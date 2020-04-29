2020 — Nolan Ray (Wauseon)
2019 — Caleb Carpenter (Liberty Center)
2018 — Gavin Grime (Archbold)
2017 — Derek Smith (Tinora)
2016 — Seth Beard (Napoleon)/George Clemens (Wayne Trace)
2015 — Robbie Bowers (Defiance)
2014 — Travis Jaramillo (Archbold)
2013 — Zane Krall (Wauseon)
2012 — Cade Mansfield (Ayersville)/Jordan Cowell (Archbold)
2011 — Xavier Dye (Patrick Henry)
2010 — B.J. Miller (Defiance)
2009 — Alex Lopez (Patrick Henry)
2008 — Chad McClory (Liberty Center)
2007 — Dustin Carnahan (Paulding)
2006 — Marc Hoff (Liberty Center)
2005 — Matt Bloniarz (Tinora)/Wade Van Sickle (Liberty Center)/Jacob Hale (Stryker)/Jamison Moss (Delta)
2004 — Brian Lichty (Ayersville)
2003 — Ryan Mack (Tinora)/Mark Nagel (Delta)
2002 — Ryan Mack (Tinora)
2001 — J.D. Davis (Tinora)
2000 — Blake Lingruen (Liberty Center)
1999 — Clark Forward (Archbold)
1998 — Clark Forward (Archbold)
1997 — Bob Schlatter (Delta)
1996 — Jeremy Kern (Liberty Center)
1995 — Jason Forward/Jeff Forward (Archbold)
1994 — Ryan Collins (Paulding)
1993 — David Marroquin (Defiance)
1992 — Pete Walz (Ayersville)
1991 — Tom Nye (Edgerton)
1990 — Tom Nye (Edgerton)
1989 — Rob Sintobin (Delta)
1988 — Rick Schneider (Wauseon)
1987 — Todd Dean (Liberty Center)
1986 — Trevor Frank (Stryker)
1985 — Mike Backhaus (Tinora)
1984 — Chris Menchaca (Wauseon)
1983 —Greg Goad (Swanton)
1982 — Gary Miller (Evergreen)
1981 — Mike Hartman (Patrick Henry)
1980 — Bob Sampson (Swanton)
1979 — Eric Batt (Defiance)
1978 — Joe Ramos (Wauseon)
1977 — Kevin Miller (Edgerton)
1976 — Mike Shawley (Defiance)
1975 — Ron Wiechers (Liberty Center)
1974 — Lowell Merillat (Archbold)
1973 — Paul Fruchey (Napoleon)
1972 — Lowell Merillat (Archbold)
