A couple of historic seasons for two Defiance County volleyball squads were represented in the 2022 Crescent-News volleyball awards as Hicksville middle hitter Molly Crall won Player of the Year while Fairview head coach Allison Ciolek won Coach of the Year.
It’s the first volleyball award win for either school since the turn of the new millennium and the award winners are indicative of the seasons both Green Meadows Conference programs had as both Fairview and Hicksville made their first regional trips in school history. At the forefront of the historic season for the Aces was senior and future Wisconsin-Green Bay volleyball player Crall, as her dominance on the court showed in 2022.
Crall won the award by the thinnest of margins, barely edging out this year’s GMC Player of the Year from Fairview, Paige Ricica, by one vote, 72-71. Ricica earned six first place votes to Crall’s five but it was six second-place votes to two and two third-place votes to one that put Crall over the top for the award. Junior Kelly Crites, also of Fairview, was third with 53 points.
Crall became a four-time first team all-GMC player with her stellar play this season as after the postseason was set and done, she led the Crescent-News area in kills (459), was seventh in hitting percentage (31.8%), eighth in blocks (64) and 22nd in digs (274).
“I’m so thankful, it’s really exciting to be named player of the year,” Crall said. “I’m really thankful for my teammates, my family and my coaches that helped me get to where I am today.”
It was her all-around play, leading the Aces in all of those categories, that really stood out for her entire career and something that Crall will carry into her Division I college career.
“I’ve gotten the chance to play all the way around and I was able to grow my back row skills,” Crall said of her career at Hicksville. “Also I just learned how to read the other side of the court, which is definitely going to help me so much next season. I contribute a lot of that also to playing in club. My coaches have taught me so much and I’m so grateful for that.”
Crall led the Aces in kills in all four of her years, and is cemented as the program’s all-time kills leader, and first to ever reach the 1,000 kill mark in school history. But even more important than the numbers Crall put up, was the success that she led Hicksville to in her four years there.
Every single season, a Crall-led Aces team pushed the needle forward reaching districts in her sophomore season, district finals in her junior season and the schools first-ever regional appearance and regional win in 2022. Their 22-5 record this season is the most in a single season in program history.
“My whole career at Hicksville, I’ve enjoyed it so much. I’ve got to play for some really great coaches and being able to play with all of the people I’ve played with just from freshman year to now my senior year, it has been so exciting,” Crall said. “Making it to regional finals this year was such a team effort, and I’m so thankful that I got to do it with my team this year.”
As for the other Defiance County school in Fairview and their head coach, Ciolek, they too had a historic season in Ciolek’s seventh season at the helm.
This is the first coach of the year win for Ciolek after taking the Apaches to the regional tournament for the first time in school history. She won the award by a landslide with 115 points and 11 first-place votes to the second-place finisher in Hicksville’s Samantha Lavin’s 44. Last year’s winner Janice Bruner of Hilltop was third with 39 points.
Ciolek was pushed over the top for the award thanks to arguably the best season in Fairview volleyball history as the Apaches reached districts for the fourth straight year and aside from winning it for the first time ever, went 24-3 (7-0 GMC), won their second outright GMC title in three seasons and were ranked 10th in the state in the final Division III state coaches poll.
“After this season ended, it was surreal. I remember having a conversation with one of my assistant coaches and it dawned on me that we were going to go to regionals this year,” Ciolek said. “Of course that’s the goal but just to really have it happen was pretty special.”
There were several players that led the way for the Apaches but none were as important as the two girls at the front in Ricica and Crites.
Ricica won GMC player of the year for her all-around effort this season that saw her rank 17th in the Crescent-News coverage area in serve percentage (96.3%), fifth in aces (74), first in hitting percentage (37.1%) and sixth in kills (317). Ricica also put up a team second-best 231 digs. Crites, a junior, brought the most offensive firepower as she was second in the area in kills (452), second in hitting percentage (36%), 14th in blocks (50) and 13th in aces (58). She was also one of five players to record at least 200 digs on the season with 205.
Alongside her was a sturdy defense that allowed Ricica and Crites to do their work at the net. Freshman Aubrey Hammer led the team in digs (242) with Ricica, her sister and junior Haley Hammer (209 digs), senior Zoe Appel (206 digs) Crites and senior Carrie Zeedyk (179 digs) all playing huge roles on defense for the Apaches. The assistant coaches alongside Ciolek were Amy Hammer, Lauren Beck and Emily Mamman.
“I’m thankful that these girls have gotten the recognition that they’ve had and the opportunities that they’ve had. I wouldn’t have won this award without these girls,” Ciolek said. “I also have some of the best coaches around, they give everything they have, take a lot of time away from their family so I think this is more of a coaching award and a program award than it is anything.”
And the program is in as good a spot as it has ever been, from the varsity program all the way down to the elementary programs at Fairview. Ciolek and crew hope that the success they saw this season is just the beginning.
“It’s exciting, I feel like we’re at an exciting time here at Fairview,” Ciolek said. “We are very fortunate to have youth programs, parents and coaches, where we are able to get kids into the gym at a young age so they learn not only the game but to love it.”
“We definitely appreciate this season and it was 100 percent great but everybody agrees that we weren’t happy with how it ended,” Ciolek continued. “It’s sad for our seniors that have been such a big part of our success but also exciting for some of those underclassmen to know they have another opportunity to take our program to the next level.
