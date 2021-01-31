The Defiance College men’s basketball team was able to build a double-digit lead at the half and use that momentum in the second half to win for the first time this season with an 87-71 win over Anderson at the Weaner Center.
Up 13 at the half, DC did have to hold off one run by the Ravens. It came with 13:30 left to go, and came quick. The Yellow Jackets led 57-46 when Ronny Williams had a hand in a couple of Anderson scores. First, he drew the DC defense in on a dribble drive, then fed Francis Uzorh. The next time down the floor, Williams drove straight to the rack and his score cut the Defiance lead to 57-50 with 12:54 left.
Dan Luers answered with a score of his own for Defiance, but Anderson kept chipping away. Uzorh again was able to score, then a trey from Fred Shropshire cut the Defiance advantage down to 59-55 with 12 minutes left on the clock.
From there, Defiance used the next three minutes to put the game away. The big play came at the 11:05 mark with DC holding a slim 61-55 when Marell Jordan went to the free throw line. He made his first attempt but missed the second, however Tyler Andrew flew in and nearly dunked the putback, and was fouled in the process. Andrew scored the bucket, plus the and-one, to push the DC lead back out to 65-55.
Dan Luers stepped up as well, knocking down a duece and trey around a Jordan wing jumper to extend the lead to 72-55 with 8:44 left.
Jordan (23 points) and Luers (21) combined to shoot 17-30 in the game. As a team, the Yellow Jackets were a sizzling 32-57 (56 percent), a season best.
Anderson closed the game on a 6-0 run to make the final 87-72.
The first half saw the two teams see-saw back-and-forth at each other until a late DC run gave the Yellow Jackets a big advantage. Defiance held Anderson to a single field goal for the final 6:45 of the half to build a 13-point lead.
On offense, Defiance got baskets from five players as they padded their lead late in the half. They were also able to score points off Anderson turnovers.
Chase Glock (Stryker) added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“If you’re going to win a game, your playmakers have to make plays,” DC coach Scott Cutter said. “I thought our five starters and a couple of guys who came off the bench made some big plays. I’m proud of the guys and very happy for them.”
Defiance (1-5) will host Manchester on Friday and visit on Saturday.
ANDERSON (71) – Williams 16; Rogers 0; Gentry 7; Shropshire 16; Dowling 10; Bessick 0; Smith 5; Gadis 7; Hunt 2; Uzorh 8. Totals 27-53 9-14 71.
DEFIANCE (87) – Jordan 23; Glock 13; Kolar 9; Luers 21; Andrew 17; Jones 0; Johnson 0; Awls 0; Piercefield 0; Alexander 0; Keifer 4; Edwards 0; Barber 0. Totals 32-57 17-22.
Three-point goals: Anderson 8-20 (Williams 2-4, Rogers 0-3, Gentry 1-3, Shropshire 4-5, Smith 0-1, Gadis 1-4). Defiance 6-13 (Jordan 1-4, Kolar 3-6, Luers 1-1, Andrew 1-2). Rebounds: Anderson 28 (Williams 10), Defiance 30 (Glock 10). Turnovers: Anderson 18, Defiance 11.
Anderson 31 40 – 71
Defiance 44 43 – 87
