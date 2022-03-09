UPLAND, Ind. — The Defiance College baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday in a trip to NAIA Taylor, falling 9-2 to the Trojans.

Grad student Cohen Niese pitched four scoreless innings as the starter for the Jackets (1-1), striking out three as Nate Kaffenbarger drove in a pair of runs with a sixth-inning knock to put DC up 2-0 before Taylor (13-7) answered with a pair in the bottom half. The Trojans broke the game open with a seven-spot in the seventh inning, including a Conner Crawford grand slam to create the final margin.

Hunter Bostater (Fairview), Josh Vischer and Dylan King each had a hit in the loss for DC, which will return to action on Monday with a doubleheader against Lasell (Mass.) to start a six-game stretch of games in Florida.

