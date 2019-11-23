CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Defiance held off a late charge from Akron University-Wayne in the second half to stay perfect on the season and improve to 4-0 with an 82-73 victory on Friday in the opener of the Coach Connor Classic on the campus of Thomas More University.
Tyler Andrew racked up a team-best 20 points in the win for DC (4-0), which overcame a sub-par day from long range (8-27 from 3-point range) with five players in double figures.
Freshman Jack Kolar tallied 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Yellow Jackets while Micaiah Cox added 16 points and seven boards. Sophomores Sean Tyson and Marell Jordan added 12 and 10 markers, respectively, for DC.
The first half of the opening tournament contest was a back-and-forth contest between the two sides with Akron-Wayne taking an early 15-8 lead before DC tied things up at 17 apiece midway through the half. A key 10-0 run led the charge to end the first half for the Yellow Jackets and give the young squad an eight-point lead heading into the break.
Defiance did not trail for the remainder of the game but did see its lead cut down to three at multiple points of the contest. After a Perrion Johnson layup cut the lead to 53-49 with 9:28 left in regulation, DC earned a bucket from Tyson, two Andrew freebies and a Cox layup to make it a three-possession game at 59-51 with 8:17 to go.
That lead was buttressed by a pair of key long-range buckets from Kolar, as back-to-back triples upped the lead from eight to 14 with seven minutes remaining.
Crysjawn Waters scored six straight points by himself as Akron-Wayne had one final last-gasp effort with under two minutes to go, cutting the lead to 72-69. Buckets from Jordan and Avonte Jones, along with two-for-two efforts at the charity stripe from Owen Hiegel (Ottawa-Glandorf) and Tyson iced the win for the Yellow Jackets.
DC will take the court again for its final contest of November today in the second game of the Coach Connor Classic against Kent State-Tuscarawas before a break in the schedule. Rose-Hulman will be the Jackets’ next opponent on Dec. 7 on the road.
AKRON-WAYNE (73) — Waters 17; Johnson 16; Lawrence 14; Carroll 8; King 16; McGowan 2; Millender 0; Cornelius 0. Totals 31-76 7-11 71.
DEFIANCE (80) - Hiegel 5; Tyson 12; Kolar 15; Andrew 20; Cox 16; Jones 2; Jordan 10; Glock 2; Ortiz 0. Totals 33-72 8-10 80.
Three-point goals: Akron-Wayne 4-16 (Waters 2, Johnson 2), Defiance 8-27 (Kolar 5, Andrew 2, Cox). Rebounds: Akron-Wayne 44 (Lawrence 13), Defiance 35 (Andrew, Cox 7). Turnovers: Akron-Wayne 19, Defiance 14.
Akron-Wayne 30 43 — 73
Defiance 38 44 — 82
