Archbold High School is seeking a varsity volleyball coach. Applicants should hold a valid state department of education license/certificate (preferred), have coaching experience (preferred), a general knowledge of coaching techniques and procedures and excellent organizational, communication and interpersonal skills.

The deadline for submission is March 13. Please submit cover letter, resume and application to Athletic Director, Allan Gladieux via email to agladieux@archboldschools.org or mail to Archbold High School, 600 Lafayette Street, Archbold, Ohio 43502.

