BLUFFTON — It was not a successful roadtrip to Bluffton for either the Defiance College men’s or women’s basketball teams as they each fell at the hands of their rivals on Wednesday night.
The men (5-7, 0-5 HCAC) saw a five-point lead with 1:17 left in the game slip out of their hands as they fell 70-69 after two made free throws by Bluffton’s Kegan Owen with 1.4 seconds remaining.
Owen got to the charity stripe after he rebounded a missed three and was fouled on the putback. On the other end of the floor, Defiance’s Dejsani Beamon went 1-2 from the free throw line to put the Jackets up one with 13 seconds left.
After Owen’s two free throws gave Bluffton the lead, Defiance had a good look after their full-court inbound pass with 1.4 seconds left was hit out of bounds by a Bluffton player on the other side of the court.
But with one second left Landen Swanner was not able to corral the ensuing inbound pass and time expired.
Both teams shot the ball at a clinical rate in the game with DC going 25-of-52 (48%) from the field and 10-of-18 (56%) from three. Bluffton was 25-of-44 (57%) from the field and 6-of-15 (40%) from three.
Swanner led DC and all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting overall and 4-of-4 shooting from the distance. Jerome Johnson shot eight shots, all threes, making five of them for 15 on the night. Te Jones added 13 points and four assists off the bench.
Brady Wheeler and Owen combined for 41 points for the Beavers with 21 and 20 respectively. Wheeler also pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.
As for the DC women (6-6, 1-4 HCAC), they saw their five-game win streake snapped by the Beavers (8-4, 2-3 HCAC), falling by a convincing 81-48 score.
The Yellow Jackets trailed by 40 headed into the fourth quarter. Taylor Day led the way for DC with 10 points off the bench on 5-of-12 shooting. As a team Defiance was just 19-of-61 (31%) from the field and 1-of-14 (7%) from long range.
Bluffton saw freshman guard Kyla Columber produce a record-breaking night off the bench as she knocked down eight of her nine threes to help give her a career-high 26 points. The eight threes are a single game record at Bluffton.
Both DC squads will be back in action at the Weaner Center on Saturday as they’ll each host Transylvania in a double header. The women’s tip is at 1 p.m. with the men’s tip following that conclusion.
Men’s
DEFIANCE (69) — Swanner 23; Johnson 15; Jones 13; Graham 7; Martin 6; Beamon 3; J. Jury 2; R. Jury 0; Lewis 0; Conrad 0; Wojciechowski 0; Brooks 0. Totals: 25-52 9-12.
BLUFFTON (70) — Wheeler 21; Owen 20; Martin 9; Stammen 7; Robson 7; Rose 2; Bruns 2; Cromwell 2; Rogers 0; Ringer 0; Stokes 0. Totals: 25-44 14-17 70.
Three-point goals: Defiance 10-18 (Johnson 5-8, Swanner 4-4, Jones 1-4); Bluffton 6-15 (Wheeler 3-7, Owen 2-4, Stammen 1-3). Rebounds: Defiance 18 (Swanner 4), Bluffton 32 (Wheeler 8). Turnovers: Defiance 13, Bluffton 20.
Defiance 35 34 — 69
Bluffton 31 39 — 70
Women’s
DEFIANCE (48) — Good 2; Sims 3; Cooper 0; Sparks 2; Steinbrunner 4; Clark 2; Friday 3; Mowen 0; Allen 5; Brinkman 2; Webb 0; Criblez 2; Trois 0; Day 10; King 7; Hunt 0; Bates 4; Barrett 2. Totals: 19-61 9-16.
BLUFFTON (81) — Fenstermaker 3; Smith 0; Shardo 10; Fitzpatrick 5; Prigge 6; Zender 6; Brown 2; Henry 3; Schlumbohm 0; Plank 0; Columber 26; Smith 12; Sims 0; Brinkman 6; Neuhart 2. Totals: 28-60 9-9.
Three-point goals: Defiance 1-14 (Sims 1-1); Bluffton 16-32 (Columber 8-9, Shardo 2-8, Prigge 2-4, Zender 2-4, Fitzpatrick 1-2, Henry 1-2). Rebounds: Defiance 33 (Friday, Steinbrunner 4), Bluffton 44 (Fitzpatrick, Smith 6). Turnovers: Defiance 9, Bluffton 10.
Defiance 11 7 10 20 — 48
Bluffton 21 23 24 13 — 81
