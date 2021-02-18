Now that the Defiance College women’s basketball team has won for the first time this season, the Yellow Jackets will look to close the regular season on a win streak as DC will play weekend games against Mt. St. Joseph’s.
Defiance (2-6) is coming off a pair of close wins last weekend. The Jackets swept Earlham 52-49 and 64-56.
“Getting two victories was huge,” admitted DC women’s coach Allan King Jr. “We’re in that learning how to win stage. It’s been four weekends of games. There hasn’t been a lot of self-improvment time. Seeing some improvement week-to-week has been huge.”
Now, DC turns to MSJ (4-2), who is coming off a split with Franklin. The Lions lost at Franklin 68-52 and won at home 82-70.
The Lions come in scoring an average of 71.7 points a game.
“No. 1, they are one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the conference,”: stated King. “They have two great scorers.”
The two scorers are senior guard Maddie Haberthy and sophomore guard/forward Chloe Jansen. They combined for about 34 points a game.
“They are both unselfish,” The DC coach said of the duo. “They are both really good passers. They are good from the three-point line and are good on drives.”
As a team, MSJ is shooting 41.6% overall and 39% from the three-point line.
One goal for the Yellow Jackets is to not get beat by the other players on the floor for MSJ.
“Haberthy and Jansen will get their points,” stated the DC coach. “We can’t let the rest of the others score.”
The Lions are a team who pushes tempo and looks to force turnovers. They force 22.7 turnovers a game that they turn into 22 points. They also commit 17 turnovers a game.
“They are what I call chance-takers,” King said of MSJ. “They are going to be super aggressive on offense and defense. It’s a risk-reward thing. They’ll turn it over a lot, but it’s because they are taking chances. It’s going to be a fun game to play. They will give you chances to score, but you’ve got to take care of the basketball.”
Taking care of the basketball has been an issue at times for the Yellow Jackets.
“We have to take care of the basketball,” added King. “We took some steps backwards. We’ve had some lack of focus turnovers.”
The Lions also have an undersized lineup. Because of that, they have been getting outrebounded by an average of 13.7 boards a game.
“They have one post. Everyone else are guards,” said King. “They’ll play 4-5 guards at a time. In a zone, there will be some opportunities for offensive rebounds.”
Defiance will head to Cincinnati for a 6 p.m. game on Friday and will host the Lions at 5 p.m. on Saturday. A limit amount of fans will be allowed at the game.
For the third weekend in a row, the Defiance College men’s team have had its games get canceled. The season is still not done, as the HCAC plans on having a conference tournament at the end of the season.
