’s basketball teams as neither have been able to get a win in 2023, and are both in the midst of lengthy losing skids. With seven games left on the schedule, both squads hope their fortune changes this week.
It will be contests against Mount St. Joseph and a home doubleheader with Hanover on Saturday this week as both teams look to solve the puzzle of getting an Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win.
The Defiance women moved their game at Mount St. Joseph to Tuesday because of inclement weather. The Defiance men are still planning to play their contest with the Lions on Thursday.
DC Women
The women (6-11, 1-8) started off 2023 with a winning record after they picked up their first HCAC victory over Mount St. Joseph at home on New Year’s Eve. They’ve since been the losers of six-straight.
But none of that matters now, there is nothing that they can change about where their record currently stands, they can only control what it becomes and that will start this week as they attempt to get a season sweep on the road at Mount St. Joseph (10-8, 5-4 HCAC) on Wednesday.
Defiance won their early season contest against Mount St. Joseph thanks to a stellar second half that saw the Yellow Jackets outscore the Lions 16-4 and saw Taylor Steinbrunner and Kalista Friday combine for 24 points in the second half. They also held the Lions to a season-low 39 points on 13-of-64 (20%) shooting from the field and 6-of-34 (18%) shooting from three.
The win then marked a fifth-straight victory for Defiance and their first in conference where as for the Lions it would start a stretch of three conference losses in four tries. The roles have now flipped as after a 2-4 start in the HCAC the Lions have won their last three conference matchups and sit at tied for third in the HCAC. Defiance is tied for last.
“I don’t want to take any credit away from our ladies when we played them (MSJ) before but if you watch the video from the first game, I thought we covered things well defensively but they also just shot the ball very, very poorly,” Hersha said. “That can be an aberration in a single game like that.”
The Lions are a team not afraid to shoot the ball as they are ninth in the HCAC in team field goal percentage (35.8%). They’ll get a big chunk of their points from deep though as they are fourth in conference in threes made per contest (6.7) and third in attempts (356).
Individually the Lions are led by the HCAC’s sixth and seventh leading scorers in Karlee Mills (13.5 ppg) and Madison Drummonds (13.3 ppg). Drummonds is also one of the league’s best rebounders at 8.2 boards per contest.
Drummonds will get most of her points from under the rim and is fourth in conference in field goal percentage (43%). Mills (28-79 3P, 35%) and other guards such as Ellie Oldendick (24-64 3P, 37.5%) and Morgan Jenkins (14-44, 32%) aren’t afraid to fire from three.
Currently the Yellow Jackets are dealing with two significant injuries as senior Lexie Sparks and junior Cait Good have each missed the last two games. Both are day to day and interim head coach Rod Hersha hopes to get each of them back at some point this week. Sparks is third on the team in scoring (8.5 ppg) and Good is sixth (5.4 ppg).
With two players that garner a good chunk of playing time uncertain this week, the Yellow Jackets are in search of more consistency in what they can do on both sides of the ball, but in truth they have been in search of that all season and to Hersha, not being able to find it has led them to the position they are in now.
Players such as Addy Allen and Zadria King, who saw little to no playing time throughout this season, in the past week have had their minutes ramped up and have saw playing time in crucial moments in the game.
“One of the things that is common when you are moving in the direction that we are is we lack consistency,” Hersha said. “We went through a stretch where our defense was a little better, I think that’s fallen off lately and our offense has been up and down all year … as a coach you hope by this time of year you have an identity and you recognize who you are and have some things that you can consistently go to and we don’t have that … we need to have some players step up.”
The Yellow Jackets will continue their season-long trek of trying to improve in rebounding. They have just two players in Taylor Day (5.6 rpg) and Steinbrunner (4.3 rpg) that average more than four rebounds per game. Day also leads the team in scoring coming off a career high 29 points in their loss to Franklin on Saturday (10.2 ppg) and is the only player in double figures in scoring as well as they continue to look for more consistent scoring as well.
Their weekend contest at the Weaner Center will come against Hanover (13-5, 8-1), who have proven themselves to be the second-best squad in the HCAC only behind undefeated Transylvania.
The Panthers have won eight-straight and their win earlier in the season over the Jackets was one that saw them take a 13-5 first quarter lead and hold DC off for a 68-54 win. DC’s two leading scorers in the game were Good (13) and Sparks (10) while Hanover saw three players in double figures with Reese Sexton leading the way with 12.
On the season the Panthers have a top four HCAC offense (63.2 ppg) and defense (59.8 oppg), they shoot the least amount of threes of anyone in the conference while having top four rebounding (+3.5) and turnover margin (+1.9).
Grace Bezold is second in the conference in scoring (15.9 ppg), fourth and rebounding (7.6 rpg), second in field goal percentage (49%), sixth in blocks (1.1 bpg) and sixth in minutes per game (31.3).
“When a team is doing as well as they (Hanover) are doing, that mean’s they are doing some things consistently,” Hersha said. “Offensively they present challenges because they have balance in terms of people who can score inside and out.”
Tuesday’s contest at Mount St. Joseph will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s contest tips off at noon.
DC Men
Then men (5-12, 0-10) have not fared any better than the women in the new year as they too are in search of their first win of 2023 but also their first win of the conference season.
They weren’t able to get it against Earlham or Franklin last week, seeing a normally reliable offensive attack muster just 106 points combined over both games.
On Wednesday, they’ll go up against a Mount St. Joseph (6-11, 5-5) team that in their contest earlier this season, held the Jackets to a season-low 34 points in a 67-34 New Year’s Eve contest in Cincinnati.
This edition of the series will be back at the Weaner Center in Defiance and head coach Josh Gibson and company will be hoping to right the wrongs of that contest that saw DC shoot just 14-of-50 from the field and saw three players make more than one field goal in the contest.
In the new year the Jackets have seen their offensive production drop drastically to what was once over 80 points per game to now just 68.4 points per game.
Six-foot-nine freshman Cole Wojciechowski, who had been a mainstay in the DC starting lineup throughout the middle of the season missed two games because of a rolled ankle but returned against Franklin last week where after putting up seven points and four assists, he rolled his ankle again.
Gibson believes that stability with his young post players is one of the keys to helping get the team back on track.
“For us, having everybody healthy and then trying to get everyone on the same page, working toward the same goals is big for us,” Gibson said. “You can’t confuse activity with accomplishment. Just because you work really hard doesn’t mean things are going to work out, you also have to do it and be on the same page.”
Mount St. Joseph is currently in the midst of a two-game slide with losses last week to Franklin and Anderson but prior to that they had won three of their last four starting with the win over Defiance.
They are a team that is prided on their defense that allows an HCAC third-best 64.6 points per game. Their offense is only better than Bluffton in sixth at 63.3 points per game. Defensively they are team that looks to force bad shots too as they are bottom in the league in forcing turnovers with a -3.9 turnover margin despite having one of the best defenses in the league.
Luke Collinsworth leads the team offensively with a 14.1 points per game average. He’s also fifth best in the league in field goal percentage (49%).
Jack Kolar (40% 3P) and Kelvin Turner (10.7 ppg, 31-81 3P, 39%) will support the Lions from the outside.
“we match up decently well with them in certain spots in terms of size, in terms of experience,” Gibson said of the Lions. “But, we want to make sure that we don’t allow them to get good looks at the rim and stay consistent on not giving them easy and open looks.”
Defiance will still look to Marell Jordan, the league best scorer (19.5 ppg) and sixth best assister (3 apg) to lead the Yellow Jacket offense. Jordan also leads DC on the boards with 5.5 per game.
Landen Swanner (11.2 ppg, 40.5% 3P) and Te Jones (9.9 ppg, 42 % 3P) have been the second and third most consistent scorers, often getting their shots from the perimeter on a Defiance team that is second in the league in long distance percentage (36%) and fourth and three attempted.
On Saturday the Jackets will be back at home again against Hanover (10-7, 6-4 HCAC) where they will take on a Panthers squad sporting a two-game winning streak with wins over Bluffton and Transylvania last week.
Hanover downed Defiance 73-46 back on Dec. 10 in a game that saw Jordan score 27 points while no one else on the team scored more than three. Meanwhile, Hanover had three players in double figures with Ty Houston (20) and Coleman Sater (17) combining for 37 points.
Hanover has the fourth-best offense (70.1 ppg) and the best defense (63.2 ppg) in the league. They shoot threes at a higher clip than anyone in the league (37%) and have the second-best rebounding margin (+6.2).
‘Hanover is very efficient. And very confident in who they are and then what they are trying to accomplish,” Gibson said. “They’re a team that takes advantage of every mistake you make. So it’s important that we limit our mistakes and we don’t give a team that executes with that sort of efficiency, extra opportunities to take advantage of mistakes that we make.”
Houston is the league’s sixth-best scorer at 15.8 points per contest with Max Greenamoyer second on the team at 12.9. Jack Wininger is the league’s second best rebounder at 8.2 rebounds per game. Houston gets a lot of his scoring from the inside, shooting at a 46% clip. Greenamoyer is the league’s third best three-point shooter (2.5 3pg).
DC’s game on Wednesday will tip off at 7:30 from the Weaner Center while their Saturday contest will follow the conclusion of the women’s tip at noon.
