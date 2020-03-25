The Crescent-News knows sports fans are looking for ways to fill the void in sports entertainment right now, so starting today (Wednesday, March 25) readers will be able to participate in a bracket challenge pitting the greatest college basketball players of all time, with an opportunity to win a $200 VISA gift card.
To compete, go online to crescent-news.com, click on the NCAA Greatest Players of All Time contest button and sign up to vote for your favorite college basketball players of all time. There is no cost to enter.
Voting for Round 1 will continue through Sunday, March 29 and end at midnight.
The “Greatest College Basketball Player of All Time” as voted on by you, our readers, will be announced the week of April 20. One randomly-drawn entrant will receive a $200 VISA Gift Card.
Enter your votes today and thank you to all of this year’s sponsors!
