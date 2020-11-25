A pair of teams that reached the Division III regional tournament saw some recognition in the Crescent-News‘ annual volleyball awards voting.
Record-setting Ottawa-Glandorf senior outside hitter Maddie White became the second straight Titan to win the C-N Player of the Year award while Tinora head coach Bretta Hagerty took home the C-N Coach of the Year prize for the third time in the last four seasons.
Both O-G and Tinora reached the regional level at Lake this season as the Titans were a wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches’ Association poll and finished the season undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history.
Meanwhile, a tough schedule featuring local Division I powers like Sylvania Southview, Oregon Clay and Anthony Wayne and the Titans themselves tested Hagerty’s Rams. Tinora bounced back from a loss to Fairview in the Rams’ Green Meadows Conference finale that snapped a four-year conference title streak and advanced to regionals for the second time in three years.
Though Johnstown Northridge up-ended O-G’s season in the regional semifinals, White was a powerhouse for the Titans all season long. The 5-10 senior led the team in kills (275) and aces with 127, setting the school’s single-season career record for aces with 156 overall.
The single-season mark is made even more impressive by the fact that White set the record in the Titans’ 17th win of the year on Oct. 6. White was also third on the team with 294 digs, fourth in blocks (23) and was 329-385 serving on the season.
“The biggest thing with Maddie is just her attitude,” said O-G head coach Amber Miller, who won C-N Coach of the Year a season ago and was second to Hagerty in the voting this year. “When she comes into the gym, she just brightens everyone’s day. She’s our DJ in the gym, she’s so outgoing and has such a big personality.
“She’s made it fun for us her entire career, her passion for the game is contagious.”
Aside from bringing positivity, White also brought some major talent to the floor, talent she will take to Owens Community College to compete for the Express next season.
“Maddie was definitely a leader for the group,” said Miller of the first team all-Ohioan. “When there were times a girl would be struggling, Maddie was always there to be on them and encourage them. Her serve was huge for us.
“When she got back to the line, she was not only able to get aces and get teams out of system but we got a lot of over-passes and free balls back when she’s back there serving.”
For Hagerty, the Rams’ run to regionals was built off the core of seniors that were part of a 2018 season that saw Tinora finish undefeated through 28 games before falling in the Division III state semifinals.
Led by seniors Lexi Wachtman (294 kills, 33 aces, 12 blocks, 282 digs), Tori Morlock (269 kills, 40 aces, 29 blocks) and Tristen Norden (400-409 serving, 56 aces, 203 digs) and junior Quinn Horn (196 kills, 25 blocks), Tinora battled through a season overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak with a resilient approach.
“I think all coaches would say that we thought ‘yea!’ every time we got a match under our belt,” said Hagerty, who won C-N Coach of the Year honors in both 2017 and 2018. “There was a lot of attention that had to be spent on a lot of things outside the court ... We all were faced with that challenge and managing that but to think that we got our season in and finished strong like we did was very exciting.”
Coupled with the COVID-19 adjustments, the Rams played the 2020 season as road warriors with the gymnasium in the new Tinora school complex still under construction. Defiance High School served as a ‘home’ court for some matches while the gym in the Tinora Elementary building was a practice site.
“You can play tough teams but you don’t always get something out of it,” explained Hagerty. “You get something out of it when the approach of the girls is right and what they’re focused on is right. Because the girls had the right approach, they benefited from this season and ... even with those additional challenges, it wasn’t our focus at all and that’s a credit to our girls.”
The Rams knocked off Northwood and Wauseon in sectional action before topping second-seeded Millbury Lake and upstart Paulding in the district finals to reach the regional tournament.
Tinora promptly took the first set from No. 2 Huron in their regional semifinal tilt before falling in four sets to the Tigers, who went on to claim the Division III state championship.
“We’re very much a program where it’s the next match and understanding what we have to do,” added Hagerty, who also has seen success as coach at both Defiance and Patrick Henry at prior stops. “That’s what carried us, that growh and commitment. That last match ... we weren’t just showing up, we were there to win.”
Hagerty cited the help of assistant coach Krista Behnfeldt as a key to the team’s success as well.
“Krista and I, we’ve been together since I’ve been at Tinora and she and I yin and yang really well,” said the Tinora mentor, now 133-17 in six seasons on Domersville Road. “She’s part of this celebration of our season, along with my daughter Rachelle, who helped us out later in the year.
“Maddie’s certainly a great player, a great all-around player, congratulations to her and O-G. There’s so many excellent players in northwest Ohio and coaches as well like Stacy Roth at North Central and Brent Newell at Leipsic. Certainly Alison (O’Neil) at Fairview and Sydney Collins at Paulding ... There’s some really great things happening out there and (it’s great) seeing so many great coaches having exceptional seasons for their schools.”
