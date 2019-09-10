In one of the top tournament scores for the Defiance/Budweiser city golf tournament, Bill Meyer claimed his third title with a two-day score of a six-under par 137 over the weekend.
Bill shot a 68 on the first day, at Auglaize and then a 69 at Eagle Rock on Sunday. Bill has now won two of the last three tournaments. Steve Meyer, the all-time leader with 15 wins, finished two shots back in second with a four-under par 139.
Corbin Stykemain finished third, with a three-under 140.
“It may have happened before, but it’s pretty rare when the top three all finish under par in this tournament, “ Steve Meyer said. “Usually, if you finish under par, you’re the winner.”
The Meyers and Stykemain concluded the first day at Auglaize in a three way tie, at 68. Stykemain shot a 71 on the second day.
Bill then increased his lead to as much as five strokes, by hole 12.
“I think the hard part is when you get a good sized lead, it gets tougher, because you start to play conservative, not wanting to do anything to mess yourself up,” Bill Meyer said. “Steve made a little push, but towards the end, he missed a putt and I made one, to give myself some breathing room. It may be one of the best two rounds in the tournament and it’s certainly the best (overall) score I’ve had in this tournament.”
“I’m 50 now and I’ve finally found my golf game,” Bill said with a chuckle.
Defiance-Budweiser
City Golf Tournament Results
(First round at Auglaize GC,
Second at Eagle Rock GC)
Men’s Championship Flight
Bill Meyer 68-69-137; Steve Meyer 68-71-139; Mike Ross 73-69-142; Eric Rosebrook 74-71-145; Corbin Stykemain 68-77-145; C. Woods 78-72-150; Jesse Scott 70-81-151; Austin Willitzer 74-78-152; Brian Scott 77-75-152; Dalton Coburn 77-77-154; Tim Leonard 77-79-156; Keith Ross 73-85-158; C. Cramer 76-82-158; C. Zacharias 79-79-158; Jo. Scott 80-78-158; C. Lee 82-78-160; Matt Behringer 79-82-161; Henry Weisgerber 79-83-162; R. Hitchcock 81-82-163; Derek George 83-82-165; Kole Coburn 81-84-165; Charlie Rogliatti WD; C. Deal WD.
Men’s A Flight
Philip O’Donnell 73-75-148; Don Gorrell 78-80-158; J. Hammon 83-81-164; R. Gustwiller 82-87-169; Leo Salaz 82-88-170; J. Bush 85-97-182; Ron Coles 77-WD.
Men’s B Flight
Ian Marten 82-80-162; Brok Coburn 82-83-165; Joe Pennington 79-89-168; Jack Dunbar 83-88-171; J. Martinez 86-86-172; D. Ray 89-95-184; B. Irwin 84-102-186.
Men’s C Flight
Dennis Brubaker 95-82-177; J. Leatherman 86-93-179; B. Morlock 94-89-183; C. Stehulak 88-101-189; Greg Douglas 99-90-189; Jim March 94-96-190; T. Roberts 98-97-195; C. Yeager 104-98-202; Ralph Melchor 98-106-204; J. Denny 102-107-209
Men’s D Flight
Justin Sampson 96-110-206; J. Kent 103-111-214; R. Cupp 113-141-254.
Men’s Senior Championship Flight
Larry Meyer 73-73-146; D. Scheirer 72-81-153; Al Heilshorn 74-82-156; D. Brown 73-84-157; Al Welch 81-80-161; D. Slocum 80-86-166.
Men’s Senior A Flight
Larry Burroughs 76-81-157; Norm Walker 73-84-157; R. Valle 73-84-157; Greg Everhart 78-82-160; Roger Detman 86-88-174; Denny Lengacher 85-89-174.
Women’s Championship Flight
Jody Deal 77-94-171; Mary Walter 77-94-171; Stacey Fay 78-99-177.
Women’s A Flight
Nancy Gutman 91-106-197.
Women’s B Flight
Kimmie Marten 98-123-221; Shelly Bowsher 114-124-238
Most wins
Men
15 — Steve Meyer (’81, ’84, ’85, ’90, ’90, ’91, ’94, ’95, ’98, ’99, ’00, ’01, ’03, ‘14, ‘16).
3 — Neal Detter (’83, ’88, ’96), Bob Switzer Jr. (’87, ’04, ’09), Bill Meyer (’08, ‘17, ‘19).
2 — Jeff Hunt (’05, ’06).
1 — Tom Donley (’82), Nelson Snellenberger (’86), Ed Spatz (’89), Steve Smith (’92), Ken Burns (’93), James LaLonde (’97), Adam Weaver (’02), Matt Haviland (’07), Casten Reed (’10), A.J. Hench (’11); Jordan Mack (’12); Jesse Scott (‘13); Mike Ross (‘15, ‘18).
Most wins
Women
12 — Martha Mallott (’87, ’88, ’89, ’90, ’91, ’92, ’93, ’94, ’95, ’97, ’98, ’00).
10 — Lisa Smith (’96, ’01, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’06, ’07, ’09, ’10, ‘13).
6 — Stacey Hinkle (’08, ’11, ’12, ‘15, ‘16, ‘18).
3 — Jody Deal (‘14, ‘17, ‘19)
2 — Sal Hench (’85, ’86).
1 — Bonnie Zeller (’84), Karen Seibel (’99), Patti Anderson (’02).
