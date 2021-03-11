This time a year ago, the Napoleon girls basketball program was on top of the world, finally having shaken off regional heartbreak from losses to Toledo Rogers the two years prior and ready to compete in the Division II state tournament.
The return of state championship hoops to beloved St. John Arena and the raucous, packed crowds of Wildcat fans were primed to be put on full display, along with the efforts of five Napoleon seniors in the class of 2020.
Shae Pedroza had already scored her 1,000th point earlier in the season, just the third Napoleon player to ever do so.
Fellow seniors Cait Good, Aliza Lankenau, Stevie Rieger and Emily Bostelman donned Navy and White in their senior seasons, ready to take Napoleon to the mountain top.
Then March 12, 2020 hit.
With the Wildcats in their Columbus hotel ahead of a 3 p.m. tipoff and fellow D-II state semifinalists Dayton Carroll and Beloit West Branch warming up, the tournament was halted and eventually cancelled amidst the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suddenly, the quintet’s hoops careers were done on the high school level.
“I feel like our community and all of us came together and made the best of the situation,” explained Good. “We always stuck together and didn’t let it affect us.”
“The hardest part is obviously not being able to play and just knowing by following the games and knowing that was us last year,” added Bostelman. “For me, it’s been being able to switch that gear and be that support instead of being in my head, thinking that could’ve been me. Those girls don’t need that, they need our support. It’s our job to be a part of their army. Being able to do that is really rewarding in its own way.”
Fast forward exactly a year and March 12, 2021 will be when this year’s Wildcats again play in the state semifinals in Dayton against Dayton Carroll at 11 a.m. this Friday.
“We talked about it early in the year, late in the year and in the tournament, anything we do this year isn’t going to fill the void from last year,” explained Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. “There’s so much pressure and attention on the kids this year about trying to get back and ‘fix’ something but there’s nothing we can do to change what happened.
“We didn’t want to add to that pressure but at the same time, we’ve got a lot of kids that care about each other, past and present. They wanted to do that for the seniors last year and they helped set that expectation of winning.”
Pedroza’s younger sister Emma is a junior on the team this season while Good, who recently completed her first season in the Defiance College hoops program, is a cousin to current NHS senior Halle Good.
“I think it’s been quite the experience. Halle wasn’t on varsity last year so for her to be here firsthand experiencing it like we did has been cool,” explained Good. “Shae and I getting that family experience that we missed, we get to experience it for ourselves.”
Added Pedroza: “Having family on the team, we know all the stuff they’ve been through this year and how hard they’ve worked. Knowing that, we’re so proud of them pushing past that and working for the same goal.”
Watching from afar through social media and occasionally in the building has been a source of pride for the recent graduates, though not without the occasional ruing of what could have been.
“I haven’t been to any games but I can say it’s been really fun to follow on Twitter and watch games on YouTube,” said Lankenau. “I’m really happy that they didn’t let what happened last year stop them. It’s been great to see them come together and do what they’ve done this year.”
“With how our season was canceled last year, I have been following the girls games and watching them when I have a chance,” said Rieger. “I’m so extremely proud of the girls for making it this far ... It’s an incredible feeling to know that they’re working just as hard and want it just as much as we did if not more. I hope they can go and do what we never got the chance to.”
“Whether it’s been through social media or texts, they’re always there,” said Kreinbrink of the group’s bond with the current squad. “Napoleon’s not a huge town, they’ve made their way back to games and we see them around. They’ll always be a part of our basketball family and the community.”
Pedroza has also played collegiately as a freshman at NAIA Lourdes University while Rieger, an all-Ohio softball player for the Wildcats, is beginning her career on the diamond with D-III Case Western Reserve.
Lankenau and Bostelman are also continuing their higher education at Ohio State and Wright State, respectively.
The 2020 Wildcats’ 27-0 season, though not technically a state championship, won’t be forgotten in Napoleon history with a team banner residing in “The Grand Canyon” along with all the other NHS athletic exploits through the years.
With that banner will be the recognition of the 2020 team and its five seniors as the program aims to add another banner next to it this time around.
“To have that banner, there’s only one other basketball team picture on the wall in the Grand Canyon and that’s the 1981 boys team,” said Kreinbrink. “To be the only other basketball team and the only girls team shows how special that team was.”
In terms of advice, the 2020 quintet know full well the mindset to take into the sport’s biggest stage.
“I think a lot of them know how quickly it can get taken from you so they need to cherish it, no matter how it goes,” said Lankenau.
Talking to Emma, I’ve been telling her not to take it for granted. Just enjoy the time with the team,” added Pedroza.
Said Rieger: “I’m not sure what advice I can give except for them to play their hearts out because you never know when your last game will be. I’m proud of the team for being able to persevere through their tough season. I wish them the best.”
Pedroza and Bostelman will be in attendance in UD Arena Friday with Good hoping to join them Saturday if the Wildcats prevail against Carroll. Lankenau and Rieger will be following from afar, with Rieger’s Case Western squad beginning its season Saturday at home against Walsh.
“As soon as I found out they were playing in Dayton, I looked up how far away it was from Cleveland,” said Rieger. “Four hours is a long way without a car. I’m hoping to be able to listen to their game on the radio and cheer them on from Cleveland.
‘When they make it to Saturday’s game – because I have faith that they will – I won’t be able to listen because I’ll have games of my own here at Case Western. But as soon as I get the chance I’ll check the scores and see how my Ladycats are doing.”
Though the five seniors from last season won’t be in the locker room or in the stands during the meeting with Carroll on Friday, it’s clear that all five will still be with the state-bound ‘Cats no matter what.
