106: 1. Gabe Sutton (Wayne Trace); 2. (Collin Twigg (Wauseon); 3. Evan Hanefield (Delta); 4. Jeff Camp (Patrick Henry); 5. Vince Monnin (Wayne Trace).
113: 1. Zack Mattin (Delta); 2. Damon Molina (Wauseon); 3. Eli Reinhart (Antwerp); 4. Caiden Cramer (Tinora); 5. Hayden Herman (Edgerton).
120: 1. Jarrett Hornish (Wayne Trace); 2. Claude Buckmaster (Napoleon); 3. Carson Chiesa (Delta); 4. John Martinez (Wauseon); 5. Emmett Perry (Liberty Center).
126: 1. Nolan Ray (Wauseon); 2. Hunter Long (Wayne Trace); 3. Andrew Francis (Archbold); 4. Randall Mills (Antwerp); 5. Carson Tracy (Ayersville).
132: 1. Tristan Villarreal (Defiance); 2. Dylan Matthews (Liberty Center); 3. Gabe Meyer (Delta); 4. Connor Nagel (Wauseon); 5. Jordan Mudel (Paulding).
138: 1. Maguire Vollmar (Liberty Center); 2. Connor Twigg (Wauseon); 3. Kaden Blair (Fairview); 4. Drew Helmke (Tinora); 5. Garrett Shreve (Ayersville).
145: 1. Seth Meggison (Wayne Trace); 2. Tyler Bostelman (Napoleon); 3. Aaron Short (Tinora); 4. Brennan Short (Archbold); 5. Zaiden Kessler (Wauseon).
152: 1. Ethan Glover (Wauseon); 2. Lucas Schlegel (Tinora); 3. Kaleb Barnes (Delta); 4. Josh Nofzinger (Archbold); 5. Dominic Tracy (Defiance).
160: 1. T. J. Rhamy (Patrick Henry); 2. Eli Moore (Wayne Trace); 3. Tim Meyer (Tinora); 4. Camren Foster (Liberty Center); 5. Tyler Gowing (Swanton).
170: 1. Jarrett Bishoff (Wauseon); 2. Caden Brown (Ayersville); 3. Angelo Gonzalez (Napoleon); 4. Ezra Jones (Columbus Grove); 5. Xavier Wiemken (Swanton).
182: 1. Ian Saunders (Swanton); 2. Max Hoffman (Delta); 3. Dylan McCandless (Bryan); 4. Carson Meyer (Archbold); 5. Xavier Johnson (Napoleon).
195: 1. Owen Box (Liberty Center); 2. Draven Bartley (Tinora); 3. Riley Coil (Paulding); 4. Josh Stout (Patrick Henry); 5. Adrian Juarez (Archbold).
220: 1. Wil Morrow (Patrick Henry); 2. Austin Kohlhofer (Delta); 3. Wes Spadafore (Wauseon); 4. Tony Valdez (Napoleon); 5. Javen Gaines (Tinora).
285: 1. Sammy Sosa (Wauseon); 2. Demetrius Hernandez (Napoleon); 3. Jeff Meyer (Columbus Grove); 4. Brodie Stevens (Swanton); 5. Ray Culler (Liberty Center).
