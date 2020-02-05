As Defiance College men’s coach Scott Cutter and women’s mentor Allan King, Jr., have agreed upon throughout the season, there is little margin for error in any game and even less when conference contenders come calling.
And while both Yellow Jacket programs have fought to maintain tournament-worthy statuses within the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, this week’s respective games against Manchester on Wednesday and Mount St. Joseph on Saturday leave the smallest room for missteps yet.
This all starts Wednesday as the Yellow Jackets (10-9, 5-7 HCAC) hit the road to face the Spartans (7-12, 5-7 HCAC), while the DC women (6-13, 5-7 HCAC) stay home to entertain the Manchester women (8-11, 5-7 HCAC) in a 7:30 pm. tipoff at the Karl H. Weaner Center.
The Defiance men face the nervy situation of needing to regain their winning ways. Locked with Manchester in a battle on the bubble just outside of tournament contention, a Wednesday win could go a long way in moving the Jackets into one of the coveted top six spots heading into Saturday’s trip to MSJ (4-15, 2-10 HCAC).
“We’re in the stress run,” stressed DC men’s coach Scott Cutter. “It’s time for the teams that are going to try to get in this thing to step up and play at a high level, and that’s where I want our guys to be. You’ve got to really want to do it and it’s gonna take a lot of focus and energy, and it’s important to have confidence going into these last few weeks.”
The Defiance ladies, meanwhile, face similar demands with a pair of games on the horizon that will continue to shake out their conference future.
Still on par for a tournament spot, the Yellow Jackets currently stand even with Manchester and Mount St. Joseph (6-13, 5-7 HCAC) in a dicey lock for fourth. While still not quite at the make-or-break point, a loss for any team could quickly bring it about.
“The next two games are going to be huge in sorting out where people are at,” explained Defiance women’s head coach Allan King, Jr. “You can gain some footing and gain an advantage or you’re going to be fighting an even bigger uphill battle from this point on. By Saturday – I don’t know that there will be clarity, based on how games have gone over the last couple of weeks with everybody in our conference – but there should be at least just a little bit more.”
“If we’re able to find a way to get two more wins, it would definitely make this stretch just a little bit easier.”
Finishing will be a big topic of practice talk for the Jackets, whose second-half slump in the first meeting with Manchester on Jan. 15 resulted in a 54-40 setback they were very much in at the break. Trailing just 28-26 at halftime, Defiance was slowed to just six points in each of the final stanzas.
More correctly, as King pointed out, they were actually sped up against a pressing Spartans defense and committed 21 turnovers. Additionally, 29.1 percent from the field and 51.7 percent from the stripe didn’t help the cause.
“That was the game of travels … we had like 12 travels in that game, something unreal,” recalled King. “That was just us getting sped up. And then we blew quite a few layups; the shooting percentage was pretty bad. The sad part was we shot a really low percentage on just easy layups.”
The Jackets have made strides in taking care of the ball since that Jan. 15 clash, as was evident on Saturday against nationally-ranked HCAC frontrunner Transylvania. While eventually succumbing to relentless pressure from the No. 7 Pioneers in the loss, they did get 13 assists and commit just 14 miscues in the face of it.
Defiance will again need to contend with the likes of Manchester senior Nicole Weaver and freshman Hannah Lindsey, who yielded a respective 15 and 10 points while combining for six triples in the first meeting.
While Weaver (8.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.6 apg) and Lindsey (9.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg) are two of the team leaders, the Jackets will still have to lock down sophomore forward Macy Miller (10.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and keep track of a host of other Spartans who have been chipping in.
Another area of improvement for Defiance since the initial tangle with the Spartans has been bench play, which will be even more critical with 6-0 senior Danielle Carruthers nursing an ankle injury.
Players such as senior Liz Martin and the freshman combo of Taylor Steinbrunner and 6-0 Paulding alum Bri Townley, who have turned it up a notch heading down the stretch. While Steinbrunner (7.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 38.3 percent 3-point shooting) has swelled her stats as a starter, Martin (32.7 percent 3-point shooting) and Townley (5.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg) have grown into key players off the bench along with freshman Lexie Sparks (8.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg)
“That’s always a key when your bench can bring scoring to you, and I think we’re gonna have that on Wednesday,” said King. “We didn’t have that last time we played at Manchester … we didn’t have a consistent scoring group off the bench. Hopefully that’s something we can get this time around.”
In the DC men’s rematch against the Spartans, Cutter is hoping to get a repeat of one of his squad’s best offensive performances in the direct wake of one of its worst.
While the Yellow Jackets worked on shoring up defensive issues in a lopsided loss to Transylvania over the weekend, their offensive effort sputtered in the second half.
“Sometimes you’ve got to move on past a game like that because I really do think we did some other things well in that game, some things we had talked about,” said Cutter. “We’re just turning our attention today to Manchester and what they bring to the table. They’ve got a lot of offensive firepower, inside-out sort of guys. They play extremely tough. They’re just coming off a win versus Hanover on Saturday, so they’re playing well right now. It’s just a huge game for us, as we are right in the mix of getting into the conference tournament.”
The Jackets had no shortage of offensive firepower of their own when they last faced the Spartans, shooting lights-out percentages of 57.1 from the field, 50 from the perimeter and a perfect 100 from the stripe for a 99-83 triumph.
Led by sophomore Sean Tyson (13.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 5.4 apg) with 25 points, DC got young leadership performances from freshmen David Perkins (6.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg) with 18, Ottawa native Owen Hiegel (5.8 ppg, 41.9 percent 3-point shooting) with 14 and Stryker grad Chase Glock (4.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 40 percent 3-point shooting) with 10.
“You get a couple games a year, quite frankly, where you make everything. That was one of those games, and I thought that we really had it going and guys were playing with a lot of confidence,” said Cutter. “I thought that we played really well that game, I thought we guarded pretty well and it was once of our better games this season.”
“It will be a different ballgame over at Manchester, regardless of how the first game went,” the DC coach insisted. “They’re fighting for the same thing we are and playing at their place. For anybody, when you go on the road in our league, it presents definite challenges, and (Manchester head coach and former Defiance assistant) coach (Nate) Conley’s doing a good job coaching those guys.”
While the Spartans’ bench contributed just 11 points in round one, the Jackets were taxed by double-digit scoring nights from four of Manchester’s starting five. Paced by 24 points and five 3-balls from junior Matthew Westman (8.7 ppg, 41.5 percent 3-point shooting), classmates CJ Hampton (12.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 40.0 percent 3-point shooting) lit up the scoreboard with 21 while 6-6 DeMoines Whitney (11.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg) added 17 and Cortiz Buckner (9.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.6 apg) tossed in 10.
The Yellow Jackets will once again see these challenges and then some out of Manchester, which just stunned Hanover (tied for second in the HCAC) over the weekend. According to Cutter, round two will require more of the same aggressive defensive improvement the Jackets have begun to make heading into the final HCAC push.
“We’ll look at their roster and see some things we can do to present those guys some challenges,” he noted. “It’s just a ripple effect – when you make shots, they have to take the ball out of bounds and come down and play against your set defense. When you get stops, you get to go run at them before they get their defense set. I do think we have guys that are pretty good players attacking the basket off of misses, so hopefully we can turn around and guard and keep making some strides on that end.”
Saturday’s trip to MSJ brings rematches for a pair of Defiance wins in the prequels on Jan. 18, as the men escaped with a slim 78-74 win over the Lions while the women ground out a 84-82 triple-overtime thriller.
