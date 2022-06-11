It is a Tinora sweep in the Crescent-News 2022 softball player of the year balloting as Rams sophomore Scylea Zolman took home player of the year honor and first-year head coach Tony Fairchild took home coach of the year honors.
Zolman won the honor by 25 points, beating Bryan’s Addie Arnold, who took second place and Hilltop’s Lana Baker in third. Fairchild barely edged out Hilltop skipper Tom Schaper 60-55, despite getting one less first-place vote. Wayne Trace head coach Amber Showalter was third.
The success for the Rams this year was not unprecedented under Fairchild in his first season as the Rams knew they had plenty of talent, but wanted more than what they achieved in 2021.
“Coming back from the previous year, we still did good but we didn’t live up to what we were capable of and to come in this year, win the GMC and then also win districts it felt really good,” Zolman said.
The success for Tinora stemmed largely because of a young and talented lineup that had just one senior in Quinn Horn, and of course the dominant force that was Zolman in the circle.
As a team the Rams scored 160 runs and loved the long ball as they launched 30 round trippers for the season. They were led by the likes of De’Vona Holmes (.468, six doubles, eight home runs, 31 RBIs), Anna Frazer (.475, two triples, 31 runs, 26 stolen bases), Horn (.453, six doubles, six home runs, four triples, 23 RBIs) and Tegan Norden (.386, nine doubles, two triples) who held the top four spots in the lineup for the Rams.
Logan McQuillin, Paige Carpenter and Zolman were also huge pieces for the Rams in the middle of the order as well.
“It takes a full team to do it,” Fairchild said of the success that the Rams had in 2022. “There were times that Scylea wasn’t on her a-game and we played some great defense behind her, but obviously having a great pitcher like that helps a ton.”
Zolman claimed the 2022 award largely because of her success in the circle where she only suffered two losses, finishing 18-2 and helping lead Tinora to their first Green Meadows Conference title since 2018 and a district title as well.
The two losses are almost as impressive as the wins, as they came against Division III No. 3 Otsego in the regular season, a foe Zolman and the Rams later avenged in the district finals with a 10-inning complete game allowing one run, and No. 2 Cardington-Lincoln in the regional semifinals.
“There’s obviously a lot of good players in the area and with the coaches voting, it meant a lot to me knowing that other people believe in me too, not just our team,” Zolman said of winning the award.
“It is fabulous that she has gotten this kind of recognition. She works hard and she’s a heck of a ballplayer and she deserved that this year because she pretty much shut down everybody in the area,” Fairchild said.
Her stats in the circle speak for themselves as she blew hitters away all season, notching 226 strikeouts to just 69 walks in 125 innings. The strikeout total was second among all area pitchers. She ended the season with a 2.41 ERA as well.
Zolman had the clutch factor at the plate too as her pop showed in the most opportune times, especially late in the season. She tied for the team lead in home runs with eight, hitting a gargantuan three-run home run against Genoa in the sectional finals and another in the district semifinals against Eastwood.
Both three-run shots were the only runs that Tinora scored in those two games.
“I think that was definitely a big factor,” Fairchild said of what those two home runs meant to her winning this award. “Coming in and doing what she did towards the end of the season was huge for us. She’s been hitting home runs all year but those two pushed her up to the next level.”
And the best part of Zolman winning the award is that Fairchild will get to have her presence in the circle for two more seasons.
“She’s only going to get better because she works hard at pitching,” Zolman said. “It was nice for me coming in to have a pitcher like her, it makes things a whole lot easier. And then to be able to have her for two more years after the success we built this season is going to be great.”
As for Fairchild, who coached for Tinora as an assistant in years past and has had a hand on the summer ball scene for a while, he believes that the immediate success is a product of a lot of different moving factors.
“It is great for me, but it starts with the players that I inherited. I inherited a lot of talent and I brought a great coaching staff with me,” Fairchild said.”I had people picked to come help me out from last summer on so we were able to develop what we wanted to do and then just having them stick beside me the whole time really helps out too.”
Brooklyn Barcewicz, who pitched at Ursuline College after a standout career at Defiance High School, served as pitching coach and first base coach for the Rams with Ali Ferland and Brian Schaffner rounding out the coaching staff this season.
Behind that coaching staff and a stable of returning starters, the Rams are chomping at the bit to improve this summer and bring back even more awards next season.
“If we continue on our strengths and continue working on our weaknesses, it will really help us push to try and get the GMC again and possibly get to districts and further,” Zolman said.
