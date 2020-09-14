Casten Reed joined a list of two-time winners while first-time winner Sammy Seibel played the best two rounds of her life at the Defiance City Golf Tournament Saturday and Sunday at Auglaize and Eagle Rock Golf Courses.
"It's cool," Reed said on being a two-time winner after claiming the City Tournament crown in 2010. "There is a lot of good competition, especially this year, playing with some younger guys. It's the best in the area, it feels good to win it."
After setting the bar with a sizzling 67 on Saturday at Auglaize, Reed fired the best round of the day on Sunday with a 68 to hold off 15-time city champion, Steve Meyer.
Reed, the golf coach at Napoleon High School, found something that worked on the back nine at Auglaize on the first day and that carried over into the front nine at Eagle Rock.
"It was a tail of two nine (holes), Reed said of his Saturday round. "I couldn't get putts to drop on the front and shot a 36. The putts started to drop and I shot a 31 on the back. When it's going well, it's fun.
"I had the same gameplan and shot 31 on the front today (Sunday)," Reed added about his final round.
Meyer stayed on the trail of Reed, finishing with a 69 at Eagle Rock after carding a 70 at Auglaize to sit three shots back.
"As Steve usually does, he makes his charge," Reed said of the runner-up. "Then the gameplan started to change to don't do anything dumb and don't make any big numbers."
First-time winner Sammy Seibel joined her mother Karen, the 1999 winner, on the list of women's champions.
"I'm so proud, my mom is a championship winner," said Seibel. "It's so fun to be a part of the winners."
Seibel becomes the ninth different winner of the tournament.
"I am so blessed to play with such a great group of people," said Seibel. "I don't know what happened but it all came together."
Not only is she a first-time winner, but Seibel set quite a new personal firsts during a round of 73 at Auglaize that gave her a three-shot lead over three-time winner and defending champion Jody Deal.
"Yesterday (Saturday) was my first time breaking 80," said Seibel. "It was my first time under 80 and my first time under par for nine holes. Today (Sunday) was my second time breaking 80 and the first time I did it here (at Eagle Rock). It was really fun and I'm glad to do it when it counted."
Seibel was able to extend her lead at Eagle Rock and finished with an eight stroke win over Deal.
Seibel though the day on the course on Sunday would be a great gift for her new husband for their first anniversary.
"It was the best gift I could get," stated Seibel. "I told him that is his only gift."
Defiance City Championship
(First Round at Auglaize GC/Second Round at Eagle Rock GC)
Men's Championship
Casten Reed 67-68-135; Steve Meyer 70-69-139; Mike Ross 72-70-142; Corbin Stykemain 71-73-144; Austin Willitzer 70-75-145; Jacob Moore 70-70-145; Bill Meyer 73-74-147; Chad Cramer 74-75-149; Tim Leonard 72-77-149; Jesse Scott 74-77-151; J. Oberlin 74-80-154; Jacob Behringer 76-79-155; Keith Ross 74-81-155; Matt Haviland 83-76-159; Charlie Rogliatti 82-78-160; Matt Behringer 76-84-160; Josh Scott 79-81-160; Gabe Vittorio 77-83-160; Brian Scott 75-90-165; Chance Lee 82-91-173; G. Bland 88-96-184; Stephan Assaf 79-DNF.
Men's A Flight
Ian Marten 76-81-157; John Hammon 76-83-159; Chris Zacharias 76-84-160; Toby Kennerk 80-80-160; J. Lehner 76-85-161; Rex Shreve 79-83-162; Phil O'Donnell 82-81-163; A. Weisgeber 82-81-163; Don Gorrell 82-82-164; Zach Hinkle 83-90-173; D.J. Gustwiller 84-91-175.
Men's B Flight
Brok Coburn 83-87-170; Jerry Martinez 83-88-171; T. Schaffer 86-87-173; Kyle Brubaker 85-93-178; Brian Irwin 86-95-181; G. Douglas 86-96-182; Andrew Robinson 88-98-186; Jim March 91-97-188; Dennis Brubaker 90-98-188; Nate Hodge 95-93-188.
Men's C Flight
D. Karr 89-86-175; Hunter Perry 85-92-177; Burt Morlock 83-95-178; Michael Ramirez 89-92-181; Brandon Layne 93-93-186; Jason Leatherman 88-100-188; Carl Stehulak 97-95-192; Brian Sampson 102-93-195; C. Yeager 98-99-197; Justin Sampson 97-102-199; Tom Roberts 105-98-203; Travis Sigler 96-108-214.
Men's D Flight
J. Goerlitz 95-93-188; C. Butler 94-95-189; Dave Egler 97-106-203; Rob Cupp 125-DNF.
Men's Senior Championship
Dave Scheirer 73-76-149; Larry Meyer 73-79-152; Ron Coles 79-74-153; Dave Brown 78-75-153; Emillio Mora 76-77-153; Jim Barnes 81-78-159; Bob Figgins 77-82-159; Dave Heiderriem 77-83-160; Greg Everhart 79-82-161; Norm Walker 78-84-162; Tom Russell 78-86-164; Dave Slocum 84-80-164.
Senior A Flight
Raul Valle 76-81-157; Larry Burroughs 84-78-162; Phil Eberle 89-83-172; Roger Detmon 91-88-179; John Yeager 91-89-180.
Senior C Flight
Greg Nixon 83-94-177; Ralph Rhamy 92-86-178; Rob Lott 92-92-184; Ralph Melchor 94-96-190; Tom Taylor 103-108-211.
Women's Championship
Sammy Seibel 73-79-152; Jody Deal 76-84-160; Stacey Fay 80-85-165; Mary Walter 87-99-186.
Women's A Flight
Nancy Gutman 83-95-178; A. Ham 93-112-205.
Women's B Flight
Shelly Bowsher 88-107-195; Kimmie Marten 96-105-211; Amy Zeller 111-122-233.
Most wins
Men
15 — Steve Meyer (’81, ’84, ’85, ’90, ’90, ’91, ’94, ’95, ’98, ’99, ’00, ’01, ’03, ‘14, ‘16).
3 — Neal Detter (’83, ’88, ’96), Bob Switzer Jr. (’87, ’04, ’09), Bill Meyer (’08, ‘17, ‘19).
2 — Jeff Hunt (’05, ’06), Casten Reed ('10, '20).
1 — Tom Donley (’82), Nelson Snellenberger (’86), Ed Spatz (’89), Steve Smith (’92), Ken Burns (’93), James LaLonde (’97), Adam Weaver (’02), Matt Haviland (’07), A.J. Hench (’11); Jordan Mack (’12); Jesse Scott (‘13); Mike Ross (‘15, ‘18).
Women
12 — Martha Mallott (’87, ’88, ’89, ’90, ’91, ’92, ’93, ’94, ’95, ’97, ’98, ’00).
10 — Lisa Smith (’96, ’01, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’06, ’07, ’09, ’10, ‘13).
6 — Stacey Hinkle (’08, ’11, ’12, ‘15, ‘16, ‘18).
3 — Jody Deal (‘14, ‘17, ‘19)
2 — Sal Hench (’85, ’86).
1 — Bonnie Zeller (’84), Karen Seibel (’99), Patti Anderson (’02), Sammy Seibel ('20).
