ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson led Defiance by as many as 12 points in the second half before the Yellow Jackers rallied, but the Ravens were able to hang on at the end to score a 78-74 win over Defiance in men’s basketball on Friday.
Anderson went up 12 after Cade Gentry knocked down a triple with 7:17 to play. DC slowly chipped away, with Dan Luers twice scoring to cut the margin to three. Defiance was able to make it a one possession game with 17 seconds to play, however Jordan Gadis made two key free throws to stretch the lead back out.
After trailing through much of the first half, DC closed the half on a 17-4 run to lead 37-34 at the break.
Marell Jordan led the Jackets (0-5) with 26 points. Luers added 19 and Avonte Jones chipped in 14. Chase Glock (Stryker) tallied two points and led the team with 10 rebounds.
The same two teams will play today at the Weaner Center at 6 p.m.
DEFIANCE (74) – Jordan 26; Luers 19; Jones 14; Andrew 8; Kolar 3; Awls 2; Glock 2; Heidelburg 0; Keifer 0. Totals 32-61 5-8 74.
ANDERSON (78) – Gentry 18; Uzorh 12; Williams 10; Rogers 8; Gadis 8; Smith 7; Dowling 7; Shropshire 6; Hunt 2. Totals 26-50 16-21 78.
Three-point goals: Defiance 5-14 – (Jordan 1-2, Luers 1-2, Jones 2-3, Kolar 1-3, Glock 0-2, Heidelburg 0-2). Anderson 10-23 (Gentry 4-7, Williams 0-2, Rogers 2-6, Gadis 1-3, Smith 1-1, Shropshire 2-3, Hunt 0-1). Rebounds: Defiance 27 (Glock 10), Anderson 32 (Williams 13). Turnovers: De4fiance 18, Anderson 26.
Defiance 37 37 – 74
Anderson 34 44 – 78
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.