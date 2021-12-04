Though their seasons came up short of the ultimate prize, Archbold and Edon saw some outstanding gridiron prowess during the 2021 season and both schools saw individuals rewarded for those efforts as part of The Crescent-News’ 2021 Football Awards.
Archbold senior quarterback DJ Newman put together his best career season in his final gridiron go-round to nab the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Award while Bluestreak head coach David Dominique earned the C-N Coach of the Year Award for the third time in five years following Archbold’s 12-1 season that saw the Streaks win the outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League title and reach No. 1 in the state in Division VI.
Meanwhile, senior linebacker and first-year Bomber Gannon Ripke made an undeniable impact on Edon’s season en route to the Defensive Player of the Year Award, marking the second straight Bomber to do so after Jobe Carlson did so a season ago.
For Newman, the NWOAL’s Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team all-district QB, the hardware adds to a lofty list of accomplishments in Blue and Gold. The senior signal-caller completed 70.5 percent of his passes (148-of-210) for 2,159 yards, 29 touchdown passes and five interceptions while leading the Archbold rushing attack with 1,311 yards and 20 TDs on 143 attempts (9.2 yards per carry).
“He came in his sophomore year four games into the season and he’s never looked back,” said Dominique of the three-year starter. “He’s done an awesome job … You can add more and more with him and he just takes it on his back and thrives. The best part is, you get him off the field and he’s a great kid, a three-sport athlete. He’s a humble kid and he’s earned everything he’s gotten and he’s deserving of everything he’s gotten.”
Said Newman, who recently committed to play baseball at Division I Bowling Green: “I take it as a great honor coming from all the other coaches thinking of me as one of the best in the area. Coming into this year, we knew we lost a lot of valuable guys from last year and needed guys to step up. As a senior and a QB, I tried to get everyone on the team to believe we could do something special and we did that.”
Even Newman’s playoff output alone was impressive as the QB tallied 636 yards passing and 10 TDs with no interceptions in three playoff contests while rushing for 223 yards and three TDs as the Streaks dominated opponents for 12 straight weeks before a 38-35 upset loss to rival Liberty Center at the final whistle in the D-VI Region 22 semifinals.
Newman finished with 10 first-place votes among 24 ballots submitted from the C-N coverage area’s football coaches, giving him 121 points to finish ahead of second-place QB Drew Gallehue of Edon (325-of-478, 4,977 yards, 58 TDs, seven rushing TDs) with 77 points and Ripke (103 receptions, 1,809 yards, 21 TDs, 155 rush yards, five TDs, two return TDs) in third place with 44 points.
For Newman, the award throws him in the mix with former Archbold QBs Gabe Petersen (2017), Garrett Morton (2010) and Ken Morton (1980) as Streak signal-callers to win the Offensive Player of the Year Award. An even more exclusive club is the group of athletes to hold Player of the Year status in multiple sports at the same time.
As the 2021 baseball Player of the Year, Newman joines Fairview’s Ryan Radcliff (2007 football, 2008 baseball), Liberty Center’s Blake Lingruen (1999 football, 2000 wrestling), Tinora’s Kevin McCann (2003 football, 2004 track), Bryan’s Joe Roebuck (1986 football, 1987 baseball) and Paulding’s Jim Caserta (1975 football, 1975-76 baseball) as boys athletes to do so, along with Swanton’s Abby LaVigne (2006 volleyball, 2007 girls basketball) and LC’s Denise Matheny (2004 volleyball, 2005 track).
“There’s been a lot of hard work, it’s a constant grind,” said Newman of his success over multiple sports and seasons. “Overall it’s helped me compete harder and raise my level of competitiveness no matter what the sport.”
Lauded Dominique: “His very first start against PH (in 2019), it was a tough spot. They were the favorites to win the league, they went on to the state semifinals and he played lights out. We knew he could be good at that time but when he made the plays he did that night, we knew we made the right decision.”
On the defensive side, Ripke backed up his offensive outburst in his first season at Edon with an equally outstanding effort on the defensive side. The Bomber linebacker rolled up 150 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, three pass break-ups and a defensive touchdown as Edon put together a historic season under coach Bob Olwin.
Even with COVID-19 protocols changing two different regular-season matchups inot tough tests against Whiteford (Mich.) and Norwalk St. Paul, Edon set a new bar with a 9-1 regular season, its first ever TAAC championship and a pair of playoff victories before falling to Lima Central Catholic in the third round of the postseason.
“It’s a huge accomplishment. I couldn’t do it without my teammates and my coaches ad everybody that’s been around me along the way,” said Ripke, who was a solid player for three years at Edgerton before transferring to Edon this season as his father Matt was hired as Edon athletic director and boys basketball coach. “Over the summer everybody was welcoming to me, I couldn’t ask for better teammates. Whether it was coaches or friends or teammates, there was always help for me along the way.”
Ripke had a career-best 20 tackles in the 45-44 loss to Norwalk St. Paul while catching 14 passes for 205 yards on offense before topping that total the next week with 21 takedowns against Whiteford and 21 again in the first round of the playoffs against Spencerville.
Ripke picked up six first-place votes and out-pointed runner-up Cy Rump of D-V state semifinalist Ottawa-Glandorf by a 75-61 margin while Napoleon’s Tanner Rubinstein and Wauseon’s Jonas Tester tied for third with 26 points.
Finally, Archbold coach David Dominique picked up his third C-N Coach of the Year Award (2017, 2019) as the Bluestreaks made yet another playoff run in 2021. Archbold’s run was one of dominance as the Streaks did not allow more than 15 points in any game before the loss to Liberty Center and outscored opponents 500-81 in those 12 games, including a 302-24 margin in an unbeaten run to the league title, the program’s third straight.
The Streaks reached No. 1 in the Associated Press Division VI state poll and won multiple playoff games for the third consecutive season, made all the more impressive by the fact that the program lost over half their starting offensive and defensive lineups via graduation from the 2020 campaign.
“If you would’ve told me before the season things would go the way they did, I’d have been a little suspicious,” said Dominique. “But when we first got them the first week of July, I knew something was special. These kids were going to compete and competition breeds success.
“I’ve been fortunate to coach with a lot of the same coaches the entire way and … players like DJ and these guys, they make a coach like me look pretty good.”
As a three-time winner, Dominique joins former Archbold legend John Downey (1982, 1988, 1990), Liberty Center’s Rex Lingruen (1992, 2000-01, 2011), Defiance’s Jerry Buti (1991, 1994, 1997), Ayersville’s Craig McCord (1985-86, 1989), Swanton’s Dave Hansbarger (1975, 1981, 1995) and Wauseon’s Larry Fruth (1974, 1978-79) as coaches to achieve the feat.
Dominique picked up 10 first-place votes and 132 points to finish ahead of Olwin (63 points, three first-place votes) and Antwerp’s Jason Hale (58, three) in the voting.
