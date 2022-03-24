WAUSEON — The father-daughter duo of Dan and Marisa Seiler were recognized as the best coach and player in the area in the Crescent-News‘ annual girls basketball award balloting for the 2021-22 season.
Marisa edged out Miller City’s Abi Lammers for the award by nine points in the voting while Dan won the coach of the year voting in a landslide.
It is the culmination of what was a magical season for the Indians in 2021-22. They fell just short of an NWOAL title after their 49-45 loss to Bryan back on Jan. 7.
That loss was a motivator, however, and as a result, the team did not lose again, rattling off 14 straight victories until the regional semifinals where they fell 63-42 at the hands of Ottawa-Glandorf.
In the playoffs, the Indians routed league rival Evergreen in the sectional finals and then rival Archbold in the district semis before a bout with district top seed Elmwood and first-team all-Ohioan Brooklyn Thrash saw the Indians pull away late in the fourth for a 72-58 victory.
The district title was their first since 2009-10 and was a special achievement for the Indians, who had eyed the title the season prior before injuries ultimately held them back from even reaching districts.
“I think it was their effort and the ability not to give up and just work so hard to try and accomplish something that they came short of the last couple of years,” Dan Seiler said of what led his team to their success this season. “It was just nice seeing them actually being healthy going into tournament time.”
Marisa Seiler was the team leader as she paced the area in scoring with 22 points per game, was third in rebounds per game (8.4) and fourth in assists per game (3.8). She also led the team in steals per game (2.3) and free throw percentage (75 percent).
It wasn’t the statistics that truly put her over the top to win this award as she put up similar numbers the year prior. Rather, it was the team success that likely gave her the edge and while Seiler was the main force behind the district championship, she also had a team of talented players around her.
Hayley Meyer was crucial to the playoff success with a career-high 35 points against Archbold before a team-high 25 points two days later against Elmwood. She was second on the team with 12.7 points per game while also grabbing seven rebounds per game and leading the area in field goal percentage shooting at a 64 percent clip. Autumn Pelok was also a key contributor with 11.7 points per game, including 20 in the district final, and led the team in three-point percentage at 39 percent.
“They had 99 percent to do with it,” Marisa Seiler said of her teammates’ impact on her play this season. “They are always encouraging me even when I was missing shots. Them getting after me in practices really prepared me for games.”
Despite the impact of the entire Wauseon team both on and off the court, someone still had to stir the drink for the Indians and Marisa Seiler was the one that took on the responsibility in more ways than one.
“It goes to show you all the time and effort that she’s put in this season and it is very rewarding to have the other coaches recognize that. I think that something that she should be very proud of and our entire program should be proud of it too because it takes a group effort to accomplish something like that,” Dan Seiler said.
“It means a lot to have the coaches in the area looking at me this way,” Marisa Seiler said of winning the award. “I’m glad my hard work over the years has paid off and really shown this season.”
For Dan Seiler, it was his fourth season at the helm of the Indians as he was hired as head coach when Marisa was a freshman. In that time, Seiler’s Indian teams are 68-27 with a district title last season and a NWOAL title in 2020.
He was a key part in Marisa’s success as a player, encouraging her multiple times to push through difficult stretches.
“At any time if I had a bad game he would encourage me to get back out there and start shooting, whether it was at the gym or at home,” Marisa Seiler said of her dad. “He was always there to help me and always pushed me to be the best that I could be. That made me the player that I am.”
Dan however, is just glad his daughter knew how to put the ball through the hoop.
“I’m just fortunate that I had somebody to make me look good. Her (Marisa) and her team did a really good job on my end to make me look good,” Seiler said. “Obviously the community and administration believed in what we were doing, and the parents go right along with that because without that group effort, it’s awful hard to accomplish something like this.
“It makes you feel really good to know that people around the area and the coaches recognized that so I think that is pretty special.”
Dan Seiler finished 33 points ahead of O-G mentor Troy Yant in Coach of the Year voting with NWOAL champion Bryan coach Todd Grosjean close behind in third. Marisa Seiler earned six first-place votes and edged out Lammers 93-82. Hicksville junior Kenzie Schroeder was third with 49 points.
Marisa’s award win marks the first time a Wauseon player has earned C-N Player of the Year since a run of four straight Indians winning (Katie Griggs 1996-98, Ashley (Oyer) Schock 1998-2000) while Dan’s C-N Coach of the Year win is the first Wauseon honoree since Brad Myers in 2009.
