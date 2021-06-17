SHERWOOD — Tough to top.
That’s what anyone would use to describe the 2021 season for the Fairview Apaches.
After a season-opening loss to eventual NWOAL champion Bryan, the Black and Gold didn’t lose again, avenging years of regional heartbreak and a lost 2020 season with a powerhouse run to the Division III state championship for the program’s first-ever state crown.
Some hardware that’s a bit more familiar to the program also will reside in Sherwood as hard-hitting senior shortstop Anna Ankney and longtime Apache head coach Staci Renollet have been named the 2021 Crescent-News Softball Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.
For Ankney, the honor caps a stellar three years on the diamond with program records in multiple categories and all-time state marks set as a starter from day one as a freshman.
“I definitely feel honored because I’ve played all these teams and these coaches have seen me,” said Ankney of winning the award. “That makes me feel really special and that my hard work has paid off. Something that separates us from other teams is the bond we have, there’s no drama on this team. We don’t rely on one person, whether it’s hitting or fielding or pitching. We pick each other up.”
Ankney joins Kendyl Kime (2018), Haley Robbins (2013, 2015), Alex Keesbury (2012), Erica Singer (2003) and Karie Ryan (1999) as past winners of the award under Renollet’s tutelage while the honor for Renollet is the third occasion for the 22-year Fairview skipper (2015, 2013).
“There were so many good teams in northwest Ohio that had great players and great seasons. For the other coaches to vote for me based on what our team did makes this an extra special year,” said Renollet of her award and the accolade for her senior shortstop. “It’s an award for my assistant coaches, the great softball family we have and especially the players I had this year.
“I can’t think of one other thing about (Anna’s) season that could have made it better. She performed the way she wanted to and now is very deserving of all these honors and accolades.”
Ankney finished with 101 total points in the voting, done by area coaches, well clear of the 37 from runner-up Kodi Brenner of D-IV regional runner-up Hilltop and the 24 from Bryan pitcher Addie Arnold.
Renollet earned all of her 130 points from 13 first-place votes in a landslide win, ahead of Hilltop coach Tom Schaper (44 points) and Bryan coach Samantha Fowls (28).
Ankney, who was the Fairview High School valedictorian as well this year, will head to the University of Northwestern Ohio next year with plenty of impact made on the Apache program.
The senior, who also eclipsed 1,000 career assists for the GMC champion volleyball team in the fall, set school records in her senior season in runs scored (64), home runs (17) and batting average (.644) while finishing first in career homers (24), runs (142) and average (.584) despite missing her junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ankney saved her best season for last for the 28-1 Apaches, slugging 65 hits in 101 at-bats (.644) with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 63 RBIs and earning first team all-district and all-Ohio honors in Division III and Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year accolades.
Even in that crowning campaign, the veteran came through on the biggest stage in a dominant postseason run. The future Racer powered 13 hits in Fairview’s seven tournament games, hitting five home runs and driving in 19 runs as Fairview outscored its bracket foes 67-13.
Ankney hit a solo home run and a grand slam in an 11-1 cathartic regional final win over Cardington-Lincoln with seven RBIs before a clutch grand slam in the second inning of the D-III state semifinals against Wheelersburg down 4-1 put Fairview up for good in an eventual 10-8 victory.
And finally, after three outs in her first three at-bats against Canfield South Range in the state finals, Ankney connected on a solo bomb over the left field wall in the Apaches 10-0 title-clinching win.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve been taking batting lessons and trying to be the best player I can be,” said Ankney of the postseason punch-up. “As soon as I got to this season, I knew I wanted to go out with a bang.
“The regional semis were probably the game we were the most nervous for since we’ve never gotten past that level in our career but as soon as we started scoring, we thought, ‘hey, we’ve got this.’ After that, we were relaxed and just played our game.”
Ankney’s big game against Wheelersburg was also a bounce-back after a rare struggle from the shortstop in the opening frame. Ankney committed two errors in the first inning after making just three all season but the Apache veteran turned things around in a big way at the plate.
“After that first inning, I wanted to get on and move forward,” said Ankney. “That grand slam boosted my confidence and my team’s confidence and then in that final game, hitting one in my final at-bat, that’s a great moment. It felt fitting.”
For Renollet, the award is part of a long and rewarding journey as the leader of the Apache program. The Fairview coach, who has spent nearly 30 years as a coach in the program (22 as head coach, seven as JV coach), earned her 367th win in her 500th game as head coach in the win over South Range.
After trips to regionals under Renollet’s guidance in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 all ended in semifinal losses, the breakthrough this season makes the run that much sweeter.
“That first round of regionals was the most pressure because of where our program had been and not making it past that game,” said Renollet. “The confidence that they had in themselves and each other was huge.
“To finish with our senior leaders having played together so long and having been through so much, a dream became a reality for us because of this group.”
