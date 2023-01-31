When both Defiance College basketball squads get back on the hardwood on Wednesday, the month will have flipped to February, the final month of the season.
This week, both teams will play Manchester and Transylvania in the conference scene with the women making the trip to Manchester and the men welcoming the Spartans to the Weaner Center on Wednesday while on Saturday they’ll each partake in a road doubleheader against the Pioneers. The women will also have a Monday non-conference game against Albion.
Women
Since winning their New Year’s Eve battle over Mount St. Joseph, the women have yet to win a contest in 2023 and they will not win one in January as the past week resulted in losses to the Lions on Tuesday and a valiant effort against now 11-1 in conference Hanover at home on Saturday.
That game against the Panthers this past weekend, though a loss, was a sign of hope for the Yellow Jackets, that even though their record might read 6-13, 1-10 HCAC, they are not too fargone against even the conference’s elite.
They fell 67-55 in the contest but had the game down to one point with three minutes left to play before letting the game get away from them late. Letting the game away from them late has proven to be a common ailment of this DC squad, and it’s one that they are focusing in on as they hope to finish the season strong.
“Bottom line is, take Transylvania out of the picture, and we can beat anyone in this league. I think we proved that today,” Hersha said after the loss to Hanover. “So for us comes down to the fourth quarter specifically, making plays … Hopefully that’s something we can build on as we go forward.”
Interim head coach Rod Hersha has mixed the lineups up and in many cases has favored some younger players with freshman Kalista Friday being the biggest benefactor of that. In two of their last four games, the 5-foot-3 freshman guard has led the team in minutes, logging 31 minutes against Hanover and 35 against Earlham. Wapakoneta product Addy Allen has also seen some run time late as of well, logging double digit minutes in the past four games.
But even though putting the focus on some younger players has become a priority late in the season, winning is still at the top of the priority list and they’ll look to get back on track a Manchester (8-10, 6-7 HCAC) team that they fell to 80-73 earlier this season.
The Spartans will be led by a very balanced offensive attack that is seventh in the HCAC (61.8 ppg) despite their leading scorer, senior guard Hailee Kline, averaging just eight points per game. Three others, however, average at least seven a game and four more at least five points a game.
DC will hope to use their disruptive defense which ranks fourth in conference in turnover margin (+2.05) and forced 27 turnovers against the Spartans in the first go-around to disrupt that offense for the Spartans.
The Yellow Jackets are led by Taylor Day in scoring (10.5 ppg) and rebounding (5.4 rpg). Taylor Steinbrunner is second on the team in scoring (8.9 ppg) and tied for the team lead in assists (2.1 apg) with Nicole Sims. Friday, who led the team with 15 points on Saturday is fourth on the team in scoring (7.8 ppg) and leads the defense (1.8 spg).
They’ll need all of that scoring and more as they look to pull off a road upset at No. 2 ranked in the D3Hoops.com top 25 Transylvania (19-0, 12-0 HCAC) on Saturday. The Pioneers’ regular season winning streak is up to 41 games in a row and this season they have Division III’s sixth-best scoring margin (+25.8).
Their dominance has been shown in their defense as they are ranked fourth in the country in scoring defense (46.5 oppg) while simealtaneously locking down the boards with the nation’s seventh-best rebounding margin (+12.2). Defiance fell right into both traps earlier this season falling 70-40 and losing the rebounding battle 49-24.
Individually, the Pioneers are led by senior guard Madison Kellione who leads the team in points per game (13.9) and is 39th in the country in assists per game (4.6). Senior Kennedy Stacy adds 13.5 points per contest while 5-foot-11 senior averages 11.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
The women will tip at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Men
The men (6-13, 1-11 HCAC) have finally entered the HCAC win column with a win this past Wednesday over Mount St. Joseph, ending their 2023 drought but did see another loss on Saturday as they fell out of the game late against Hanover.
The win was a nice one to get the monkey off their backs, and though their goal of a HCAC tournament berth is on life support, the Jackets still want to finish the season strong, even if that just means momentum for next year.
To get that momentum, young players will be thrown into the fire more and more as the season progresses and that was shown this week as all seven rostered freshman saw meaningful playing time in both contests last week.
“At this point in the season, we had to re-evaluate where we are as a program and as much as it hurts to see some seniors get less playing time, I think what is best for the program right now is that those freshman see the floor more,” Defiance head coach Josh Gibson said.
Cole Wojciechowski, a 6-foot-9, 310 pound freshman, has stood out the most, starting the last six games he’s played in and producing both as a scorer with a career high 14 points in the win against Mount St. Joseph, and as a passer averaging 2.1 assists per game over his six starts.
Ayesrsville product Jakob Trevino has also started showing some flashes as well as he’s garnered more and more minutes including a season high 24 minutes and six points against Ayersville on Saturday.
Defiance is still led, however, by a senior duo of Marell Jordan (19.5 ppg, 1st HCAC) and Te Jones (10.5 ppg, 24th HCAC) as well as sophomore win Landen Swanner (11.4 ppg, 20th HCAC).
The Jackets will hope to improve in their contests this week as they’ll first look to avenge their 86-76 November loss to Manchester at the Weaner Center on Wednesday.
At this point in the season though, the contest is shaping to be a matchup nightmare for DC as Manchester holds the HCAC’s highest-scoring offense (79.3 ppg) while Defiance hold the conferences worst defesne (77.9 oppg). Manchester’s defense, however, isn’t much better at second-worst (76.9 oppg).
The Spartans hold three of the conference’s top five scorers in Bryant Smith (17.9, 2nd), Logan Willoughby (17.8, 3rd) and Zach Sawyer (16.1, 5th). They are an unselfish offense, averaging a league second-best 14.1 assists per game and will get after you on defense with Divison III’s 12th-best turnover margin (+5.2)
“They are a team that is not afraid to shoot the three,” Gibson said. “They’ll take them from the volleyball line if want so we have to make sure that we are getting out and not leaving open shooters like we did against Hanover, while also making them work on defense because they want to get the ball and go as fast as they can.”
Then on Saturday the men will travel to Transylvania (10-9, 7-4 HCAC) to play a Pioneers squad that beat them on their own home floor back in early January 76-62.
Transy is the third-best scoring offense in the HCAC (74.2 ppg) but, like Manchester and DC will give up points as the third-worst defense (75.3 oppg). They are led by Jaylan Green (13.9 ppg) and Colby Napier (12.7 ppg). Hunter Penn is fourth in the conference in rebounding at 7.8 boards per game.
