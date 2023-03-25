Meeting high standards set by a program’s extended run of success isn’t the easiest task in the world, but for Ottawa-Glandorf junior Colin White and Wayne Trace head boys basketball coach Jim Linder, it’s a challenge they’ve embraced.
The O-G standout and 15th-year Raider head coach were voted as the 2023 Crescent-News Boys Basketball Player and Coach of the Year after tallying up ballots submitted by area head coaches.
For White, it marks another notch on an already loaded belt of awards as the Titan junior was named Western Buckeye League Player of the Year and first team all-Ohio in Division III for the second straight season. White earned 16 of a possible 24 first-place votes, finishing with 182 points on a 10-5-1 voting points scale. That total was 66 points clear of second-place Brooks Laukhuf of Wayne Trace, who had six first-place votes and 116 points. Defiance’s Cayden Zachrich and Bradyn Shaw each earned a first-place nod.
In the coaching voting, a competitive tally saw Linder earn his third Coach of the Year award with 83 points and seven first-place votes to finish just six points clear of Patrick Henry mentor Bryan Hieber (77 points, five first-place votes), Defiance coach Bryn Lehman (67, four) and O-G head honcho Tyson McGlaughlin (64, three).
“It’s always special to get that reward from guys in the business that know what you go through and the time it takes,” said Linder. “I’m just really grateful to be recognized and receive an award like this. I’m so appreciative of my coaching staff and when you win an award like this, it takes everybody being on the same page. I’m appreciative of my staff each year, from our varsity assistants to our youth coaches.”
White’s outstanding junior season saw the 6-4 guard boost his statistical output this season to the tune of 22.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest, helping lead the Titans to a second straight 25-win season, second straight state championship game appearance and third straight state tournament overall.
White’s junior campaign saw him shoot 49 percent from the field, 36 percent from 3-point range (39 makes) and 80 percent from the free throw line despite facing plenty of different defensive looks from opposing squads.
“Colin is everything you want as the face of your program,” lauded McGlaughlin. “Colin is a relentless worker who continues to work hard to improve his game, but more importantly he is a great leader that continues to do all the little things to make our program successful.”
White becomes the first winner of the Player of the Year award since point guard Owen Hiegel won the honor in 2018-19 and just the second since 2000 (Tim Pollitz, 2004).
White’s 2022-23 campaign was clearly a well-accomplished one by wins and losses but the junior wing and Division I college recruit had some personal feats as well.
White broke the school’s single-game scoring record set most recently in 1998 with 44 points in a 78-44 win over St. Marys, hitting 17 field goals and draining six 3-pointers in the process. A week later, White eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in the Titans’ 70-25 demolition of Lima Bath.
Then in O-G’s penultimate league game, White finished with 30 points and seven rebounds as the Titans held off Defiance 65-62 to clinch their second straight league championship.
For Linder, the 2022-23 campaign wasn’t the greatest by winning percentage or by length of tournament trek but was an extraordinary one nonetheless.
A young Raider team breaking in multiple new starters took its lumps in the regular season, losing its Green Meadows Conference opener by 10 points to Ayersville, but the 21-7 Raiders lost their remaining five regular-season contests by nine points combined against teams with a 93-33 combined record. In that group was PCL champion Kalida, D-II regional runner-up Van Wert, D-IV state runner-up Convoy Crestview and Division I Tiffin Columbian and all but the Van Wert game came with game-winning scores by the opposition with 3.2 seconds or fewer remaining.
“It was a slow process and slow start for us, we lost a couple league games early, which isn’t typical for us,” said Linder. “We were starting a freshman point guard, replacing a veteran center and two wings and took some really tough losses that really stung and could’ve folded up the tent. But Brooks (Laukhuf) and Kyle (Stoller) and Tyler Davis put us on their backs and said we’d trade those losses for a longer tournament run.”
Once the postseason arrived for Linder (254-114) and the Raiders, things locked into place in a big way for Wayne Trace. The Raiders dispatched Ottawa Hills, Swanton and Delta by a combined 20.7 ppg to set up a marquee showdown in the Napoleon District finals against top-seeded Toledo Emmanuel Christian and nationally-ranked sophomore Jerry Easter II.
The Raiders’ stingy defense made the difference as Linder’s squad held Easter to 17 points — 16.4 points below his average — and Kyle Stoller hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left to win the first district title for the Raiders since 2015.
Not that the Raiders hadn’t been to their share of district finals, as WT had gotten to the Lima Senior District final three years straight but all ended with double-digit losses to Ottawa-Glandorf.
After O-G dispatched Cardinal Stritch and WT outlasted Canton Central Catholic in regionals at Bowling Green, the two area blue-bloods met once again and White’s 17 points led O-G in a 62-55 double-overtime thriller of a regional final to punch a ticket to the state tournament in Dayton.
“It was a special season for us, the longer we went, the more we’d see little aspects improve every game, we’d do things better than the week or two weeks before,” said Linder. “That’s something really cool as a coach to see a team improve like that throughout a season.”
Winning the award marks the third time Linder has been named C-N Coach of the Year, with awards in 2013 and a shared honor in 2015.
