Archbold High School is seeking a varsity volleyball coach. Applicants should hold a valid state department of education license/certificate (preferred), have coaching experience (preferred), a general knowledge of coaching techniques and procedures and excellent organizational, communication and interpersonal skills.
The deadline for submission is March 13. Please submit cover letter, resume and application to Athletic Director, Allan Gladieux via email to agladieux@archboldschools.org or mail to Archbold High School, 600 Lafayette Street, Archbold, Ohio 43502.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.