2020 — Nolan Ray (Wauseon)

2019 — Caleb Carpenter (Liberty Center)

2018 — Gavin Grime (Archbold)

2017 — Derek Smith (Tinora)

2016 — Seth Beard (Napoleon)/George Clemens (Wayne Trace)

2015 — Robbie Bowers (Defiance)

2014 — Travis Jaramillo (Archbold)

2013 — Zane Krall (Wauseon)

2012 — Cade Mansfield (Ayersville)/Jordan Cowell (Archbold)

2011 — Xavier Dye (Patrick Henry)

2010 — B.J. Miller (Defiance)

2009 — Alex Lopez (Patrick Henry)

2008 — Chad McClory (Liberty Center)

2007 — Dustin Carnahan (Paulding)

2006 — Marc Hoff (Liberty Center)

2005 — Matt Bloniarz (Tinora)/Wade Van Sickle (Liberty Center)/Jacob Hale (Stryker)/Jamison Moss (Delta)

2004 — Brian Lichty (Ayersville)

2003 — Ryan Mack (Tinora)/Mark Nagel (Delta)

2002 — Ryan Mack (Tinora)

2001 — J.D. Davis (Tinora)

2000 — Blake Lingruen (Liberty Center)

1999 — Clark Forward (Archbold)

1998 — Clark Forward (Archbold)

1997 — Bob Schlatter (Delta)

1996 — Jeremy Kern (Liberty Center)

1995 — Jason Forward/Jeff Forward (Archbold)

1994 — Ryan Collins (Paulding)

1993 — David Marroquin (Defiance)

1992 — Pete Walz (Ayersville)

1991 — Tom Nye (Edgerton)

1990 — Tom Nye (Edgerton)

1989 — Rob Sintobin (Delta)

1988 — Rick Schneider (Wauseon)

1987 — Todd Dean (Liberty Center)

1986 — Trevor Frank (Stryker)

1985 — Mike Backhaus (Tinora)

1984 — Chris Menchaca (Wauseon)

1983 —Greg Goad (Swanton)

1982 — Gary Miller (Evergreen)

1981 — Mike Hartman (Patrick Henry)

1980 — Bob Sampson (Swanton)

1979 — Eric Batt (Defiance)

1978 — Joe Ramos (Wauseon)

1977 — Kevin Miller (Edgerton)

1976 — Mike Shawley (Defiance)

1975 — Ron Wiechers (Liberty Center)

1974 — Lowell Merillat (Archbold)

1973 — Paul Fruchey (Napoleon)

1972 — Lowell Merillat (Archbold)

Load comments