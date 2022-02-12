When the final buzzer sounded on Defiance women’s basketball’s 56-48 win over Rose-Hulman Saturday, the Yellow Jacket crew led out a collective sigh of relief.
It was a win that was needed coming off a disappointing 77-64 road loss to Anderson on Wednesday, for more reasons than one.
“It’s a huge game with the HCAC standings but honestly it was even bigger for our team’s confidence,” Defiance head coach Allan King Jr. said after the win. “It gives us that bump and keeps us in the running to host a tournament game, but it also shows these girls that we can compete with one of the better teams in our league.”
Coming into the contest, Rose-Hulman (9-8, 7-5 HCAC) had won nine of the last 10 contests against the Yellow Jackets (13-8, 8-6 HCAC), but it wasn’t to be this time as Defiance pulled in a huge senior day victory that saw three seniors get honored before the game.
Taylor Day, Nysha Speed and Briawna Francis were all honored and all got the start. For Francis, it was her first start since her freshman year.
Speed led the team in scoring on the day with 11 points, while Francis tied her career high in rebounds, leading the team with seven. Day notched four points and was tasked with guarding Julie Baum, the Fightin’ Engineers leading scorer coming in. Baum ended up leading all scorers with 13 points.
“It was fun to watch them excel on a day that was really about them,” King said. “But the coolest thing was they did all the little unselfish things today. Briawna made those rebounds and her defense was fantastic. And Taylor Day took care of the basketball, but her defense on Jamie Baum was fantastic.”
The game started with Rose-Hulman 6-0 run but following a missed three-point play attempt by the Fightin’ Engineers the Yellow Jackets stormed to a 7-0 run of their own that turned into a 13-2 run to end the first quarter.
Speed had the last four points of the run and the result was a 13-8 Defiance lead. McKenzie Cooper also had four points in the quarter for the Yellow Jackets.
The second quarter again started with another 6-0 run by the Fightin’ Engineers and again the Yellow Jackets immediately answered with a 9-4 run of their own which ultimately turned into a 16-7 run that ended with a Francis hook shot to send Defiance to the locker room up 29-21.
Cooper had nine first half points, including a three that answered a Jamie Baum three and jump started a 8-0 run to end the first half.
“McKenzie Cooper's first half was really important,'' King said. “Because we were struggling to score and she came in and really got the ship righted. She did a great job of getting to the free throw line.”
That run continued into the second half as Speed started off the scoring with a three-point play to stretch the lead to double digits.
Defiance kept it at that length for much of the third quarter, but a late run by the Fightin’ Engineers brought their lead to just seven headed to the final quarter.
That run pushed into the fourth quarter as Baum and Rowan Hein made back to back layups, pushing the Defiance lead down to three.
Francis answered with a three from the top of the key that banked off glass and in, but Rose-Hulman continued to stay in the game getting Defiance’s lead down to 47-46 with 3:50 left to go.
Briawna Francis banks in a three and the DC bench goes wild. 6 minutes left in the game, DC leads Rose-Hulman 45-39. pic.twitter.com/M2bSc85pWM— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) February 12, 2022
It was the Lexie Sparks show from here however, as the junior had just five points, but went on a 5-0 run all by herself, starting with a three and followed up by a layup, pushing the Defiance lead to 52-45 with three minutes left.
That proved to be enough to win it for the Yellow Jackets as Taylor Steinbrunner knocked down two free throws, and Cooper earned her game leading fifth assist on a nice feed to Speed down the middle of the lane to close things out.
Nysha Speed to the rack on senior day. Gives DC a 56-48 lewd with 33 seconds to go. She leads DC with 11 points. pic.twitter.com/oBB6vQk2LB— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) February 12, 2022
Cooper ended with nine points while Sparks, sparked on by her late game heroics, was second on the team with 10 points.
Sparks and Cooper combined for 19 of Defiance’s 27 points off the bench and both came up big in big moments for the Yellow Jackets.
“Lexi Sparks, sparks us in the second half, that’s an easy headline,” King joked. “She was fantastic in the second half and McKenzie Cooper’s first half was equally as important. But both of them were huge for us, getting us going when we were slow on offense.”
Defiance is back in action on Tuesday in their final home game of the season against Earlham, tip is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Weaner Center.
ROSE-HULMAN (48) - Baum 13; Hein 9; Barlow 8; Randolph 6; Burnham 4; Igiehon 4; Wilson 2; Jester 2; Black 0; Miller 0. Totals: 22-56 2-11 2-11 - 48.
DEFIANCE (56) - Speed 11; Sparks 10; Cooper 9; Brinkman 6; Steinbrunner 6; Francis 5; Day 4; Criblez 3; Good 2; Paul 0. Totals: 21-49 6-19 8-11 - 56.
Three-point goals: Rose-Hulman - Baum 2. Defiance - Sparks 2, Brinkman 2, Francis, Cooper. Rebounds: Rose-Hulman 30 (Baum 8), Defiance 29 (Francis 7). Assists: Rose-Hulman 10 (Hein 3), Defiance 16 (Cooper 5). Steals: Defiance 9 (Steinbrunner 2), Rose-Hulman 9 (Hein 3). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Rose-Hulman 13.
Rose-Hulman 8 13 14 13 - 48
Defiance 13 16 13 14 - 56
