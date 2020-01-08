MAT RATINGS
106: 1. Evan Hanefield (Delta); 2. Collin Twigg (Wauseon); 3. Xavier Rodriguez (Napoleon); 4. Caiden Cramer (Tinora); 5. Ethan Borstelman (Liberty Center). 113: 1. Zack Mattin (Delta); 2. Damon Molina (Wauseon); 3. Gabe Sutton (Wayne Trace); 4. Hayden Herman (Edgerton); 5. Eli Reinhart (Antwerp). 120: 1. Jarrett Hornish (Wayne Trace); 2. Claude Buckmaster (Napoleon); 3. Zaden Torres (Wauseon); 4. Carson Chiesa (Delta); 5. Jordon Hohler (Edgerton). 126: 1. Nolan Ray (Wauseon); 2. Andrew Francis (Archbold); 3. Jordan Mudel (Paulding); 4. Randall Mills (Antwerp); 5. Carson Tracy (Ayersville). 132: 1. Hunter Long (Wayne Trace); 2. Dylan Matthews (Liberty Center); 3. Gabe Meyer (Delta); 4. Tristan Villarreal (Defiance); 5. Shane Eicher (Archbold). 138: 1. Drew Helmke (Tinora); 2. Kaden Blair (Fairview); 3. Jayce Helminiak (Delta); 4. Garrett Shreve (Ayersville); 5. Juan Garcia (Archbold). 145: 1. Connor Twigg (Wauseon); 2. Tyler Bostelman (Napoleon); 3. Aaron Short (Tinora); 4. Brennan Short (Archbold); 5. Evan Perry (Delta). 152: 1. Ethan Glover (Wauseon); 2. Caleb Sell (Napoleon); 3. Lucas Schlegel (Tinora); (Napoleon); 4. Kaleb Barnes (Delta); 5. Josh Nofzinger (Archbold). 160: 1. Eli Moore (Wayne Trace); 2. Tyler Gowing (Swanton); 3. Camren Foster (Liberty Center); 4. Hunter Grunden (Tinora); 5. Dominic Tracy (Defiance). 170: 1. T. J. Rhamy (Patrick Henry); 2. Angelo Gonzalez (Napoleon); 3. Tim Meyer (Tinora); 4. Wyatt Lane (Wauseon); 5. Ryan Bogart (Columbus Grove). 182: 1. Jarrett Bischoff (Wauseon); 2. Ian Saunders (Swanton); 3. Carson Meyer (Archbold); 4. Dylan McCandless (Bryan); 5. Caden Brown (Ayersville). 195: 1. Dylan Sargent (Columbus Grove); 2. Xavier Johnson (Napoleon); 3. Owen Johnson (Liberty Center); 4. Draven Bartley (Tinora); 5. Josh Stout (Patrick Henry). 220: 1. Wil Morrow (Patrick Henry); 2. Austin Kohlhofer (Delta); 3. Wes Spadafore (Wauseon); 4. Ray Culler (Liberty Center); 5. Javen Gaines (Tinora). 285: 1. Demetrius Hernandez (Napoleon); 2. Sammy Sosa (Wauseon); 3. Jeff Meyer (Columbus Grove); 4. Brodie Stevens (Swanton); 5. Zane Gaines (Tinora).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.