In a changing world all around, one thing has remained the same in the city of Defiance: crowning a city champion on the links.
This year will mark 40 straight years of action of the Budweiser/Defiance City Golf Tournament, set to tee off this Saturday morning at Auglaize Golf Course before the second and final round competes at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Sunday.
"This was one year where people all of the time were asking me is are we going to have a tournament," said Steve Meyer, the director of the tournament. "It's our 40th (year) so this year is a big deal. We wanted 40 straight years."
Meyer said he was not in favor of taking a year off, despite so many things around the area changing and cancelling.
"It seems like if you miss a year, you don't come back," said Meyer, who has set the high bar with 15 City Tournament championships across four decades.
Meyer also added that golf was one of the first sports back once the world opened back up.
"Golf is already kind of COVID proof," mentioned Meyer. "We're already socially distant."
Meyer noted the signups have been at the normal rate this year.
"In the last 8-10 years, we've been around 75-80 (golfers)," said Meyer. "This year, I'm at 77."
Last year, Bill Meyer, Steve's brother, captured his third overall title and second in the last three years. The former shot a 68 at Auglaize and 69 at Eagle Rock in 2019 to edge the latter by two shots, with former champion Mike Ross in third.
2019 championship flight members Corbin Stykemain, Jesse Scott, Austin Willitzer, Brian Scott, Tim Leonard, Keith Ross, Chad Cramer, Chris Zacharias, Josh Scott, Chance Lee, Matt Behringer and Charlie Rogliatti will return to compete in this year's tournament as well.
Steve Meyer expects the same group to come back and play this year.
"It's usually the old guys every year," Steve said of the group he has signed up. "We do get some younger guys out of college who are eligible to play. We'll also get some older guys who haven't played in a while."
The women's defending champion, Jody Deal, will return to defend her 2019 championship an while gunning for her fourth title since 2014.
On the men's side, a total of five all-time champions will compete in the 40th annual tournament in Steve Meyer (15-time champion), Bill Meyer (2008, 2017, 2019), Mike Ross (2015, 2018), Matt Haviland (2007) and Casten Reed (2010) while five-time champion Stacey Hinkle-Fay (2008, 2011-12, 2015-16, 2018) and Deal (2014, 2017, 2019) will compete this year.
The tournament will again have Men's Championship, A, B, C and D flights, plus senior championship and A flights. There will again be Women's Championship, A and B flights as well.
The format will also remain the same with a first round of 18 holes Saturday at Auglaize Golf Course and a second round Sunday at Eagle Rock Golf Course.
Any amateur golfer in Defiance, Paulding, Henry, Fulton and Williams counties is eligible to sign up. The cost is $50 for Auglaize, Eagle Rock and St. Mike's members. Cost for non-members is $75. Contact Auglaize or Eagle Rock for more information.
Golfers who sign up will need a handicap.
Most wins
Men
15 — Steve Meyer (’81, ’84, ’85, ’90, ’90, ’91, ’94, ’95, ’98, ’99, ’00, ’01, ’03, ‘14, ‘16).
3 — Neal Detter (’83, ’88, ’96), Bob Switzer Jr. (’87, ’04, ’09), Bill Meyer (’08, ‘17, ‘19).
2 — Jeff Hunt (’05, ’06).
1 — Tom Donley (’82), Nelson Snellenberger (’86), Ed Spatz (’89), Steve Smith (’92), Ken Burns (’93), James LaLonde (’97), Adam Weaver (’02), Matt Haviland (’07), Casten Reed (’10), A.J. Hench (’11); Jordan Mack (’12); Jesse Scott (‘13); Mike Ross (‘15, ‘18).
Women
12 — Martha Mallott (’87, ’88, ’89, ’90, ’91, ’92, ’93, ’94, ’95, ’97, ’98, ’00).
10 — Lisa Smith (’96, ’01, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’06, ’07, ’09, ’10, ‘13).
6 — Stacey Hinkle (’08, ’11, ’12, ‘15, ‘16, ‘18).
3 — Jody Deal (‘14, ‘17, ‘19)
2 — Sal Hench (’85, ’86).
1 — Bonnie Zeller (’84), Karen Seibel (’99), Patti Anderson (’02).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.