The six-county area had a stellar showing at the OHSAA state championships’ return to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus and following outstanding 2022 seasons and careers, the Crescent-News Track Awards will be doled out to very worthy candidates.
Paulding senior pole vaulter Claire Schweller and Wayne Trace junior runner Sydnee Sinn are the girls Field Performer and Runner of the Year, respectively, while NWOAL senior standouts Jonas Tester of Wauseon and Joshuah Taylor of Bryan are the boys Field Performer and Runner of the Year, respectively.
For both Taylor and Tester, the award marks the second straight year they have received the honor after state-placing efforts a year ago.
Taylor capped off a record-shattering distance career for the Golden Bears with a pair of finishes near the top of the podium at the Division II championships in the 1600 and 3200, nabbing a state runner-up finish in the 3200 while taking a lead into the final lap of the 1600 before finishing third.
The future Toledo Rocket is the first repeat boys Runner of the Year since distance runner Brendon Siefker of Ottoville (2017-18) and is the first Golden Bear athlete to win a C-N Track Award since pole vaulter Alyssa McBride in 2012.
Taylor was dominant in the spring, sweeping the Northwest Ohio Athletic League titles in the 800, 1600 and 3200 before claiming gold in both the 1600 and 3200 at the Division II district level. The Golden Bear record-holder won the regional crown in the 1600 and was second in the 3200 before reaching state for the second straight year and improving on both his 2021 finishes (sixth in 3200, eighth in 1600).
For Wauseon, Jonas Tester’s athletic prowess in the spring should have come as no surprise as the senior was an honorable mention all-Ohio selection in both football and basketball for the Indians before excelling in both running and field events.
Tester, who will compete collegiately at Siena Heights University in Michigan in basketball next year, made his second straight appearance at state in the long jump, finishing 14th this year and ninth in 2021. Though the field event has been where the Wauseon senior has made his hay, Tester’s versatility has been the main key to the Indians’ success this season.
“He led us from the beginning of the season on, be it jumps, sprints or relays,” said Wauseon boys coach Joe Allen. “We knew as a team, we’d go as Jonas went. The great thing about him is he’s unflappable. He’ll have the same personality all the way through and the younger guys were able to see that and follow his path.”
Tester was a state placer at regionals in the long jump (fourth) but also in the 200, where he finished eighth at Piqua following district and NWOAL titles in the event. Tester also nabbed a fourth-place finish at districts in the 200 and helped the Indians’ 1600 relay earn a third-place district effort.
“Obviously he’s incredibly talented but the bigger thing was, Jonas was able to bring younger guys along and teach them how to lead as well,” lauded Allen. “I knew I could put him in a relay and he’d be responsible and get the job done, I knew he wouldn’t complain if we put him in a different running event.”
Tester is the first repeat field event honoree since Napoleon’s Sam Meece in 2016-17 and the first Wauseon winner of a C-N Track Award since thrower Kyle Zirkle in 2018.
In the girls accolades, Wayne Trace junior Sydnee Sinn was a force for the Raiders in the mid-distance events and shattered records en route to a dominant showing in the Division III state field.
The Raider runner was the 400 meter state champion while anchoring a stellar showing in the 1600 relay to bring home the state crown in the event following a runner-up finish at state in the relay a year ago.
With a freshman season taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinn’s efforts bested her inaugural state trip as a sophomore where she ran in the 1600 relay while also finishing fourth individually in the 400.
Sinn’s scorching season saw the Raider junior finish first in regionals in the 400 meters and 1600 relay while tallying a runner-up effort in the 800. Sinn did not run in the 800 at the state meet in order to be fresh for the 1600 relay to cap off the D-III meet. Sinn also set the district record in both the 400 and 800 in preliminary races, sweeping both events at the district level while winning the 800 individually at the Green Meadows Conference championships and running legs of the 1600 and 3200 relays for the Raiders.
“Sydnee works very hard at practice and her races. She’s very deserving of this award,” said WT coach Troy Branch. “She is a very disciplined and goal-oriented runner.”
Sinn joins 2017 girls Runner of the Year Monique Goings and 2012 boys Field Performer of the Year Ryan Kortokrax as recent Raider honorees from The Crescent-News.
Finally, a dream long awaited came true for Paulding senior Claire Schweller in her third trip to state in the pole vault. After missing the podium as a freshman and junior, the three-sport Panther athlete came through with a vault of 11-10 to finish tied for second in Columbus.
Schweller, who set a personal best mark of 12 feet earlier this season, is the daughter of former Paulding state placer Todd Schweller, who was third in the pole vault in the 1986 Class AA meet.
The Panther graduate will leave her career with a solid ledger in Paulding’s track history, with three state qualifying seasons in the pole vault (15th in D-III in 2019, 11th in D-II in 2021), while having qualified for regionals in the 300 hurdles twice and running on a state-qualifying 1600 relay team as a freshman. Schweller holds the school record at 12-0, the Division II district record at 11-6 from 2021 and the Green Meadows Conference record with a vault of 10-6 this spring, with a GMC championship in 2022 and Northwest Conference titles in the pole vault in 2019 and 2021.
Schweller will attend Ohio Northern University in the fall and compete on the Polar Bears’ track team. The Panther senior is the first Paulding athlete to win the award since high jumper Tiffany Razo in 2008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.