Following the two furthest postseason runs in the six-county area and historic feats put together on the gridiron, Liberty Center and Antwerp have reaped some more rewards for their stellar 2022 campaigns.
En route to the program’s first playoff berth, first unbeaten regular season and a school-record 13 victories, Antwerp junior quarterback Carson Altimus and head coach Jason Hale have been named the 2022 Crescent-News Offensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Meanwhile, Liberty Center put together its second run to the Division V state semifinals in the last five years, rolling through 14 wins ahead of last week’s defeat against Canfield South Range on the back of a pounding defensive unit. Anchoring that defense in the trenches has been senior Owen Box, this season’s Crescent-News Defensive Player of the Year.
The voting, done by area football head coaches on a 10-5-1 point basis for first-second-third place nominees, saw Altimus win by 34 points over the runner-up, Archbold senior running back Carson Dominique, while earning 10 first-place votes. In the Defensive Player of the Year balloting, a balanced group of submissions saw 10 different players earn first-place votes as Box’s 50 points outpaced runner-up Cohen Hulbert of Edon by 10 points and third-place finisher Joel Walkup of Edgerton by 14.
Finally, Hale’s 10 first-place votes and 136 points earned him his first Coach of the Year award ahead of Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler and third-placer Travis Cooper of Defiance.
For Altimus, the 2022 campaign was a step up from an already outstanding start to the Archer QB’s career. The son of former Antwerp head coach and current Archer athletic director Drew Altimus, Carson smashed school records left and right in his junior season.
The Green Meadows Conference and Division VII Northwest District Offensive Player of the Year racked up 3,213 yards on 66 percent passing (221-of-335) with 34 touchdowns and five interceptions while nearly hitting the four-digit mark on the ground with 927 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. The win makes Altimus the first Antwerp player to win C-N Player of the Year honors, joining his dad as a C-N award winner as Coach of the Year in 1998.
Altimus’ Archers won their first 13 games before falling to Lima Central Catholic in the Division VII Region 26 championship game at Findlay, setting a school record for wins in a season and bringing home the first GMC football title in school history. That run was paced by an offense that averaged 380 yards and 38.9 points per game while utilizing an athletic defense to allow just 17.3 points per game and force 28 turnovers.
“To see his development as a player and a leader, it’s tremendous. He’s bought into whatever we’ve asked from day one,” said Hale of his junior QB, who is in line for an all-Ohio selection in Division VII. “Kid’s see his passion and how much he cares. He wants to play defense, he’s kicked for us. Whatever we ask him to do, he does. He steps up to the challenge and attacks it.
“I’ve said it to a lot of people but we’re fortunate he’s on our team because you’d hate to prepare for him.”
Through three seasons as a varsity starter, Altimus now has 7,528 yards passing, 80 touchdowns to 23 interceptions, 1,812 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns while completing 572 of 921 career passes ( percent). Just this season, Altimus set or tied the following Antwerp program records: single-game, season and career rushing touchdowns, single-game, season and career passing TDs, career attempts, season and career attempts, season and career completions and season and career passing yards. Altimus is also in the top five all-time in career attempts, rushing yards, season attempts and single-game passing yards, passing his older brother Keaton (2018 grad) in many of those categories.
Perhaps one of the most notable moments of the standout signal-caller’s career came in the regional semifinal round against Gibsonburg at Liberty Center’s Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium. In the fourth quarter of a back-and-forth game, Altimus injured his ankle converting a third down on a QB sneak and was forced to leave the game. After Gibsonburg later drove down the field to tie the game, Altimus came limping back to the field and guided the Archers on a game-winning touchdown drive to keep their perfect season alive.
“You think about this year, he comes up with the clutch fumble recovery against Delphos Jefferson then drives us down the field and scores the game winning TD too,” said Hale. “There’s not a lot of guys that can step up and take on those challenges. He cares about this team and this community.”
Hale’s efforts in building the Archer program have not gone unnoticed as well, as the fourth-year coach has brought Antwerp from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs. After longtime coach Drew Altimus stepped down following the 2018 season, Hale took the reins of the football and track programs at Antwerp. His first season in 2019 was a trying one with an 0-10 record and the Archers lost their first six games of the COVID-shortened 2020 season but the team found a spark in a 20-17 upset win over a 4-1 Waynesfield-Goshen team in the Division VII playoffs. Finishing 2-8 that season was followed by an outstanding 8-2 regular season a year ago that saw the first playoff qualification since 2007 and the first playoff win for the school since 2000.
With a new standard set, a bevy of underclassmen on the 2022 roster and big-game experience from runs to regionals and state in both baseball and basketball in recent years, Hale knows the future is bright in Antwerp.
“Our first goal was to win the GMC and we did it, we had that goal when I took over four years ago,” said Hale. “We’d been pretty close in the early 2000s and to go out and get the first GMC title in football, that’s a big deal and it’s something that this group will always be remembered for.
“I’m only as good as the people around me, whether it’s our players, our coaches, our administration and it’s a testament to how hard all they work. I had a vision when I came over how I wanted this program to be and this program’s in the best state it’s ever been. Now it’s about raising the bar.”
For Box, the 2022 season marked the start of what’s likely to be another stellar three-sport year for the senior, who was a state wrestling qualifier last year and a standout shot put and discus performer for the Tigers.
Box racked up outstanding statistics in his senior season in an absolutely smothering defensive unit for Liberty Center, recording 56 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a senior in the three-man front of the LC defense with Seth Navarre and Landon Bockelman. Box finishes his four-year varsity career with Liberty Center having recorded 171 career tackles, 51 TFLs and 26 sacks.
The Tigers allowed just 180.3 yards per game (51.8 rushing, 128.3 passing) during the season, winning their first 14 games before bowing out to Canfield South Range in the Division V state semifinals. LC allowed just 10.7 ppg in 15 games and during the regular season, the Orange and Black allowed just 61 total points in 10 games.
For head coach Casey Mohler, Box’s efforts are both unnoticed and unprecedented.
“I think Owen stacks right up there with one of the best defensive players to play in our program,” lauded Mohler, who has guided the Tigers to a 42-9 record in Box’s four varsity seasons with four playoff trips, two NWOAL titles and a pair of berths in the regional finals. “He was a four-year starter on the defensive line and played at a very high level every year. His stats obviously speak for themselves but his leadership this year and coaching up younger linemen … was really impressive.”
Motivated by a loss to eventual state champion Carey in the regional finals a season ago and a regular-season loss to Archbold that cost LC a league crown, Box had plenty of fire heading into his final grid campaign.
“The biggest motivation was losing the regional finals last year,” explained the Tiger senior, who is currently undecided on his post-high school athletic career. “That hurt even as a junior. I saw how it felt for those seniors and I didn’t want to have that feeling. We didn’t have a stud player to give the ball to on this team, we played as a unit. It was 11 guys playing as one team, all playing for the guys next to us.”
Box garnered NWOAL and Division V Northwest District Defensive Player of the Year accolades this season for his efforts and was a second-team Division VI all-Ohio offensive lineman as a junior.
“This year was really incredible,” said Mohler. “For us to move up a division this year and compete in an extremely tough region, I think it makes it all the more special. The seniors really were great leaders for our underclassmen and Owen was one of those seniors that pushed the underclassmen to work hard and do the right things. We’ve had some very good defensive linemen at Liberty Center, but I don’t know if anyone has had the kind of season he had this year.”
