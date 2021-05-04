At Craig A. Rutter Field on Sunday, the Defiance College baseball team endured a pair of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference setbacks, 12-5 and 13-11 in 10 innings, to the visiting Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Fightin’ Engineers.
Defiance had a 2-1 lead in the first game but Rose-Hulman scored three runs in the fourth inning for a 4-2 advantage. The Yellow Jackets got to within one, 4-3, in the fifth inning before a five-run sixth put the Fightin’ Engineers in front, 9-3. The score was 10-5 heading to the final inning when RHIT added a pair of runs.
The guests had 15 of the 26 hits and two of the five errors in the contest. DC left 11 runners on base and Rose-Hulman 10. The Fightin’ Engineers stole seven bases to Defiance’s two.
Lane Good produced three hits for the Yellow Jackets while Dylan King was 2 for 3 with a double, walk and run scored. Lucas Thomeier and Nate Kaffenbarger each went 2 for 5 with a run batted in.
In the pitching department, Will Bohlman made the start for DC and suffered the loss after going 5.2 innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Kendall Duval struck out four over the final 3.1 innings, allowing two hits.
Defiance led, 8-0, after three innings in game two and it stayed that way until the sixth. In that sixth inning, RHIT tallied four runs and the Yellow Jackets two, making it a 10-4 contest. The visitors got a little closer at 10-7 in top of the seventh before DC pushed a run across in the bottom half. Rose-Hulman rallied by scoring once in the eighth inning and three times in the ninth to force an extra inning. In the 10th, the Fightin’ Engineers registered two runs to earn the sweep.
As in the first game, RHIT finished with 15 hits and made two errors while Defiance had 11 and three, respectively. Rose-Hulman ended with six extra-base hits, including four home runs. The Yellow Jackets stranded nine base runners and the Fightin’ Engineers eight.
Offensively for DC, Kaffenbarger stroked three hits and drove in three runs while Zach Johnson was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Josh Vischer also went 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored while Thomeier contributed his first career homer, a two-run shot.
Daniel Tomalak started and pitched six innings for Defiance, giving up two earned runs with four strikeouts and two bases on balls. Three other pitchers saw action with Michael Reese taking the loss.
The Jackets drop to 6-29 overall and in the conference while RHIT is 21-11. Next up on DC’s schedule is a trip to Earlham College for an HCAC doubleheader on Friday. Game one is set for 5 p.m. in Richmond, Indiana.
