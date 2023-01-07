Defiance men’s and women’s basketball were back at the Weaner Center on Saturday for a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader with Transylvania. The trip back home did not welcome them nicely, however, as they each saw sizeable losses to the Pioneers.
Women out-dueled by second-ranked Pioneers
Defiance women’s basketball knew that they had a tough task in front of them welcoming in the nationally second-ranked Pioneers and the task proved to be as tough as they thought as they fell 70-40 to the Pioneers.
It was the length and size that gave the Yellow Jackets (6-7, 1-5 HCAC) troubles, as Transylvania (14-0, 6-0 HCAC) ran away with the battle on the boards, out rebounding Defiance 49-24 in the game.
As a result the Pioneers were able to put up 65 shots, 16 more than that of DC, 39 of which came from behind the arc. Eleven of those threes fell for the Pioneers and they roared to their 36th-straight regular season win.
DC also saw a disparity in percentage, shooting just 35% from the field compared to 40% for Transylvania in a recipe that was not geared for success.
“Well first of all you’ve got to make shots. We did some things that worked on the offensive end and now we’ve just had a couple of games in a row where we didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Defiance interim head coach Rod Hersha said of his team, who have now dropped two contest in a row, the first an 81-48 faltering to Bluffton on Wednesday.
“And then we also just got absolutely killed on the boards,” Hersha continued. “If you come into any game like this and have any hope of being competitive, the first thing that has to happen is you have to shoot the ball reasonably well and then you’ve got to create some sort of breakeven with the rebounds.”
A big part of Transylvania’s ability to win so much on the boards was because of 5-foot-11 senior Daisa Thornton, who came into the game as the HCAC’s second best rebounder at 8.7 boards per game.
She got boards on both ends early and often, getting seven rebounds in the first half and just missing a double-double with nine boards for the entirety of the game. Five different players had at least five rebounds in the game for Transylvania, Defiance’s leading rebounder was Taylor Day with four.
“We are undersized in every game that we play … and we’ve dealt with it better for two or three games, and then here in these past two games, not too well,” Hersha said. “Bluffton was bigger and these guys are very long, but we think that we can rebound better than that … but you’ve got to give them credit, they really go to the boards well.”
Coming in, Transylvania was only giving up 47 points per contest, they held Defiance seven points under that average. Lexie Sparks was the leading scorer for DC with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Kalista Friday was second on the team with nine on 4-of-9 shooting and knocked down one of the two threes for DC in the contest as they shot just 2-of-13 (15%) from deep in the game.
“Early on we were able to get some good shots but if you don’t make them it makes the game really ugly and that’s what happened today,” Hersha said.
Early on, the Jackets were able to stay in the game, despite some hot shooting by the Pioneers, specifically from deep. Sparks made the first three buckets of the game for DC, but on the opposing side, Laken Ball was heating up for Transylvania.
She scored 12 points in the first quarter, two via the long ball, and ultimately led all scorers in the game with 18. Four Pioneers reached double figures in the game as a whole with Madison Kellione going 5-of-8 from three for 15, Kennedi Stacy adding 13 and Thornton adding 12.
After one quarter, Defiance only trailed 26-16.
And with 4:38 left in the first half, Ali Mowen hit a three for DC that made it 29-19 after a slow start for the Pioneers.
But Kellione answered with a three of her own that jumpstarted a 10-0 run for the Pioneers to close the first half and take firm control of the game.
Defiance will be back on the road again on Wednesday as they’ll take on an Anderson team (8-5, 4-2 HCAC) that is streaking, with five-straight victories, four of which came in the HCAC after an 0-2 start in conference.
Men sunk by late first half Transylvania run
The Defiance men’s team (5-8, 0-6 HCAC) knew that they needed a win against a Transylvania team (6-7, 3-3 HCAC) that was streaking with two-straight victories coming in, but they were unable to get it, falling 76-62 to the Pioneers.
It’s just the second road win of the season for Transylvania, who came in sporting a 1-5 record on the road, but they were able to get it thanks to a good shooting night against the stastical worst defense in the HCAC in Defiance (78.5 oppg)
Transylvania, however, was the third-best offense in the conference coming in and it showed as they shot 27-of-58 (47%) in the game and were above 50% shooting for most of the contest. They were also very efficient at the free throw line, going 16-of-20 (80%).
“I don’t think we were as effective as we needed to be defending the basketball in the first half,” Defiance head coach Josh Gibson said of his team that were outscored 38-28 in the paint. “I think we let them get downhill and get confident going to the rim and that’s something that we work on every day. But defensively I just don’t feel like we’re getting good translation in the games right now from what we are doing to prepare.”
The Yellow Jackets were also beaten on the boards in the game 40-32 as the Pioneers racked up 15 second chance points to just five for DC.
Offensive rebounding is something that Gibson knew was a strength for Transylvania coming in, as they are the second-best team in the conference at that category, but in something that has plagued the Yellow Jackets all season, felt that his team didn’t translate what they had worked on to the game.
“They are a great rebounding team, we talked about their offensive rebounding stats coming in, that they had multiple guys that crashed really hard and we worked on it. Then we get out here in the game and we didn’t do a good job of taking it away,” Gibson said. “So it’s got to be more than just talking about it and that’s my job to make sure that it is carrying over.”
The Pioneers got balanced scoring and rebounding across the board as Jaylan Green led the way with 14 points while Matthew Teauge and Daniel Mullisn each added 10 off the bench. Nine players for the Pioneers scored at least five points in the contest while on the boards four different players had at least four reboudns with Alex Madson leading the way with six.
Defiance saw Te Jones score 13 points off the bench to lead all scorers, 11 of those points coming the first half and nine of them coming on 3-of-4 shooting from distance.
Marell Jordan, who is recovering from a bone bruise suffered in the loss to Mount St. Joseph a week ago that caused him to miss their last game against Bluffton, scored just nine points, his lowest scoring output since a five-point performance back in November against Alma.
The Yellow Jackets were able to stay in the game early, as despite seeing Transylvania go on a 10-2 run to start the contest they were able to fight back and ultimately take a 24-22 lead, their only lead of the contest.
Jones was a big part of that as down 18-11, he made back-to-back threes to cut the Transylvania lead to one. Then after Jordan scored his only two points of the first half, Jones hit his third-straight three to give DC the lead.
From that point though with 10 minutes left in the first half the Jackets went cold going 3-of-14 from the field and seeing Transylvania go on a 25-7 run to close the first half and take a 47-31 lead to halftime.
“Our shots weren’t falling on a couple of things and we made a couple of mistakes defensively that they did a nice job of capitalizing on,” Gibson said. “I think we just got our heads down a little bit and got rattled and stopped doing things things that allowed us to fight back and be right there with them in the first place.”
“They do a good job as a team of taking advantage of mistakes and of failure to execute on our side,”Gibson continued. “I think for us it was just a matter of being able to still execute even when we stopped seeing shots fall consistently … today they threw the first punch, we responded once but then the second they threw a punch we just kind of fell apart.”
The second half did not go any better for the Yellow Jackets though they were able to cut the lead to 14 with 16 minutes left, it swelled all the way to 20 with 14:30 left and reached its highest point at 24.
Down 22 with two minutes left, Defiance made mini run as Cam Martin and Sherod Brooks each hit threes, but it wasn’t enough and Defiance fell again in the HCAC. Now 0-6 in conference, Gibson attributes part of the slow start to a respect given to the Jackets afer a season that saw them go 9-7 in conference a year ago.
“And last year, the reality is that we might have snuck up on some teams. I don’t think we were at the end of the year but by that point we had established who we were and we were confident,” Gibson said. “This year I think we’re really getting more respect from these other teams and the reality is, we have to start making the adjustment.”
They’ll have the chance to make that adjustment back at home on Wednesday as they’ll take on a streaking Anderson team (8-5, 6-0 HCAC) that has won five-straight and are the only remaining unbeaten team in the HCAC.
Women
TRANSYLVANIA (70) - Ball 18; Kellione 15; Stacy 13; Thornton 12; Cornelison 3; Teall 2; Wurth 2; Hall 1; Kemelgor 0; Wright 0; Littlejohn 2; Murphy 2; Hurdle 0; Flores. Totals: 26-65 7-14 70
DEFIANCE (40) - Sparks 12; Friday 9; Day 8; Good 4; Mowen 3; Brinkman 2; Criblez 2; Sims 0; Cooper 0; Allen 0; Hunt 0; Steinbrunner 0; King 0. Totals: 17-49 4-6 40.
Three-point goals: Transylvania 11-39 (Kellione 5-8, Stacy 3-12, Ball 2-3, Cornelison 1-3); Defiance 2-13 (Friday 1-2, Mowen 1-2). Rebounds: Transylvania 49 (Thornton 9), Defiance 24 (Day 4). Turnovers: Transylvania 19, Defiance 15.
Transylvania 26 15 20 9 - 70
Defiance 16 5 13 6 - 40
Men
TRANSYLVANIA (76) - Green 14; Teague 10; Mullins 10; Capps 8; Schroeder 7; Penn 6; Napier 5; Smith 3; Kyle 6; Cockrell 0; Roemer 2; Madson 5. Totals: 27-58 16-20 76
DEFIANCE (62) - Jones 13; Jordan 9; Wojecichowski 8; Heidelberg 5; Lewis 3; Graham 3; Johnson 3; J. Jury 2; R. Jury 2; Beamon 2; Swanner 5; Martin 4; Trevino 0; McCorkle 0; Conrad 0; Park 0; Gelhausen 0; Brooks 3. Totals: 23-58 7-11 62.
Three-point goals: Transylvania 6-23 (Mullins 2-4, Kyle 2-4, Napier 1-4, Smith 1-4); Defiance 9-25 (Jones 3-4, Lewis 1-1, Graham 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Swanner 1-4, Martin 1-1, Brooks 1-1). Rebounds: Transylvania 40 (Madson 6), Defiance 32 (Swanner 4). Turnovers: Transylvania 12, Defiance 15.
Transylvania 47 29 - 76
Defiance 31 31 - 62
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.