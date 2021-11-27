North Central and Hilltop volleyball faced off for the second-straight season in the district tournament this season, with the Cadets coming out on top in district semifinals. Both schools saw recognition in the Crescent-News‘ annual volleyball awards voting.
North Central senior outside hitter Kendal Bonney became the first Eagle player to ever reach the 1,000 kill milestone for a career and was voted player of the year while Hilltop head coach Janice Bruner, who coached a Cadets squad to a state championship back in 1991, was voted coach of the year.
The Cadets defeated the Eagles in district semifinals this season in a playoff rematch of last season’s Division IV district final that saw North Central through to the regional tournament.
Bonney, who was a key player on both teams, finished her senior season with 405 kills, which was third among area players behind only Hilltop’s Gabby Rodriguez (421) and Wauseon’s Cameron Estep (433). Bonney was second in hitting percentage at a rate of 40.7 percent behind only Tinora’s McKenna Reetz (42.9 percent).
She was also ninth in the area in aces (54) and fifth in blocks (74).
“Kendal’s the type of player that is more about the team than herself,” North Central head coach Stacy Roth said. “She’s very humble, even though of course she has her own goals. She’s never about herself. And she plays her best when her team is at their best because she thrives on that.”
“She will give 110% all the time, whether it’s during the season or when she plays club out of season. And she’s done that since she’s been in seventh grade. She puts in the extra effort and goes that extra mile.”
Bonney, who will play volleyball at NCAA Division II Ashland next season, isn’t just lauded for her physical abilities on the court, her leadership both on and off the court is a big reason why she is in the position she’s in.
“It’s that leadership that she brings to the court,” Roth said. “She steps into practice and she’s focused. She’ll give 110 percent no matter what drill we are doing because it’s gonna better her and it’s gonna better her teammates.”
And Bonney knows that it is a crowded field in this area to win player of the year, but she’s glad that she was able to get the award alongside her teammates.
“It is an honor to win this award out of all of these really great players in this area,” Bonney said. “It’s bittersweet that it’s over because our team was like a family and I loved every single girl on our team.”
As for Bruner and Hilltop, the Cadets found themselves on top of the Buckeye Border Conference after a perfect 7-0 run and redeemed their district finals loss over conference rival North Central with a four-set district semifinal victory over the Eagles and a sweep of Hicksville in district finals.
They were led by powerful junior outside hitter Gabby Rodriguez, who led the BBC in kills with 421 and was second in hitting percentage (37.1 percent) in the league only to Bonney.
Alongside Rodriguez was a talented cast of players that made the Cadets a formidable team at the net. Juniors Jayma Bailey and Mia Hancock were also offensive threats with Bailey totaling 151 kills and Hancock totaling 134.
Freshman Libbie Baker also added 122 kills while also leading the BBC in blocks with 87. Bailey also led the team in digs with 248 and senior setter Kacy Connolly led the team and the BBC in assists with 640.
Bruner had been at the helm of the Cadets for 34 seasons and has seen 466 wins, two state final four appearances and a state championship in her time there. This year was their first regional appearance since 1994.
“I think what this group did and had going for them is they just had like this idea of what they wanted to do. Two years ago, three of them (Rodriguez, Connolly and Alex Horton) played on a district team for the first time in several years. And they started out that year 10-0,” Bruner said.
That success propelled them to the next season where they made it to districts again after finishing second to North Central in the BBC but fell again to the Eagles in five sets in district finals.
Getting back to regionals was obviously a big goal for this Hilltop team coming into this season and their rivalry with North Central only helped them reach it.
“We had a really good rivalry with North Central which really motivated us. So I think for them, they had a common goal, and they were able to stick together and that was something that was very helpful for them,” Bruner said.
Over three and a half decades of coaching, Bruner enjoys winning, but she also still enjoys seeing how her players grow over the course of the year as well.
“It’s just a fun group of kids. There’s a nice combination of juniors or seniors. I thought the older kids really did a nice job of helping the younger kids,” Bruner said. “I think and all the years that I’ve coached I always say one of the best things for me is to see how a kid matures from their freshman year to their senior year, not just playing wise, but just as a person to how much they grow.”
“There’s a lot of really good coaches in our area. And I’ve coached for a really long time, and the number of good coaches just continues to grow. I’m very humbled by the award.”
