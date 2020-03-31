Setting multiple records along the way, Wayne Trace’s Claire Sinn had a career to remember as a Lady Raider, and the numbers she and her team put up helped her become the 2019-20 Crescent-News girls basketball Player of the &ear.
Sinn, who helped lead Wayne Trace to two appearances in the regional tournament, leaves as the Paulding County all-time leading scorer with 1,484 points.
“She’s one of those girls that works real hard,” said Wayne Trace girls basketball coach Bethany DeJarnett. “She’s set a lot of goals.”
Sinn also set a lot of records. During her four years at Wayne Trace, Sinn set new school marks for points, three-pointers made (156), steals (313) and games played (102).
She also leaves as the all-time best free throw shooter in school history.
“It’s such a big list,” DeJarnett said on the school-record list.
The accomplishments for Sinn don’t end there. In her four years – where the Lady Raiders won at least 20 games a season – she won four GMC titles.
Sinn was selected as the District VII player of the year this season in Division IV and capped the season by being named special mention all-Ohio.
Her senior season was a fantastic one. Sinn totaled 16 points and seven rebounds a game, plus dished out 2.3 assists and added 3.2 steals.
“It comes down to being an unselfish player,” said DeJarnett. “She works so hard. Every year she came out and wanted to work on something. Her freshman and sophomore year, she wanted to work on her defense.”
Her coach was proud of the numbers that involved her in finding her teammates.
“She knew she had other girls to rely on,” added DeJarnett. “She’s a student of the game.”
Sinn doubled the total points of runner-up Chelsi Giesige of Paulding to win the award. Napoleon junior Taylor Strock finished in third.
While Wayne Trace saw its season come to an end in the regional, it’ll be a season of what-ifs for Napoleon as Core Kreinbrink led the Ladycats to an undefeated season and Crescent-News girls basketball Coach of the Year honors.
“I’m very humbled, especially since it’s voted on by all the other coaches,” Kreinbrink said on the winning the award. “There are so many coaches I look up to. This is a whole staff award.”
Kreinbrink’s and the Wildcats’ season will forever feel incomplete. Roughly two hours before his team was set to take the floor in Columbus, the COVID-19 outbreak forced a suspension and eventual cancellation of the rest of the tournament.
“We’ve been trying to control what we can control,” said Kreinbrink. “It’s a tough life lesson. There is a bigger picture.”
Napoleon finished the season 27-0, with 26 wins coming by double digits. In five postseason games, the Cats won by average of 33.8 points.
“We want to focus on the entire season and the accomplishments we achieved,” Kreinbrink said of the season.
The fifth-year Napoleon coach was quick to give the team credit.
“I didn’t make a shot, grab a rebound, or get a steal,” said the coach. “They (the team) worked really hard for the season.”
Wayne Trace’s Bethany DeJarnett finished second in the voting and Paulding’s Matt Arellano took third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.