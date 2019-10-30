103019_cno_dc

Members of the Defiance College Women’s basketball team surround their newest addition to the program, 14-year old Hannah Colbert (center) during a ceremony on Sunday. Colbert signed a letter of intent through the Team IMPACT which is a national program that connects children battling serious illnesses to college teams. Colbert is a freshman at Bryan High School and is unable to compete in sports due to health concerns.

 By MIKE VERNOT @crescentsports cnsports@crescent-news.com

On Sunday, October 27, 2019, the Defiance College women’s basketball team partnered with Team IMPACT to hold a special draft day to formally sign, 14-year-old Hannah Colbert to the team.

Hannah signed her official Letter of Intent during the draft day festivities, making her a member of the Defiance College women’s basketball team. The Bryan, Ohio native is battling epilepsy and several other diagnoses and is happy to be an official Yellow Jacket.

“We are really excited to have Hannah as a part of our DCWB Family! She is an inspiring young woman who embodies the spirit of perseverance and resiliency that we strive to achieve,” says Head Coach Allan King, Jr.

Coach King went on to say, “I know she has already positively impacted the other young women in our program and will continue to do so throughout her time with us. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Hannah, our team and this friendship! Welcome to Defiance College Hannah!”

Team IMPACT is a national nonprofit headquartered in Boston, MA, that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes. The child joins the athletic team, and the student-athletes join the child’s support team. Throughout the journey, the child gains strength, camaraderie, and support while the student-athletes experience lessons of courage, resiliency, and perspective they can’t learn in a classroom.

