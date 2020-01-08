MAT RATINGS

106: 1. Evan Hanefield (Delta); 2. Collin Twigg (Wauseon); 3. Xavier Rodriguez (Napoleon); 4. Caiden Cramer (Tinora); 5. Ethan Borstelman (Liberty Center). 113: 1. Zack Mattin (Delta); 2. Damon Molina (Wauseon); 3. Gabe Sutton (Wayne Trace); 4. Hayden Herman (Edgerton); 5. Eli Reinhart (Antwerp). 120: 1. Jarrett Hornish (Wayne Trace); 2. Claude Buckmaster (Napoleon); 3. Zaden Torres (Wauseon); 4. Carson Chiesa (Delta); 5. Jordon Hohler (Edgerton). 126: 1. Nolan Ray (Wauseon); 2. Andrew Francis (Archbold); 3. Jordan Mudel (Paulding); 4. Randall Mills (Antwerp); 5. Carson Tracy (Ayersville). 132: 1. Hunter Long (Wayne Trace); 2. Dylan Matthews (Liberty Center); 3. Gabe Meyer (Delta); 4. Tristan Villarreal (Defiance); 5. Shane Eicher (Archbold). 138: 1. Drew Helmke (Tinora); 2. Kaden Blair (Fairview); 3. Jayce Helminiak (Delta); 4. Garrett Shreve (Ayersville); 5. Juan Garcia (Archbold). 145: 1. Connor Twigg (Wauseon); 2. Tyler Bostelman (Napoleon); 3. Aaron Short (Tinora); 4. Brennan Short (Archbold); 5. Evan Perry (Delta). 152: 1. Ethan Glover (Wauseon); 2. Caleb Sell (Napoleon); 3. Lucas Schlegel (Tinora); (Napoleon); 4. Kaleb Barnes (Delta); 5. Josh Nofzinger (Archbold). 160: 1. Eli Moore (Wayne Trace); 2. Tyler Gowing (Swanton); 3. Camren Foster (Liberty Center); 4. Hunter Grunden (Tinora); 5. Dominic Tracy (Defiance). 170: 1. T. J. Rhamy (Patrick Henry); 2. Angelo Gonzalez (Napoleon); 3. Tim Meyer (Tinora); 4. Wyatt Lane (Wauseon); 5. Ryan Bogart (Columbus Grove). 182: 1. Jarrett Bischoff (Wauseon); 2. Ian Saunders (Swanton); 3. Carson Meyer (Archbold); 4. Dylan McCandless (Bryan); 5. Caden Brown (Ayersville). 195: 1. Dylan Sargent (Columbus Grove); 2. Xavier Johnson (Napoleon); 3. Owen Johnson (Liberty Center); 4. Draven Bartley (Tinora); 5. Josh Stout (Patrick Henry). 220: 1. Wil Morrow (Patrick Henry); 2. Austin Kohlhofer (Delta); 3. Wes Spadafore (Wauseon); 4. Ray Culler (Liberty Center); 5. Javen Gaines (Tinora). 285: 1. Demetrius Hernandez (Napoleon); 2. Sammy Sosa (Wauseon); 3. Jeff Meyer (Columbus Grove); 4. Brodie Stevens (Swanton); 5. Zane Gaines (Tinora).

