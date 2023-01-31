The first weekend of the 73rd annual Defiance Men’s City Bowling Tournament kicked off this past weekend at C&H Lanes in Defiance.
Greg Smith’s 2,152 all-events handicapped score leads the men’s field by 53 pins over second-place Ron Nagley. Smith also leads the all events scratch standings by 15 pins over Michel Littleton and is second with Bryan Flory in the doubles handicapped standings to Miguel Hernandez and Derek Klausing. Nick McCarthy’s 768 leads the singles handicapped field ahead of Luke Riley and Shane Spangler.
The tournament will conclude this upcoming weekend with times still available for area bowlers to join on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, contact Linda Justinger at 419-393-4358.
Defiance Men’s City Bowling Tournament
At C&H Lanes
Team Handicapped: Johns Manville 3,489; Simon Says Flooring 3,388; Morris Floor Covering 3,371.
Singles Handicapped: Nick McCarthy 768; Luke Riley 745; Shane Spangler 734.
Doubles Handicapped: Miguel Hernandez-Derek Klausing 1,478; Bryan Flory-Greg Smith 1,392; Alex Coble-Matthew Davis 1,383.
All Events Scratch: Greg Smith 2,002; Michael Littleton 1,987; Alex Coble 1,970.
All Events Handicapped: Greg Smith 2,152; Ron Nagley 2,099; Matthew Davis 2,013.
